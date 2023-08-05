Wales vs England LIVE! World Cup warm-up match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Wales vs England LIVE!

Steve Borthwick’s squad step up their Rugby World Cup preparations today in Cardiff in the first of two Tests. The head coach will on Monday name his 33-man squad for the tournament in France, so today certain players could either earn their place on the proverbial plane or find themselves left on the runway.

England have named three debutants in the starting line-up as flanker Tom Pearson looks to make an impression at the Principality Stadium. The same goes for Saracens pair no8 Tom Willis and hooker Theo Dan. Marcus Smith is understood to have already secured his place in the World Cup squad but will still want to impress given the competiton at fly-half. Ellis Genge is the captain.

Wales will travel to Twickenham this time next week, before England travel to Ireland and then host Fiji to complete their World Cup preparations. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nick Purewal in Wales!

Wales vs England updates

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST, Principality Stadium

How to watch: Amazon Prime

England XI: Three debutants

Wales XI: Two debutants

Score prediction: Narrow England win

17:52 , Alex Young

18min: Halfpenny gets Wales on the board with a penalty of their own, on the angle from 35 yards.

17:51 , Alex Young

16min: Some impetus from Wales at last as Jenkins jinks past a few, before Costelow’s punt out wide is long.

Nick Purewal at Principality Stadium

17:49 , Alex Young

Early set-piece dominance for England has been rewarded with two penalties at the scrum, allowing Marcus Smith to convert both for a 6-0 lead.

England had to reverse referees’ opinion of their scrummage across the Six Nations and are now looking to kick on under new specialist coach Tom Harrison.

PENALTY!

17:47 , Alex Young

14min: And he makes no mistake.

17:47 , Alex Young

13min: Wales concede a second scrum penalty and something is not quite right for the hosts so far.

Smith about 15 yards out.

Nick Purewal at Principality Stadium

17:45 , Alex Young

Spare a thought for Wales hooker Ryan Elias, who damaged his hamstring after less than a minute here in Cardiff.

The Scarlets front-rower tried to carry on, but had to admit defeat with little more than five minutes on the clock. After more than two months of intense training, now his World Cup will be in doubt, only underscoring the knife-edge element of these warm-up matches.

Elliot Dee is on.

17:43 , Alex Young

8min: First points on the board and they fall to England as Smith clears the posts from the halfway line with a penalty kick.

17:42 , Alex Young

7min: A blow for Wales as Elias is forced off with a cut on his upper leg. He missed the Six Nations with an Achilles injury and now he’s off early here.

17:39 , Alex Young

5min: Third time lucky and England win the battle, sending the ball first left to Pearson and then right but another fumble and Wales are in possession.

17:36 , Alex Young

3min: A fumble by England and Wales pounce on the ball but it’s knocked on. Scrum time.

17:34 , Alex Young

2min: Ludlam with the clean take before Care boots it high for Halfpenny to gobble up.

Kick-off!

17:32 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

17:30 , Alex Young

Jac Morgan absolutely went for that, and why not.

17:29 , Alex Young

National anthem time.

17:25 , Alex Young

Here come the teams!

Steve Borthwick to Amazon Prime

17:18 , Alex Young

"Today is the next step in the build-up to the tournament.

"I've been clear with the players [regarding squad chances] there are lots of different elements; training performance, analytics and the performances today.

"What I want today is the players to perform well, and leave the selection decisions to me."

(Getty Images)

17:12 , Alex Young

The players are going through their pre-match preparations. Some atmosphere building in Cardiff.

17:00 , Alex Young

Half an hour to kick-off and the local fans are getting settled.

(PA)

England’s trio of debutants

16:50 , Alex Young

Here what Steve Borthwick had to say about his three rookies.

Tom Pearson

"I chat to coaches regularly and lots tell me how they would name Tom as a target in their gameplan because they need to nullify his effect. It's a big sign of strength that a guy could be targeted like that yet still have an effect on the game. He set the standards early on in terms of his physical condition in camp, which was exciting to see and helped boost everyone as well as raise the levels."

Theo Dan

"The first time I rang Theo and spoke to him, I had Jamie George on the phone an hour or two later saying Theo had gone straight to him asking questions. Theo was asking Jamie what he needed to do to improve, and that tells me a lot about his hunger. He's a talented player and we all saw the calibre of his character in the Premiership final to come on in the 10th minute and perform in the manner he did. I thought that was exceptional."

Tom Willis

"I have been a big fan of Tom's for a long period of time. I tracked him through his time in France last year. He came in for a day during the Six Nations. Tom carries the ball aggressively, wants the ball in his hands and he did that time and time again in the Top 14. When I spoke to Top 14 coaches, they would all talk about him as a stand-out player. There's something about him and he's done really well in camp."

‘Mature’ Pearson deserves debut

16:42 , Alex Young

Kevin Sinfield has hailed Tom Pearson’s tunnel vision in setting aside his London Irish turbulence to earn an England debut.

Pearson will make his Test bow today, where he can state a final case for selection for the tournament in France, having secured a deal at Northampton for next season and Sinfield praised the back-rower for ignoring his personal worries to focus on his England quest.

“Tom Pearson’s been outstanding, we’ve got three guys on debut this weekend, with Theo Dan and Tom Willis as well,” said England assistant coach Sinfield.

“So the young players who’ve come in have got a real enthusiasm and energy towards the group, and added to the group.

