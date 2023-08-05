Wales vs England LIVE: Rugby World Cup warm-up score and latest updates from Cardiff

Marcus Smith will look to lay down a marker before England’s Rugby World Cup squad is selected (Action Images via Reuters)

England’s players have one final chance to impress before head coach Steve Borthwick names his Rugby World Cup squad on Monday as they travel to Cardiff to take on Wales this afternoon.

Wales, meanwhile, have another couple of weeks before their squad is announced, but a number of those on the fringes of the squad will be hoping to stake their claim for a spot.

Warren Gatland’s side were beaten by their visitors at the Principality Stadium during the Six Nations and will want a measure of revenge as Jac Morgan captains his country for the first time.

England include three debutants in their matchday 23, with flanker Tom Pearson making a first start and No 8 Tom Willis and livewire hooker Theo Dan aiming to make an impression from the bench.

Follow live coverage of the clash below:

Wales host England as preparations for the Rugby World Cup ramp up with kick-off at 5.30pm BST

England coach Steve Borthwick announces his World Cup squad on Monday, meaning his players have one final chance to impress

TEAM NEWS: Back-rower Jac Morgan captain Wales for the first time as Leigh Halfpenny wins his 100th cap

TEAM NEWS: Marcus Smith starts at fly-half with fellow Harlequin Danny Care at scrum-half as Tom Pearson debuts in the back row

Friday 4 August 2023 16:39 , Luke Baker

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup warm-up clash in Cardiff between Wales and England.

With the naming of squads for next month’s tournament edging ever closer, players on both sides will be desperate to impress their head coaches and book a spot on the plane to France.

Stick with us for full live coverage of the contest.