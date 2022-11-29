England vs Wales World Cup LIVE: Score, goals and updates as England getting closer to breakthrough

World Cup 2022: Wales vs England

Wales 0-0 England

19:42 , Michael Jones

41 mins: England ramp up the pressure with back-to-back corners but both get dealt with competently.

In the other Group B match of the night the USA have taken the lead against Iran meaning Wales need to score four against England to get through as it stands.

Wales 0-0 England

19:39 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Chance! This is beautiful from England. They pass the ball quickly down the right with Bellingham flicking one over to Kyle Walker before receiving it back as he heads into the box.

He lays the ball off to Phil Foden who then lifts a left-footed shot over the top!

Wales 0-0 England

19:36 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Neco Williams is too dazed to play on and goes off to be replaced with Conor Roberts. That change is down to a suspected concussion.

Wales 0-0 England

19:35 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Lovely interplay between Foden, Rice and Henderson sees them pass it around the Welsh midfield before sending the ball wide to Kyle Walker on the right wing.

He swings in a cross towards Harry Kane but Chris Mepham is up high to nod the ball clear.

Neco Williams is down again off the ball. He seems to be struggling with the block he made with his head to deny Marcus Rashford earlier.

Wales 0-0 England

19:32 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Oh Harry! England work the ball across the pitch from the right and give it to Harry Maguire.

He drives forward and gets all the way into the penalty area before hitting one with his left-foot and spooning it well wide of goal sending the ball out for a Wales throw in.

Solid run, awful finish.

Wales 0-0 England

19:29 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Neco Williams is in the wars once again after Aaron Ramsey takes the ball away from Harry Kane. Williams is given it and he storms into midfield before getting taken out by his former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson.

Henderson then unleashes on his England teammates telling them to get up the pitch and press.

Wales 0-0 England

19:25 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Ouch! Marcus Rashford cuts inside with the ball and drills a shot at goal from the edge of the penalty area but his shot is blocked by Neco Williams who takes the full force of the effort on his forehead.

He stays down looking a little dazed but seems okay to play on.

Wales 0-0 England

19:23 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Better from England! They move the ball quicker and attack down the left before a Luke Shaw cross comes over to Jordan Henderson. An awkward bounce almost does for the midfielder but he recovers his composure and gets the ball to Kyle Walker.

Henderson is then played to the byline but his darting pass into the six-yard box doesn’t find a white shirt and Wales boot it clear.

Wales 0-0 England

19:21 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Wales haven’t yet got into the game but that may be because they’re wary of conceding an early opening goal. England need to put in a good performance tonight and show the fans that they are willing to take teams on in tricky circumstances.

So far their performance is more akin to the USA game than the Iran one.

Wales 0-0 England

19:19 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Chance for England here after they win a free kick on the inside left just outside the box. In a set piece off the training ground Jordan Henderson rolls it to Luke Shaw who lifts a cross over to the far post.

Harry Maguire arrives to head the ball back across goal but he’s under pressure and sends it straight out of play.

Wales 0-0 England

19:17 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Jude Bellingham switches the play out ot Phil Foden on the right side before he knocks it up to Jordan Henderson who wins a throw in.

England then knock it back to John Stones and there are some audible boos as they start to pass it around the defence.

Wales 0-0 England

19:14 , Michael Jones

13 mins: The longer the game goes on without a Wales goal the more comfortable England will feel.

Neco Williams handles the ball as he intercepts a Luke Shaw pass out on England’s left wing leaving the Three Lions with a free kick they can swing into the box.

Shaw lifts it in but it’s headed out as far as Phil Foden. He brings the ball down and drags a shot wide of the goal!

Wales 0-0 England

19:11 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Save! Declan Rice wins the ball in midfield and feeds it up to Harry Kane who slides a lovely through ball into the box for Marcus Rashford.

Rashford splits the two centre-backs, recovers the ball then hits Danny Ward with his shot after the goalkeeper comes flying off his line to close down the Manchester United forward!

Wales 0-0 England

19:09 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Nice idea from Ethan Ampadu. He’s given the ball in midfield and spot Daniel James in a touch of space over on the left side of the pitch.

Ampadu sends over a diagonal pass but overhits it and the ball drops over James’s head before bouncing out for a throw in.

Wales 0-0 England

19:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Jordan Henderson is beaten to a midfield ball by Joe Allen who is then bungled over by the England man. The referee looks to let Wales play their advantage but when Declan Rice comes away with the ball he blows to bring play back for the free kick.

There’s a bit of bit in the midfield with Rice quickly closing down Aaron Ramsey. It looks more solid with Jude Bellingham, Rice and Henderson in there tonight.

Wales 0-0 England

19:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: England struggled to progress the ball against the USA and too often passed it backwards or sideways. Gareth Southgate’s changes may be a sign that he wants them to go forward more often tonight.

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw combine on the left with Rashford weaving his way into the box. He loses the ball just before he can shoot but it comes out to Harry Kane who lays it off to Kyle Walker to keep the attack going for England.

Kick off: Wales 0-0 England

19:01 , Michael Jones

Wales kick off the match and send the ball down the left wing where Declan Rice is waiting to head the ball away.

A Welsh throw in then comes over to John Stones who boots it up the pitch and sends Harry Kane driving down the right side in an attempt to get control of the loose ball.

Wales vs England

18:58 , Michael Jones

One last reminder, England need just one point to get through to the knockout stages and a victory will mean they finish top of Group B.

Wales need to win by four goals or more to guarantee qualification but a win could see they get through if Iran vs USA finishes in a draw.

Wales vs England

18:53 , Michael Jones

The light show ends and the players head out onto the pitch with Harry Kane leading England and Gareth Bale at the head of the Welsh.

The Red Wall is full of noise and they’re up for this one tonight. Who will come out on top, England or Wales?

Wales vs England

18:51 , Michael Jones

Wales have never previously gone through a major tournament without winning at least once; they won once at the 1958 World Cup, four games at Euro 2016 and one game at Euro 2020.