“We’ve all seen Tom’s physicality and his explosiveness in the way he’s played the game with London Irish this year. So we’re all looking forward to seeing him play, and he’s been excellent in camp.”

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Head to head

16:31 , Alex Young

Wales wins: 60

Draws: 12

England wins: 67

(PA)

Gatland bullish on Wales chances

16:19 , Alex Young

Warren Gatland has backed Wales to do "something pretty special" at the World Cup in France.

A miserable Six Nations campaign produced a fifth-placed finish, while player contracts, financial issues throughout Welsh professional rugby and the threat of a players' strike significantly compounded matters.

Wales have also dropped to ninth in World Rugby's official rankings and seen talismanic figures like Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb all retire from international rugby since the end of last season.

Asked if he relished Wales being written off, Gatland said: "Yeah. Continue to do it because it's only going to make us stronger. I am really excited. I'm telling you this team will do something pretty special.

"I think if I look back on the Six Nations and all the things that were going on, I probably needed to let things unfold a bit and not be as direct or demanding as I might have normally been.

"The fact that things have settled down and a lot of new players have come in, the way that we've been so much more accountable for how we do things and demanding standards, that has been brilliant. As a group, we are in a good place. I promise you now, we will surprise some people."

(Getty Images)

England stars set for final Rugby World Cup auditions

16:09 , Alex Young

England's last World Cup selection meeting will have reached its very final throes if Steve Borthwick finds himself on a late-night walk around Cardiff tomorrow.

Borthwick will convene his full coaching staff in the Welsh capital for one final World Cup squad deliberation.

Not content with taking on Wales at the Principality Stadium in the early evening, England boss Borthwick is ready to burn the midnight oil finalising his World Cup line-up.

England will take 33 players to the World Cup in France, and will kick off their campaign by facing Argentina in Marseille on September 9.

Borthwick will name his squad on Monday, having informed his players personally of his decisions the day before. He is already "pretty clear" on the bulk of his selections, but the back-row and the back-three remain clouded by strength and depth.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Smith gets the nod

16:00 , Alex Young

Steve Borthwick has given the clearest indication yet that Marcus Smith will go to the Rugby World Cup by confirming he will take three fly-halves to France.

England boss Borthwick has named Smith in the line-up for today’s World Cup warm-up Test against Wales in Cardiff, with his Harlequins team-mate Danny Care in from the off at scrum-half.

Livewire playmaker Smith will face a big selection battle at the World Cup, with Owen Farrell as captain and George Ford a long-term trusted fly-half lieutenant.

Smith looks set to be named in England’s 33-man squad on Monday however, in light of Borthwick admitting the wider requirements about taking specialist half-backs.

“Right now I have got a pretty clear framework; in those key positions you need to have depth, three players who can play that position,” said Borthwick.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Score prediction

15:44 , Alex Young

Welsh rugby is in need of a lift after a dismal run of form, while England struggled in the Six Nations.

Either way, it looks like a tight affair but England have shown better flashes of form of late.

England to win by a narrow margin.

Wales team news

15:37 , Alex Young

Jac Morgan captains today in the first of three leadership tests.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has yet to announce his World Cup skipper, though, and says each of the preparation games against England home and away, plus South Africa in Cardiff, could have a different player at the helm.

Centre Max Llewellyn, plus props Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti will make their Test debuts on Saturday.

And former England prop Henry Thomas, who qualifies for Wales through his father and has been able to switch countries under new World Rugby regulations, is among the replacements along with fellow uncapped forward Taine Plumtree.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny, meanwhile, will win his 100th cap as Wales step up their World Cup preparations.

Wales XV to face England: Halfpenny; Rees-Zammit, North, Llewellyn, Dyer; Costelow, Davies; Domachowski, Elias, Assiratti, Jenkins, Rowlands, Tshiunza, Morgan (captain), Wainwright.

Replacements: Dee, Smith, Thomas, Carter, Plumtree, Williams, Biggar, Grady.

(Getty Images)

England team news

15:25 , Alex Young

Marcus Smith is already on the Eurostar to France, but will get the opportunity to impress for England today.

Smith was dropped after the loss to France at the Six Nations in March and replaced at number 10 by Owen Farrell, but is back in the fold with Farrell not included. George Ford is the replacement flyhalf on the bench and Ellis Genge is the skipper.

Uncapped Tom Pearson gets a first run-out at flanker, along with prop Theo Dan off the bench.

England XV to face Wales: F Steward (Leicester); M Malins (Bristol), J Marchant (Stade Francais), G Porter (Leicester), J Cokanasiga (Bath); M Smith, D Care (both Harlequins); E Genge (Bristol, capt), J Blamire (Newcastle), W Stuart (Bath), D Ribbans (Toulon), G Martin (Leicester), L Ludlam, T Pearson (both Northampton), A Dombrandt (Harlequins).

Replacements: T Dann (Saracens), B Rodd (Sale), K Sinckler (Bristol), J Hill (Sale), T Willis (Saracens), J Van Poortvliet (Leicester), G Ford (Sale), H Slade (Exeter).

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Wales vs England

15:15 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the Amazon Prime app.

Welcome

15:08 , Alex Young

The World Cup build-up for England, and Wales, starts here today at the Principality Stadium.

The first of four warm-up friendlies gives Steve Borthwick a final look at the training squad before Monday’s squad announcement - any final decisions will be set today.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm. Stick with us.