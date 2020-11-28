Wales vs England LIVE! Autumn Nations Cup rugby score, match stream and how to watch on TV today

George Ford returns to England’s starting XV against Wales today (PA)

Wales vs England LIVE!

Two old rivals go head to head in Group A of the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup at Llanelli’s Parcy y Scarlets this afternoon.

Six Nations champions England - who thumped Georgia 40-0 in their opening contest - travel across the Severn Bridge in tremendous form, having cemented their place as pool leaders with an 18-7 win over Ireland at Twickenham last time out.

Jonny May scored two fantastic quick-fire tries in that contest, while Eddie Jones’ men produced a ferocious defensive display to continue physical England’s impressive winning run.

Despite the return of George Ford, the conditions this afternoon are unlikely to help them develop their attacking game against an injury-plagued Welsh side that snapped a six-match losing streak last weekend.

Louis Rees-Zammit and Rhys Webb registered tries in an unconvincing and rain-soaked 18-0 home defeat of Georgia that probably did little to raise spirits under the embattled Wayne Pivac.