They are on a run of seven games without a victory in all competitions for the first time since May 2003 – November 2003, last enduring a longer winless streak in between March 2000 and September 2001 (12).

England meanwhile have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions (D4 L3), their fewest across an eight-game span since a run between October 2001 and June 2002 (also one win).

England’s rising star

18:48 , Michael Jones

Jude Bellingham tonight becomes the second-youngest player (19 years, 153 days) to earn 20 caps for England, behind only Wayne Rooney (19 years, 24 days).

He was expertly marked against the USA but can he regain his fine form this evening?

(Getty Images)

Pre-match thoughts from Rob Page

18:45 , Michael Jones

Wales manager Rob Page spoke to BBC One ahead of kick off about the changes to his side: “This is a must-win game. We’ve got to rely on the other result as well. If this is our last game, then at least we got up and had a go. It’s a brave decision but it’s one that we want to go out and have a go.

“It was an easy one for me. They’re [Bale and Ramsey] still worldclass players who at any moment can chage the game.

“As a team we haven’t performed to our capabilities, not just the individuals, so we take that responsibility - myself included - and we hope tonight we can put a performance in that our supporters can be proud of.”

Wales vs England

18:41 , Michael Jones

Tonight is the biggest game of the group stages for both these teams. It’s going to determine who reaches the knockout stages as well as giving bragging rights to whichever team wins.

The fans are looking forward to it.

(Getty Images)

(PA)

Jordan Henderson vows England will do talking on the pitch against Wales

18:36 , Michael Jones

Jordan Henderson insists England will do their talking on the pitch rather than get into a war of words with Wales.

The home nations clash at the World Cup on Tuesday, with England all but through from Group B and Wales needing a win to stand any chance of joining their neighbours in the last 16.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Wales striker Kieffer Moore said he “couldn’t wait” to knock out England. The Torquay-born Bournemouth forward added it “would be amazing” to eliminate Gareth Southgate’s side in Qatar.

Jordan Henderson vows England will do talking on the pitch against Wales

Can Wales shock England tonight?

18:32 , Michael Jones

England have won each of their last six games against Wales, scoring 11 goals in that run and conceding only one, a Gareth Bale free-kick at Euro 2016.

Wales’ last victory dates back to May 1984, courtesy of a Mark Hughes goal (1-0).

Gareth Southgate reveals fears over expectations for Phil Foden at World Cup

18:28 , Michael Jones

England manager Gareth Southgate is concerned growing expectation levels on Phil Foden could be setting him up to fail.

The Manchester City midfielder has played just 19 minutes of football in Qatar across England’s opening two games.

He came off the bench in the opening 6-2 thrashing of Iran but was an unused substitute in Friday’s goalless stalemate with the USA.

There was widespread clamour for Foden to be introduced and Southgate was criticised for not utilising the 22-year-old as his side struggled to create chances at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Gareth Southgate reveals fears over expectations for Phil Foden at World Cup

Pre-match thoughts from Gareth Southgate

18:24 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate spoke to BBC One before kick and explained why he changed his starting line-up tonight saying:

“We think [Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford] can cause Wales problems and it’s some freshness for the side. They have both trained really well.

“He’s [Kyle Walker] ready to start now and I think it’s good to get him in the team and for him to get some football behind him will also be helpful.

“We haven’t talked much about it being a local derby. There has been a lot of noise around us. We have to concentrate on our football and our work rate has to be higher than our opponent’s.”

England fan ‘strip searched’ for wearing rainbow t-shirt at Qatar World Cup match

18:23 , Michael Jones

An England supporter at the World Cup says he was forced to “strip naked” and searched by stadium security for wearing a t-shirt with rainbow colours in Qatar.

England fan Anthony Johnson told the i newspaper that he was made to take off all his clothes, including his underwear, in front of a security official and was detained for 10 minutes.

Mr Johnson said he was stopped when attempting to enter the Al Bayt Stadium ahead of the match between the Netherlands and Qatar. He wearing a black sweatshirt and black baseball cap that featured the England football team crest in rainbow colours.

England fan ‘strip searched’ after wearing rainbow t-shirt at Qatar World Cup match

Optimistic England and Wales fans gear up for crunch ‘Battle of Britain’ match

18:18 , Michael Jones

Optimistic England and Wales fans have started gearing up for their crunch World Cup group match in Qatar – which has been dubbed the “Battle of Britain”.

The two home nations meet at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium for their final group B fixture on Tuesday, with hoards of supporters having made the trip and millions more watching back home.

At an investiture ceremony, the King told former Sunderland star Gary Bennett he “just wanted a good game of football” when asked who he would be supporting.

Downing Street said Rishi Sunak would be supporting England, but hoped both teams could advance “as far as possible” in the competition.

Optimistic England and Wales fans gear up for crunch ‘Battle of Britain’ match

For England, tonight is about so much more than Wales

18:15 , Michael Jones

It is a rare touch of mischief from Gareth Southgate, that also hints at some edge. The England manager is asked how conscious he is of Wales’s attitude to England, and the videos of, say, the squad celebrating the elimination to Iceland in Euro 2016. It does seem like easy motivation.

“I couldn’t say,” Southgate smiles. “We are aware of some of that but I couldn’t say if we would use it or not…”

If that would be an old trick, it would be for a new fixture. This is the first time that any of the United Kingdom teams have ever met at a World Cup, sharpening the edge around England’s slim chances of going out and Wales’s slim chances of going through.

For England, tonight is about so much more than Wales

Wales vs England

18:10 , Michael Jones

All four teams in Group B could potentially make it into the knockout rounds tonight. Wales know they must beat England whilst the Three Lions have to avoid a four-goal loss.

If Iran defeat the USA they’ll be through with the likelihood being that whoever wins that game will go through alongside England. If Wales do collect three points tonight then they need Iran vs USA to finish in a draw.

If England get a win tonight they’ll knock Wales out of the World Cup.

