Wales 0-2 Denmark LIVE! Dolberg goal - Euros match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Wales vs Denmark - LIVE!

The knockout stages at Euro 2020 begin this evening as Wales meet Denmark in the first last-16 clash in Amsterdam.

Gareth Bale and Co will be hoping for another unforgettable run to the latter stages of the European Championship after memorably reaching the semi-finals in France five years ago.

Wales eventually qualified as runners-up behind dominant Italy in Group A, with their 2-0 win over Turkey in Baku proving vital.

But they now find themselves cast in an unfamiliar role at the Johan Cruyff Arena, with most neutrals seemingly backing Denmark to progress through to the last eight.

The Danes have shown incredible strength and resilience to bounce back from Christian Eriksen’s on-pitch cardiac arrest and back-to-back defeats to reach the knockouts courtesy of a memorable 4-1 drubbing of Russia.

That was enough to secure second spot behind Belgium in Group B and while Kasper Hjulmand’s side won’t have the backing of a passionate Copenhagen crowd tonight, the obvious Danish connection with Ajax - where Eriksen previously spent five years - will surely mean they continue to receive strong backing from the stands.

