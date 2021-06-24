Wales vs Denmark: Euros prediction, kick off time, team news, venue, h2h results, odds - last-16 preview

(ES Composite)

Wales and Denmark face off on Saturday in the first Euro 2020 last-16 tie.

The Red Dragons finished runners-up to Italy in their group before the Danes roared back from two defeats to finish behind Belgium in Group B.

Wales are looking to emulate the side of 2016 who reached the semi-finals but find themselves in the villain role as they look to deny a Denmark team still coming to terms with Christian Eriksen’s on-field cardiac arrest.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wales vs Denmark is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The match will be held at the Amsterdam ArenA.

Where to watch Wales vs Denmark

TV channel: The match will be televised on BBC One for free.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online via the BBC iPlayer.

Wales vs Denmark team news

Kieffer Moore will be expecting to come back in after sitting out the Italy defeat as Wales revery back to a 4-5-1.

Ethan Ampadu is suspended following his red card.

Christian Eriksen is Denmark's sole absentee and head coach Kasper Hjulmand may well stick with the same lineup which so handily beat Russia.

Predicted lineups

Wales XI: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; James, Ramsey, Allen, Morrell, Bale; Moore

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Wass, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Braithwaite, Damsgaard; Poulsen

Wales vs Denmark prediction

Denmark beat Wales home and away during the first Nations League campaign and are favourites to make that three wins on the trot.

You feel the momentum is with the Danes after their thrashing of Russia and cannot be ignored as the story of the tournament after Christian Eriksen's collapse.

Wales have an extra day's rest, and the more recent knockout stage experience, which could play a part come potential extra time or even penalties.

Wales 2-1 Denmark (aet)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wales wins: 4

Draws: 0

Denmark wins: 6

Betting odds and tips

Wales to win: 7/4

Denmark to win: 2/5