(The FA via Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

Do England need to win tonight to qualify for World Cup last 16?

18:06 , Michael Jones

One World Cup match stands between England and the last 16 at Qatar.

A draw with the USA puts Gareth Southgate’s side on four points after two games, with the 6-2 thrashing of Iran also boosting their goal difference.

Wales await in the final group stage match, with England in prime position to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

Top spot is also valuable, knowing they will avoid the winners of Group A - Netherlands - should they hold on, with Iran just a point behind on three points, USA on two and Wales bottom on one.

Here are the permutations for England to advance to the last 16 and also secure top spot:

Do England need to win tonight to qualify for World Cup last 16?

England fans banned from Cardiff pub for Wales World Cup clash

18:01 , Michael Jones

England fans have been banned from watching the crunch World Cup 2022 clash between England and Wales in a Cardiff pub that believes they would disrupt the “safe and friendly atmosphere.”

It’s the first time England vs Wales has been played at a World Cup and both sides are still able to qualify for the last 16, although Wales’s task is considerably tougher as they not only need to win against a side they haven’t beaten since 1984 but likely also require the USA vs Iran match being played concurrently to end as a draw.

Given everything at stake, O’Neill’s pub in central Cardiff - on the corner of St Mary Street and Wood Street - have decided to ban England supporters from watching the 7pm kick-off on Tuesday evening, making it a Wales-only zone.

England fans banned from Cardiff pub for Wales World Cup clash

Gareth Bale on facing England

17:56 , Michael Jones

Wales captain Gareth Bale spoke to the media before the game about what he is expecting from tonight’s game and whether he believes Wales can get into the knockout rounds.

“We’re a team. We’re a nation and we work hard for each other. We need to deliver as a team, it’s not one person that needs to do anything,” Bale said.

“Of course we’d have loved to be winning and doing a lot better but the reality is, football is hard. If it was that easy, we’d be favourites to win the World Cup.”

He added: “Everyone has weaknesses. We know how difficult it will be. England are a very good team.

“They’re one of the favourites to win the tournament. We are under no illusions it will be hard. There’s been a few shocks in the tournament already and there’s no reason why we can’t do the same.”

Wales vs England team changes

17:52 , Michael Jones

Wales boss Rob Page makes three changes to the team that lost to Iran last time out. Joe Allen starts after a hamstring injury with Daniel James also included as Harry Wilson and Connor Roberts drop to the bench.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward replaces the suspended Wayne Hennessey.

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate makes four changes to his England starting XI from the draw with USA.

Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford partner Harry Kane up front, with Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka dropping out. Kyle Walker replaces Kieran Trippier at right back, while Jordan Henderson replaces Mason Mount in midfield.

Wales vs England line-ups

17:47 , Michael Jones

Wales XI: Ward, Williams, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Allen, Ramsey, Ampadu, James, Moore, Bale

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Henderson, Foden, Kane, Rashford

Wales vs England

17:41 , Michael Jones

Team news should be coming out shortly for the match. Gareth Southgate named an unchanged side for both games against Iran and the USA but will he think about starting Phil Foden this evening?

England and Wales qualification permutations

17:36 , Michael Jones

England sit top of Group B heading into tonight’s matches and have one foot in the knockout stages already whilst Wales face an uphill battle in their quest to make it into the last 16.

What do the teams need to secure a spot in the next round?

England will go through regardless if they avoid a four-goal defeat by Wales. They’ll also finish top of Group B if Iran and the USA draw and they don’t lose to Wales by four or more goals.

If England draw against Wales and Iran beat the USA, Iran top the group and England finish second.

If England draw to Wales and the USA beat Iran by at least four goals, the USA will finish top of the group, with England in second.

If England lose to Wales and the USA beat Iran, USA finish top of the group and England qualify second.

Wales must beat England and hope for a draw between the United States and Iran. If USA or Iran win, Wales will need to beat England by four or more goals to finish second ahead of them.

17:31 , Michael Jones

England and Wales fans are arriving at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium ahead of kick off at 7pm. The team now know that they’ll be facing either Senegal or the Netherlands should they make it into the next round of the World Cup.

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

Kalidou Koulibaly scores as Senegal overcome Ecuador to clinch World Cup last-16 berth

17:22 , Michael Jones

A expertly-executed volley from Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly sent Senegal through to the last 16 of the World Cup for only the second time in their history after a 2-1 success over a heartbroken Ecuador.

With the Netherlands cruising to victory over Qatar to seal top spot in Group A across Doha, Senegal knew they had to win to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2002, where the winner of England’s group will lie in wait.

At the start of the tournament, the withdrawal of all-time top goalscorer Sadio Mane was the moment many believed Senegal’s World Cup 2022 campaign would start to unravel, but other Premier League players past and present saw them over the line, with their colourful supporters unable to contain their emotions on the final whistle.

You don’t get a more awe-inspiring spectacle than Ecuador against at a World Cup. Despite the exorbitant costs of travelling to Qatar, both sets of supporters headed to the Middle East in great number, wearing all manner of costumes, making all manner of noise.

Koulibaly scores as Senegal overcome Ecuador to clinch World Cup last-16 berth

England and Wales’ group winner to play Ecuador, runner-up faces Netherlands

16:59 , Alex Pattle

So, Group A has wrapped up, with Netherlands beating Qatar 2-0 to seal top spot, and Senegal edging past Ecuador to secure second place.

That means the winner of England and Wales’ pool, Group B, will play Senegal, while the runner-up will face Netherlands.

Group A

Netherlands - 7 points

Senegal - 6 points

Ecuador - 4 points

Qatar - 0 points

Group B - as it stands

England - 4 points

Iran - 3 points

USA - 2 points

Wales - 1 point

The Dutch celebrate their second goal against Qatar (Getty Images)

Kalidou Koulibaly netted Senegal’s winner against Ecuador (Getty Images)

Full-time scores in Group A

16:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Netherlands sealed a comfortable win over hosts Qatar and top spot in Group A thanks to goals by Cody Gakpo, his third in three games, and Frenkie de Jong. Meanwhile Senegal came out on top of their crucial clash with Ecuador to take second place - should England top Group B tonight then Senegal will be their last-16 opponents.

