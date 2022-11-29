Wales vs England lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs and injury latest for World Cup 2022 game today

Gareth Southgate has refused to rule out moving England to a three-man defence for today’s World Cup group decider against Wales.

The Three Lions are all-but secure of their route to the last-16 but it is unlikely that Southgate will make wholesale changes to his starting XI.

Instead, Kyle Walker’s return to fitness could herald a return to the 5-2-3 system often favoured by England at major tournaments.

There have been calls to rest Harry Kane and bring Phil Foden into the line-up but Southgate is unlikely to drop his captain but could cede to the latter.

Jordan Henderson is expected to start after impressing off the bench against the USA, allowing Jude Bellingham a rest after his impressive start to the tournament, as he lines up alongside Declan Rice.

“We want to win football matches and we want to try to top the group if we can,” Southgate told reporters on the topic of his selection.

“So we’ve got to make sure there is some consistency in what we do and our performances are healthy. There is always a balance of finding game time for players. But the priority is to win games, we have to win football matches.”

For Wales, Joe Allen is likely to start if fit following a hamstring injury. He returned as a substitute in the defeat to Iran last time out.

Wayne Hennessey is suspended after his red card in that match, meaning Danny Ward will start in goal.

Brennan Johnson and Daniel James will both be knocking on the door to start with only a win good enough to keep Wales in the World Cup.

Predicted Wales XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; James, Allen, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; Johnson, Bale.

Prediected England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Rice, Henderson, Shaw; Foden, Kane, Sterling.