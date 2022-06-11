Wales vs Belgium live stream: How can I watch Nations League game live for FREE on TV in UK today?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Gorrie
·1 min read
Wales vs Belgium live stream: How can I watch Nations League game live for FREE on TV in UK today?
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Frenkie de Jong
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Wales manager Rob Page has the luxury of a fully fit squad from which to choose later today.

For the first time during their Nations League campaign thus far, Page’s team selection will not have been impacted by their World Cup play-off win over Ukraine, with plenty of players rested for the loss to the Netherlands.

Star man Gareth Bale spoke of the lessons in the dark arts his teammates would need to learn after watching Frenkie De Jong waltz through their defence late on and, frankly, they’re going to have to implement some of those in Cardiff.

Opponents Belgium are coming off the back of a 6-1 win over Poland, after all.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game...

Where to watch Wales vs Belgium

TV channel: The game will be broadcast for free on S4C in the Welsh language. Premier Sports 1 will also show the game and a subscription to that costs from £9.99 a month in the UK. Coverage begins at 7.35pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: S4C’s Online Playerwill provide a free live stream, with the Premier Player also available to those who subscribe.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Benches clear in 9th as Mariners beat Astros

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle's 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston's Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Ast

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens continued to rework their player development department by securing the services of a talent from their own backyard -- and the best player in women’s hockey. Marie-Philip Poulin signed on as a player development consultant with the Canadiens on Tuesday. The 31-yard-old’s new job is on a part-time basis, as she still has a fiery passion for her playing career with another Olympic cycle approaching. "It's clear that my priority is still to be playing hockey

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Royals' bats awaken in 8-4 win over Blue Jays to avoid sweep

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Matheny spent about 20 minutes in the dugout before his Kansas City Royals took the field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday and tried to put what has been a miserable 20-game stretch into perspective. “There's some things we can get better at,” Matheny said of the 5-15 rut, “and it's a long list.” They took care of a couple of them in their series finale against Toronto. Kansas City finally managed to get into hitter's counts throughout the game, knocking ou

  • Lehkonen scores in OT, Avalanche sweep Oilers

    EDMONTON — The Oilers learned plenty of lessons this spring. And a team looking for a playoff breakthrough finally did just that. Edmonton fought back from a 3-2 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Kings in seven games in the opening round before disposing of the Calgary Flames in five to advance to its first Western Conference final in a generation. The Oilers are now also keenly aware they'll need to give even more if the once-proud franchise is going to reach its ultimate goal. Artturi Lehkonen s

  • After busy off-season, new-look Redblacks ready to move on from dismal 3-11 campaign

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks believe significant moves made by first-year general manager Shawn Burke, and the integration of new players into the team atmosphere, will help the team improve on its ugly 3-11 record from last year. Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice said team-building was a key factor throughout training camp with a number of new faces joining the team. "We did a lot of team-building stuff over the course of training camp to make sure these guys .. jelled with the new crew," LaP

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Toronto Raptors put Champagnie — Julian, not Justin — through pre-draft paces

    TORONTO — Julian Champagnie has seen the rigours an NBA season first-hand from his twin brother Justin, and so has no illusions about playing basketball on the game's biggest stage. "I definitely have a lot of respect for (Justin)," Julian said. "He did have some really high moments and had some really low ones where he wasn't playing (in his rookie season with the Raptors), and I know how he felt, it was tough. Seeing him persevere and continue to go harder and eventually find his role, it was

  • What Matt Chapman’s mound visits tell us about his leadership

    Toronto Blue Jays third-baseman Matt Chapman has been pivotal to the team's defensive success this season, both with his glove and his leadership.

  • Hedman: Lightning need to play best game of series to win in New York

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have to win at least one game at Madison Square Garden to overcome the Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final. Heading into Game 5 in New York, Victor Hedman believes his team have to play their best game of the series to stand a chance.&nbsp;

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Lightning score two late goals to stun Rangers in Game 5

    The Lightning are on the brink of yet another trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

  • Canadian bobsled, skeleton athletes object to non-disclosure clause in contract

    Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes fear their national federation is trying to silence them, saying a clause in their athlete agreement contradicts the principles of safe sport. The Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton athletes' agreement for 2022-23 includes a clause that athletes not "divulge or convey to others" any information that paints BCS in a poor light. And the non-disclosure clause remains in effect for six months following the termination or completion of an athlete's contract. "It basicall

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Duvernay-Tardif putting NFL career on hold to do his residency

    Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his NFL career on hold once again. Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press on Wednesday he has received four contract offers from NFL clubs — he wouldn't divulge the teams — but is putting football on the back burner after being accepted into a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, starting next month. The veteran offensive lineman has been an unrestricted NFL free agent since March. He's not retiring, rather he's taking care of medical requir

  • Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey auctions for record-breaking price

    Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey was sold for a whopping US$1.452 million on Sunday, breaking the record for most expensive hockey jersey.