Netherlands 2-0 Qatar

Frenkie de Jong added the second for the Netherlands (AFP via Getty Images)

Ecuador 1-2 Senegal

Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates scoring Senegal’s winner (Getty Images)

Andre Onana hits out at Cameroon manager Rigobert Song after being cut from World Cup squad

16:40 , Karl Matchett

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana claims there has “been no will on the other side” to resolve the stand-off which resulted in him being suspended by the country’s football federation.

Amid pre-match reports of a training ground bust-up with head coach Rigobert Song, Inter Milan stopper Onana was left out of the squad to face Serbia on Monday, with the Cameroon federation later confirming it was for disciplinary reasons.

Cameroon fought back from two goals down in a thrilling 3-3 World Cup draw which keeps alive their hopes of progress from Group G.

Afterwards, Song accepted he had taken a “big risk” in not including Onana, but stood by the decision, stressing his role was to “put the team first ahead of an individual”.

Onana, who reportedly left the team hotel and travelled to the airport on Tuesday, maintains “representing Cameroon has always been a privilege”.

More details here:

Andre Onana hits out at Cameroon manager Rigobert Song after being cut from squad

Nadia Nadim: ITV World Cup pundit returns to air just days after mother killed in road accident

16:25 , Karl Matchett

ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim has been praised for her “unbelievable bravery” after returning to the studio just days after her mother’s heartbreaking death.

The former Denmark international was taken off air during the country’s match against Tunisia last Tuesday after her mother was hit by a truck when coming home from the gym.

Nadim confirmed the news later that evening in an emotional social media post but the 34-year-old returned to air on Tuesday, one week after her mother’s death, for ITV’s coverage of Netherlands against Qatar.

Nadim was welcomed back by co-pundits Nigel de Jong and Joe Cole, while host Laura Woods opened the broadcast by allowing Nadim to say a few words about her late mother.

ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim returns to air just days after mother’s death

England fans banned from Cardiff pub for Wales World Cup clash

16:10 , Karl Matchett

England fans have been banned from watching the crunch World Cup 2022 clash between England and Wales in a Cardiff pub that believes they would disrupt the “safe and friendly atmosphere.”

It’s the first time England vs Wales has been played at a World Cup and both sides are still able to qualify for the last 16, although Wales’s task is considerably tougher as they not only need to win against a side they haven’t beaten since 1984 but likely also require the USA vs Iran match being played concurrently to end as a draw.

Given everything at stake, O’Neill’s pub in central Cardiff - on the corner of St Mary Street and Wood Street - have decided to ban England supporters from watching the 7pm kick-off on Tuesday evening, making it a Wales-only zone.

England fans banned from Cardiff pub for Wales World Cup clash

Half-time scores in Group A

15:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

As it stands, Netherlands will top Group A and Senegal will qualify with them after first-half goals by Cody Gakpo and Ismaila Sarr respectively. Those two will await the qualifiers from England’s and Wales’ Group B later this evening.

Ecuador 0-1 Senegal

Ismaila Sarr converts from the spot (REUTERS)

Netherlands 1-0 Qatar

Cody Gakpo fires Netherlands in front (Getty Images)

England and Wales cross paths while heading in opposite directions

15:55 , Karl Matchett

It is a rare touch of mischief from Gareth Southgate, that also hints at some edge. The England manager is asked how conscious he is of Wales’s attitude to England, and the videos of, say, the squad celebrating the elimination to Iceland in Euro 2016. It does seem like easy motivation.

“I couldn’t say,” Southgate smiles. “We are aware of some of that but I couldn’t say if we would use it or not…”

If that would be an old trick, it would be for a new fixture. This is the first time that any of the United Kingdom teams have ever met at a World Cup, sharpening the edge around England’s slim chances of going out and Wales’s slim chances of going through.

Southgate is a friend of Eddie Jones, and a keen listener to what he has to say, so has been especially attuned to how the England rugby union manager has spoken about how the other home nations raise themselves for the fixture. Southgate felt something similar in the Euro 2020 group game with Scotland last summer.

“Physically, they found a level they hadn’t found before and couldn’t find in the game after,” he said. “So that is the nature of this game. But you have to ride through that and make sure our quality counts and we are composed in our play. You have to match the spirit and display, the quality with the ball that allows us to be ruthless.”

Miguel Delaney on Wales vs England:

England and Wales cross paths while heading in opposite directions

World Cup pitch invader released without charge after help from Fifa president Gianni Infantino

15:40 , Karl Matchett

World Cup pitch invader Mario Ferri has been released without charge in Qatar after he brought a rainbow flag onto the pitch, and claimed that Fifa’s president helped to ‘resolve the situation’.

Ferri ran onto the field during Portugal’s group-stage win over Uruguay on Monday (28 November), carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a T-shirt that read “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect for Iranian Women” on the back.

Ferri was tackled by numerous security guards at the Lusail Stadium, but the Italian was back on social media on Tuesday (29 November) and said that he faces no charges.

World Cup pitch invader released without charge after help from Fifa president

Qatar official admits for first time hundreds of migrant workers died building World Cup 2022

15:25 , Karl Matchett

A leading Qatari official has admitted for the first time that hundreds of migrant workers died building the 2022 World Cup.

Qatar has vehemently denied accusations of thousands of unexplained deaths among its large migrant worker community, who were brought to the Gulf state mostly from impoverished parts of south Asia over the past 12 years to build lavish stadiums and infrastructure for the four-week tournament.

The previous line insisted by Qatar officials was that 40 workers had died building the World Cup, 37 of which were “non-work incidents” meaning only three supposedly occurred as a result of poor working conditions.

Qatar official admits for first time hundreds of workers died building World Cup

Do England need to win tonight to qualify for World Cup last 16?

