Wales vs Belgium live stream: How can I watch Nations League game live for FREE on TV in UK today?

Wales manager Rob Page has the luxury of a fully fit squad from which to choose later today.

For the first time during their Nations League campaign thus far, Page’s team selection will not have been impacted by their World Cup play-off win over Ukraine, with plenty of players rested for the loss to the Netherlands.

Star man Gareth Bale spoke of the lessons in the dark arts his teammates would need to learn after watching Frenkie De Jong waltz through their defence late on and, frankly, they’re going to have to implement some of those in Cardiff.

Opponents Belgium are coming off the back of a 6-1 win over Poland, after all.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game...

Where to watch Wales vs Belgium

TV channel: The game will be broadcast for free on S4C in the Welsh language. Premier Sports 1 will also show the game and a subscription to that costs from £9.99 a month in the UK. Coverage begins at 7.35pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: S4C’s Online Playerwill provide a free live stream, with the Premier Player also available to those who subscribe.