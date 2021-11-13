Wales vs Belarus LIVE: World Cup qualifier team news, line-ups and more tonight

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wales host Belarus on Saturday evening as they look to take another step toward qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup finals.

Robert Page’s team can come second if they take four points from their remaining two qualifiers, starting with this one before they face Belgium next week.

But any pressure on having to beat one of Europe’s top nations is somewhat removed by the knowledge that they can still take a play-off place thanks to their efforts in winning their Nations League group.

Much of the pre-match focus has been on whether Gareth Bale would be fit to play and earn his 100th cap in a Wales shirt - with his ongoing importance to the national team highlighted with his hat-trick against this same opponent when they met earlier in qualifying.

Wales are currently third in the group, behind Czech Republic on goal difference, but have two games to play as opposed to one for the Czechs - making this evening’s encounter a must-win occasion. Follow all the live updates as Wales host Belarus below:

Wales vs Belarus

Kick-off at 19:45 at the Cardiff City Stadium

Wales vs Belarus: Ton up for Bale

18:26 , Jack Rathborn

Gareth Bale will become the second Welshman to win 100 caps by lining up against Belarus. Bale was due to reach the three-figure milestone last month but a hamstring tear put paid to him playing in World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Estonia Bale has not played since Wales drew at home to Estonia on September 8 but has cut a relaxed figure in training this week. Skipper Bale, Wales’ record goalscorer, is guaranteed a huge reception from the Cardiff crowd.

Wales vs Belarus live updates

Friday 12 November 2021 16:11 , Karl Matchett

Gareth Bale will be hoping to prove his fitness and earn his 100th cap for Wales when they face Belarus tonight.

The Dragons are looking to secure a top-two finish in Group E of their World Cup qualifying campaign and currently sit in third, behind Czech Republic, but with this fixture in hand.

With Belgium already clear at the top, the race for a play-off spot between the other two nations is somewhat lessened by the fact whichever finishes third should still get a berth in the play-offs through their Nations League exertions.

The reverse fixture between Belarus and Wales ended 3-2 after a Bale hat-trick, the last of which came in stoppage time.