15:10 , Karl Matchett

One World Cup match stands between England and the last 16 at Qatar.

A draw with the USA puts Gareth Southgate’s side on four points after two games, with the 6-2 thrashing of Iran also boosting their goal difference.

Wales await in the final group stage match, with England in prime position to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

Top spot is also valuable, knowing they will avoid the winners of Group A should they hold on, with Iran just a point behind on three points, USA on two and Wales bottom on one.

Here are the permutations for England to advance to the last 16 and also secure top spot:

Do England need to win tonight to qualify for World Cup last 16?

World Cup 2022: England rumours hint at Phil Foden start and other changes

14:53 , Alex Pattle

A Daily Telegraph report suggests that Kyle Walker could come in at right back for England against Wales tonight, replacing Kieran Trippier.

Elsewhere in the line-up, it is rumoured that Phil Foden will start in a front three – after much clamouring for his inclusion – alongside Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford.

Rashford came off the bench in both of England’s first two Qatar World Cup games, and may replace Raheem Sterling in the starting line-up here.

Meanwhile, Foden is expected to come in for Bukayo Saka, and Jordan Henderson could replace Mason Mount in midfield.

Foden in training ahead of England’s Group B game against Wales (The FA via Getty Images)

Wales boss Rob Page suggests Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey may not start against England

14:39 , Michael Jones

Robert Page has suggested Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey could be used off the bench for Wales’ make or break World Cup clash with England.

Skipper Bale and Ramsey have been Wales’ best players over the last decade or so and guided the country to the last two European Championships and the 2022 World Cup.

But both players – Bale is 33 and Ramsey 31 – have been way below their best in Qatar, leaving some Wales fans to call for the pair to be benched with Page’s side on the brink of World Cup elimination.

Wales boss suggests Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey may not start against England

England and Wales cross paths while heading in opposite directions

14:27 , Michael Jones

It is a rare touch of mischief from Gareth Southgate, that also hints at some edge. The England manager is asked how conscious he is of Wales’s attitude to England, and the videos of, say, the squad celebrating the elimination to Iceland in Euro 2016. It does seem like easy motivation.

“I couldn’t say,” Southgate smiles. “We are aware of some of that but I couldn’t say if we would use it or not…”

If that would be an old trick, it would be for a new fixture. This is the first time that any of the United Kingdom teams have ever met at a World Cup, sharpening the edge around England’s slim chances of going out and Wales’s slim chances of going through.

England and Wales cross paths while heading in opposite directions

World Cup 2022: England remember Scotland clash

14:05 , Ben Burrows

Gareth Southgate has likened this upcoming game to the 0-0 draw against Scotland during the group stage of Euro 2020 last summer, with the neighbouring nations determined to get one over England.

“When we played Scotland, physically they found a level they hadn’t found before and couldn’t find in the game after,” he said.

“So that is the nature of this game. But you have to ride through that and make sure our quality counts and we are composed in our play. You have to match the spirit and display the quality with the ball that allows us to be ruthless.

“We have to make sure our emotional focus is on what we do well. I think our boys have got experience of these types of games. We have got to use the ball well, we’ve got to make sure we are thinking about how to break down a difficult defence. We are not sure what system they might play.

“There is a good chance that they could change, we will have to see, every team we have played has defended slightly differently against us to their normal because they recognise some of the threat we have got.

“We have to be prepared for all of that. Their obvious threat with Kieffer Moore or Gareth Bale or whichever individual they put in can change matches.”

(PA)

World Cup 2022: Problem with tournament footballs?

13:44 , Ben Burrows

While England hit Iran for six, they came up short in front of goal against the United States as Kieran Trippier suggested the ball - Adidas’ ‘Al Rihla’ - could be causing all World Cup teams some teething issues.

“Every time I’ve crossed the ball I’ve felt the balls are a bit different but there are no excuses really,” he said.

“I would just say the balls are a bit different but it is not the heat or anything. I’m not too sure, maybe it is the players!

“I feel it’s a bit lighter. It feels if you put too much power on it, it will just fly away but yeah it’s one of them where we have to deal with that, all of us do. We train with the same ones. It’s a football, isn’t it!”

World Cup 2022: Harry Kane eyes goalscoring record

13:22 , Ben Burrows

Harry Kane is just two goals shy of Rooney’s all-time England goalscoring record and will have targeted surpassing the ex-Manchester United man during these finals.

Kieran Trippier, who is in line to collect his 40th senior cap in Tuesday’s game, reckons the mentality of such elite players is what sets them apart from their contemporaries.

“Harry behind the scenes, the way he conducts himself and leads by example, especially with the team we’ve got, and the young players,” he said.

“They look up to him and watch him: how he trains, how he recovers, how he prepares for games.

“And there’s no one better to watch, even I’m still watching him every day and learning stuff off him every day because I look up to him as well.”

World Cup 2022: England vs Wales team news

13:07 , Ben Burrows

Gareth Southgate could make several changes to his side despite England’s strong position in Group B, with Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson set to make their first starts of the World Cup.

The duo are likely to come in for Kieran Trippier and Mason Mount, respectively. Elsewhere, Southgate is set to resist the temptation to rest captain Harry Kane ahead of the knockout stages but could make other changes in his attack.

Marcus Rashford is also tipped to start, as is Phil Foden, after he was controversially left on the bench during the goalless draw with the USA. England have no suspension risks as they have not received a single booking so far.

Wales will be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey following his red card against Iran. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were poor in the 2-0 defeat but should stay in the side and Joe Allen could start after returning from the bench after injury.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Rashford

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Ampadu, Allen, Ramsey; Moore, Bale

World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale targets shock

13:05 , Ben Burrows

Gareth Bale has insisted there is no reason Wales cannot pull off a shock and beat England in their final Group B fixture.

Having seen Japan, Saudi Arabia and Morocco already stun Germany, Argentina and Belgium, the Welsh talisman is targeting another surprise on Tuesday.

