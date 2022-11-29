Wales vs England live stream: How can I watch World Cup 2022 game for FREE on TV in UK today?

England and Wales tonight face off in a do-or-die British battle at the World Cup.

The Three Lions had hoped to confirm their place in the last-16 stage last week but plodded to a lacklustre 0-0 draw with USA.

A win tonight will secure top spot, while a draw may also still be enough.

Wales fought back to also draw with the United States but fell to defeat to Iran, meaning they must beat England, and may even need to do so by four goals depending on how USA and Iran get on in the other group decider.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the World Cup 2022 match...

Where to watch Wales vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on BBC One with coverage beginning at 6pm for a 7pm GMT kick-off. S4C will also broadcast the game in the Welsh language.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and S4C Clic.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.