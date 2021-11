Is Wales vs Belarus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

(AFP via Getty Images)

Gareth Bale will be hoping to prove his fitness and earn his 100th cap for Wales when they face Belarus on Saturday night.

The Dragons are looking to secure a top-two finish in Group E of their World Cup qualifying campaign and currently sit in third, behind Czech Republic, but with this fixture in hand.

With Belgium already clear at the top, the race for a play-off spot between the other two nations is somewhat lessened by the fact whichever finishes third should still get a berth in the play-offs through their Nations League exertions.

The reverse fixture between Belarus and Wales ended 3-2 after a Bale hat-trick, the last of which came in stoppage time.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Saturday 13 November.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on S4C as well as Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Kieffer Moore is suspended for this match after a booking against Estonia. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have not played of late, due to injury and non-selection respectively at club level, but both could feature here.

Belarus are attempting to integrate new, younger players into the international set-up - nobody in the squad has more than 22 caps and 13 of the 23 have fewer than 10 senior caps. Russia-based striker Vitaly Lisakovich is one of the biggest hopes for the team and has scored three of their six goals in qualifying so far - including a penalty against Wales in the reverse fixture.

Predicted line-ups

WAL - Ward, Mepham, Rodon, Ampadu, C Roberts, Ramsey, Allen, Wilson, James, Bale, T Roberts

BEL - Pavlyuchenko, Begunov, Zolotov, Yudenkov, Pyachenin, Yablonsky, Klimovich, Antilevskiy, Sedko, Lisakovich, Ebong

Odds

Wales 3/13

Draw 32/5

Belarus 18/1

Prediction

Wales to beat the weakest team in the group and leave the battle for second place to go to the final day of action. Wales 2-0 Belarus.