He said: “We know how difficult it will be. England are a very good team, They’re one of the favourites to win the tournament.

“We are under no illusions it will be hard, we’re going to give everything like we always do.”

(PA)

World Cup 2022: Miguel Delaney previews Wales vs England

12:50 , Ben Burrows

England and Wales go head-to-head in a Battle of Britain clash with very different aims as the World Cup group stage reaches crunch point.

Gareth Southgate’s men need to avoid a heavy defeat to progress, while victory might even be enough for Wales to extend their stay in Qatar.

Brazil and Portugal did just that on Monday during an eventful day at the finals which saw Bruno Fernandes score twice and Son Heung-min left in tears.

Here’s Miguel Delaney’s preview:

England and Wales cross paths while heading in opposite directions

World Cup 2022: Downing Street supporting both teams

12:28 , Ben Burrows

Downing Street said that Rishi Sunak would be supporting England in Tuesday’s World Cup match against Wales while also hoping that both teams can advance “as far as possible” in the competition.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously we want both teams to progress as far as possible. I think the Prime Minister personally is an England supporter.

“He’s talked about that before, but certainly we want both teams to progress as far as possible.”

World Cup 2022: England keen to move on from USA

12:02 , Ben Burrows

England will top Group B with a win against Wales, having already thrashed Iran 6-2 and shared the spoils in a goalless draw with the United States.

The USA stalemate was met with jeers from the England supporters in the Al Bayt Stadium but Jordan Henderson believes the result is just part of the rollercoaster ride of tournament football.

“That is what tournament football gives you, we expect high things from ourselves and the fans expect big things from us as well with what we have done over the past few years,” he added.

“That is part and parcel of football, really. It’s how you deal with it. It’s going to be emotional, you’re going to have different challenges in front of you, certainly in tournament football, and it’s how you deal with them and hopefully we can deal with them in the right way.”

World Cup 2022: England don’t need any extra motivation

11:45 , Ben Burrows

Jordan Henderson insists England will do their talking on the pitch rather than get into a war of words with Wales.

The home nations clash in the World Cup on Tuesday, with England all-but through from Group B and Wales needing a win to stand any chance of joining their neighbours in the last 16.

Speaking ahead of the finals, Wales striker Kieffer Moore said he “couldn’t wait” to knock England out.

The Torquay-born Bournemouth forward added it “would be amazing” to eliminate Gareth Southgate’s side in Qatar.

A video of Wales players celebrating England’s shock Euro 2016 exit to Iceland will also stoke the flames ahead of the clash at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

But Henderson is not interested in talking up the game beforehand and instead wants England to show their superiority on Tuesday night.

“For me, we don’t need extra motivation,” he said. “The motivation is to win games, and we’ll do our stuff on the pitch really, we will do our talking on the pitch, perform well and focus on what we’ve got to do, so that’s what we will do.”

World Cup 2022: England unlikely to rest Harry Kane

11:25 , Ben Burrows

Gareth Southgate is unlikely to make wholesale changes as a result, but there has been talk in the build-up about the benefits of resting captain Harry Kane with the knockout phase in mind.

“Obviously we’re going to pick a team that we believe can win the game,” he said when asked about the 2018 Golden Boot winner. “That’s our priority always.

“He’s fine in terms of the knock he had, which even though we keep saying it’s his foot everybody keeps saying it’s his ankle. I don’t quite know why that is but it’s his foot. He’s trained well, the whole group has.”

(PA)

World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate not expecting more boos

11:02 , Ben Burrows

Southgate expects full-hearted backing from England’s supporters despite boos greeting the final whistle against the USA.

“I’m not really sure what the thing in the stadium was because when we went over to our fans I thought they were really good at the end of the game,” he said.

“We know there’ll be a lot of supporters of both countries there. It’s going to be a cracking atmosphere.

“Our fans will be with us for sure. There’s no question about that.

“I think they know the journey this team has been on over the last two tournaments, in particular.

“We’re top of the group at the moment, still a bit to do to qualify. But, as I said earlier, if we can win this game, then we can win the group and that was the first objective when we set out at the start of the tournament.”

World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate explains England vs Wales rivalry

10:47 , Ben Burrows

Southgate seemed in relaxed mood at the pre-match press conference, with laughter filling the room at the Qatar National Convention Centre when asked to explain the rivalry.

“Well, basically they’re here and we’re right there!” he said with a smile. “There’s not a lot more I can say than that, really.

“It’s like any two countries whose borders are next to each other.

“There’s a competitive rivalry. For me, it’s a great sporting rivalry. It’s no more than that.

“That feeling might not be mutual, but I can understand that as well. I live in Yorkshire. They feel the same about the rest of England, so that’s where we’re at.

“It’s going to be a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium and we’re really looking forward to the game.”

World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate aims to do talking on the pitch

10:25 , Ben Burrows

Among those comments were those from towering Wales striker Kieffer Moore, who this month said he would love to knock out England.

“He’s entitled to say whatever he wants leading into a game,” Southgate said when the former England C international’s comments were put to him. “I’d be amazed if he didn’t feel that way.

“We’ve got to just focus on what we’re about, preparing for the game in our normal way.

“We’ve got to bring our quality to the game and composure and play with tempo that makes our team really difficult to play against.

“So, it’s pointless us focusing on what is said before the game. We’ve got to go on the pitch and play well.”

World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate praises Wales

10:05 , Ben Burrows

England head into the match as favourites against a Welsh side looking for their first World Cup win since 1958 - and first against their neighbours since 1984.

“They obviously have some world-class players who can produce moments of brilliance and have done for a long time with their clubs, with their country,” Southgate said. “They have a good spirit, they have a good organisation.

“We know the quality of the Ukraine team they beat to get to these finals and we know that they seem to have additional motivation to play against England from what they’re saying.”

(Getty Images)

World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate targets complete performance

09:49 , Ben Burrows

Gareth Southgate wants a complete World Cup performance as England look to progress to the knockout phase as group winners and end neighbours Wales’ Qatar stay in the process.

