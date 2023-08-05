Wales vs England live stream: How can I watch Rugby World Cup warm-up mon TV in UK today?

Wales and England today meet in Cardiff in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match.

Both teams have had their problems this year and it is the last chance for a number of England players to press their case before Steve Borthwick names his squad on Monday.

While the coaching staff have been keen to downplay suggestions this is a “selection shootout”, it’s hard to get away from the fact some of the squad will be feeling nervous this close to the announcement.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

Where to watch Wales vs England

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime with kick-off at 5.30pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the Amazon Prime app.

Live blog: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nick Purewal will be providing expert analysis from the ground.