Having enjoyed their best ever start to a major tournament by thrashing Iran 6-2 last Monday, the side played out a frustrating 0-0 stalemate with the United States four days later.

England are assured of progress to the last 16 should they avoid a four-goal defeat to Wales, whose hopes hang by a thread after drawing with the US and losing to Iran in heart-breaking fashion.

All eyes will be on Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium as the rivals go toe-to-toe on Tuesday, when Southgate’s men can bring the curtain down on Wales’ first World Cup appearance since 1958.

“We want to win football matches,” the England boss said. “We have got to balance freshness with stability, so that’s always a decision you’re making when you’re picking a team.

“We’ve got a chance to win the group with a positive result, so there’s a lot for both teams resting on the game. There’s no game where there isn’t pressure on either team and really our performance is the key.

“We played well with the ball in our first game, scored a lot of goals. The second game was tougher for us, we defended really well. Now we want to put both elements of the game together.”

World Cup 2022: Joe Rodon ready to mark Spurs teammate Harry Kane

09:33 , Ben Burrows

Joe Rodon cannot wait for the “brilliant challenge” of tackling Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane in Wales’ make-or-break World Cup clash with England.

Centre-back Rodon says he has faced England captain Kane “maybe a million times in training” but never marked him in a competitive game.

That is set to come to an end at Doha’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday, with Wales needing to beat England for the first time in 38 years to be in with a chance of extending their World Cup stay into the knockout phase.

“Harry has been a top player for many years, one of the best in the world,” said Rodon, who joined Spurs from Swansea in 2020 and is currently on a season-long loan at French club Rennes.

“He is a brilliant finisher, both feet as well. He has scored many goals and is a world-class striker. I have trained and spent a couple of seasons with him and we all know how good he is.

“In a competitive game it is going to be another brilliant challenge, and one I am very excited about. Training with these players (at Spurs) for the last couple of seasons has improved me as a player a lot as well.”

World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey could be kept in reserve

09:15 , Ben Burrows

Robert Page has suggested Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey could be used off the bench for Wales’ make or break World Cup clash with England.

Skipper Bale and Ramsey have been Wales’ best players over the last decade or so and guided the country to the last two European Championships and the 2022 World Cup.

But both players - Bale is 33 and Ramsey 31 - have been way below their best in Qatar, leaving some Wales fans to call for the pair to be benched with Page’s side on the brink of World Cup elimination.

Manager Page said: “It’s a big ask for anybody in this environment to go four days later.

“I’m going to pick a team that I think can go out and compete against England, whether that’s with or without them. I’m not going to give that away.

“If they don’t start, can they can make an impact? That’s always been my dilemma playing games in quick succession. If they start one game, can they start the next? My thought process won’t be any different.

“Whether they come on and have an impact or start and last an hour or 90 minutes, they are talented footballers. We’re all getting criticism now and rightly so because results aren’t going our way and that’s the industry we’re in.

“We’re big enough to take it - it’s not a problem. We put our big boy pants on and get on with it.”

(PA)

Fans in Doha celebrate ahead of World Cup ‘battle of Britain'

08:55 , Shweta Sharma

England and Wales fans enjoyed a raucous night in Doha ahead of the crunch game that will decide their World Cup futures, with beer flowing and songs sounding throughout.

The city’s Red Lion pub has become a popular haunt for supporters of both home nations, and the tens of thousands of international fans who have travelled across continents for football’s biggest tournament.

Among the numbers on the heaving floor was new arrival Steven Williams, from Rhydyfelin in Pontypridd, South Wales, who had booked a ticket after seeing Wales‘ poor performance in the last two games.

“A lot of people put us down after the last game but I thought I have to go out there - I’m here flying the flag for the Welsh,” the 47-year-old said.

“I’d like to come out with a win tomorrow, but that almost doesn’t matter as much as the statement we’re making here in Qatar.

“We’ve waited 64 years for this and we’re here in the bars, the restaurants, in the Souq and everywhere in between making our presence known.”

World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate refutes Phil Foden rumours

08:35 , Ben Burrows

Southgate also refuted suggestions Foden had not been in contention due to his club form heading into the finals.

“We have just got really good players,” he added.

“Bukayo Saka has been an outstanding player in the league this year. Raheem (Sterling) has scored 20 goals in 80 caps for England.

Jack (Grealish) and Marcus (Rashford) are also in good form. We are really happy with Phil, we are really happy to have Phil.

“He is going to play a big part in this tournament, there is no doubt in my mind about that.”

World Cup 2022: Wales boss suggests Bale and Ramsey may not start vs England

08:29 , Alex Pattle

Robert Page has suggested Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey could be used off the bench for Wales’ make or break World Cup clash with England.

Skipper Bale and Ramsey have been Wales’ best players over the last decade or so and guided the country to the last two European Championships and the 2022 World Cup.

But both players – Bale is 33 and Ramsey 31 – have been way below their best in Qatar, leaving some Wales fans to call for the pair to be benched with Page’s side on the brink of World Cup elimination.

Manager Page said: “It’s a big ask for anybody in this environment to go four days later. I’m going to pick a team that I think can go out and compete against England, whether that’s with or without them. I’m not going to give that away.

“If they don’t start, can they can make an impact? That’s always been my dilemma playing games in quick succession.”

More from the Wales coach here:

Wales boss suggests Bale and Ramsey may not start against England

World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate cautious over Phil Foden

08:15 , Ben Burrows

England manager Gareth Southgate wants to ensure Phil Foden does not become a victim of his own success.

The Manchester City midfielder has played just 19 minutes of football in Qatar across England’s opening two games.

He came off the bench in the opening 6-2 thrashing of Iran but was an unused substitute in Friday’s goalless draw with the USA.

There was widespread clamour for Foden to be introduced and Southgate was criticised for not utilising the 22-year-old as his side struggled to create chances at the Al Bayt Stadium.

He could come into the side that faces Wales on Tuesday, with Southgate tipped to make changes - but the England boss has warned against expecting too much from Foden at this stage of his career.

“We have to be careful because we are putting a lot of pressure on him now,” he said.

“We’re a team and we need all of the players and they can all play a part but not any one of them is the reason we will win or lose.

“We need to make sure we are not building Phil into as situation where actually if he steps on the pitch this is becoming really difficult for him because the level of expectation is beyond a young guy who is still establishing himself internationally, in a different environment from his club where you’re comfortable with all the players you play with, it’s really distinctive, you’re going home every night, you’re calm with everything else.

“This is still a unique environment. He is still a really young player and he’s doing brilliantly well and we love him to bits. We also have got to look after him a bit as well.”

(PA)

Five memorable meetings between Wales and England ahead of World Cup clash

07:55 , Shweta Sharma

Today’s World Cup Group B contest will mark the 104th time Wales and England have met since their first encounter in 1879 when the hosts walked away 2-1 winners in an international friendly at London’s Kennington Oval.

Gareth Southgate’s men have history on their side with 68 wins, 14 losses and 21 draws, while Wales will hope to conjure the magic of some of their most historic victories to stay in the tournament.

15 October 1949: Wales 1 – 4 England, World Cup Qualifier (Ninian Park, Cardiff)

10 November 1954: England 3 -2 Wales, Home International (Wembley)

31 May 1977: England 0 – 1 Wales, Home International (Wembley)

17 May 1980: Wales 4 – 1 England, Home International (Racecourse Ground, Wrexham)

16 June 2016: England 2 – 1 Wales, Euro 2016 group stage (Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens)

Read the full report.

Five memorable meetings between Wales and England ahead of World Cup clash

World Cup 2022: Harry Kane fit to play against Wales

07:40 , Ben Burrows

Harry Kane will be available to start for England in the team’s final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday.

The striker took a hit on his ankle in England’s opening game against Iran and looked off the pace in the 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday.

England coach Gareth Southgate said the injury had caused issues with Kane’s foot, but on Monday said the player would be available against Wales.

“With Harry, obviously we are going to pick a team we believe can win the game,” Southgate said. “That is our priority as always.

“He is fine in terms of the knock he had. He’s trained well.”

(AP)

World Cup 2022: Robert Page believes England are beatable

07:26 , Ben Burrows

Wales manager Rob Page believes that despite a disappointing World Cup campaign his side are capable of beating England on Tuesday, hinting that Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey may start their final Group B clash on the bench.

Wales, bottom of the standings on one point, must beat England to have any chance of progressing -- but even a victory might not be enough as they would also need the other match between Iran and the United States to end in a draw.

“This tournament has shown that every team is beatable. So, of course, England are beatable,” Page told a news conference on Monday.

“They’ve got a wonderful pool of players to choose from, so whatever team they put on that pitch is going to be a tough challenge for us.

“But we want to show that we’re not just here to give disappointing performances.”

Jordan Henderson vows England will do talking on the pitch against Wales

06:55 , Shweta Sharma

Jordan Henderson insists England will do their talking on the pitch rather than get into a war of words with Wales.

The home nations clash at the World Cup on Tuesday, with England all but through from Group B and Wales needing a win to stand any chance of joining their neighbours in the last 16.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Wales striker Kieffer Moore said he “couldn’t wait” to knock out England.

Jordan Henderson vows England will do talking on the pitch against Wales

Gareth Bale adamant Wales are capable of shocking England in World Cup showdown

05:55 , Shweta Sharma

Gareth Bale insists Wales can upset England and provide another surprise in a World Cup of shock results.

Wales must beat England for the first time since 1984 on Tuesday to be in with a chance of making the knockout phase.

Even then, unless England are beaten by a four-goal margin, Wales need Iran and the United States to draw their final match to make the round of 16 in Qatar.

It is a tall order for a Wales side who have won only once in 10 games, but Bale says they can draw on respective underdog victories for Japan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia over Germany, Belgium and Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

“There’s been a few shocks in the tournament already and there’s no reason why we can’t do the same,” the 33-year-old said.

“Everyone has weaknesses. We’ve done our homework and had meetings, and I’m sure they’ve done the same with us.

“We know how difficult it will be. England are a very good team, They’re one of the favourites to win the tournament.

“We are under no illusions it will be hard, we’re going to give everything like we always do.”

Wales captain Gareth Bale is aiming for another World Cup shock against England (PA Wire)

England and Wales fans to face extra police after violence in Tenerife

04:55 , Shweta Sharma

Fearing a repeat of violence ahead of the crucial England and Wales World Cup match, Spanish police have ordered a “special security operation” to prevent “possible riots” between the drunken fans.

Thousands of football fans from both sides have travelled to the Canary Islands due to strict alcohol laws in Qatar where drinking in public can be punished with six months of jail.

“The Local Police of Arona and the National Police force have coordinated to implement a special security operation in the tourist area in view of the upcoming World Cup matches in Qatar,” a statement from the local council said.

A police crackdown on violent football fans is expected after several videos from pubs in the Canary Islands showed fans brawling after England’s 0-0 draw with the USA on Friday evening.

Dozens of fans from rival teams were filmed punching and kicking each other.

“After the events that occurred this week, both security forces have coordinated their actions to prevent possible riots in the upcoming World Cup matches in Qatar in the tourist areas of Arona. In particular, the one in which the Wales and England teams will participate,” the statement added.

England vs Wales predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

04:37 , Shweta Sharma

England may make changes when they face Wales in the deciding fixture of Group B in the World Cup.

England have all but reached the last 16 and it would take a four-goal defeat to Wales for Gareth Southgate’s side to be eliminated.

They will secure top spot in Group B with a win but England must also improve after their goalless draw with the USA.

The Independent’s Jamie Braidwood has more:

Team news and predicted line-ups ahead of England vs Wales

03:49 , Shweta Sharma

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the crucial clash between England and Wales in the World Cup tonight.