Wales vs Australia LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates as Jac Morgan gets second try to extend Wales lead

Wales take on Australia this afternoon looking to salvage some pride from their autumn international campaign after a shock loss to Georgia last week, although their opponents have also been struggling.

The autumn internationals have left Wayne Pivac and his Wallabies counterpart Dave Rennie under severe pressure with less than a year to go until the World Cup in France.

Pivac was sitting pretty after guiding his side to Six Nations glory in 2021, but a horrid streak of eight losses from 11 Tests this year leaves him in a tough spot.

Rennie is hoping to avoid a 10th loss from just 14 games in 2022, but dig a little deeper and Australia haven’t disgraced themselves this autumn, with victory over Scotland, single-point losses to France and Italy and then running the No 1 side in the world Ireland very close last weekend.

Wales suffered an embarrassing loss to Georgia last week to heap the pressure on coach Wayne Pivac

Australia have endured a frustrating autumn with a series of narrow defeats

Wales 34-18 Australia, 59 minutes

16:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dillon Lewis departs after a strong afternoon of scrummaging work; Tomas Francis makes his return on the Welsh tighthead.

Australia take the restart well enough.

Charge down! Adam Beard lifts his long limbs high to block Tate McDermott’s box kick, but can’t quite gather the loose ball on the hop, and Jac Morgan then trundles it into touch of his knee.

TRY! Wales 34-18 AUSTRALIA (Mark Nawaqanitawse try, 58 minutes)

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hope for Australia!

With penalty advantage, the Wallabies play to the left. Noah Lolesio churns his feet, inviting the defence forward and then pulling back for Len Ikitau. Ikitau shifts onwards to Mark Nawaqanitawase, who fixes Alex Cuthbert with snaking hips, creating the sliver of space he needs to dive over in the corner.

Wales 34-13 Australia, 56 minutes

16:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Priestland is swiftly to work, scampering back to collect an Australian toe ahead, and forced over his own line.

Wales 34-13 Australia, 55 minutes

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It appears both sides will be bringing on new fly-halves - Noah Lolesio is stripped and ready for Australia.

Gareth Anscombe sucks on some oxygen as he is helped from the field, arm in a makeshift sling. Another unfortunate injury for a player with such wretched luck.

Wales have two tens from which to pick on the bench - Rhys Priestland is on ahead of Sam Costelow.

Wales 34-13 Australia, 54 minutes

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After England’s comeback last week, I daren’t write Australia off here, but this is starting to get a little worrying for the Wallabies with all of the momentum with Wales since the resumption.

Oh dear, that doesn’t look good - Gareth Anscombe lets out an anguished cry and reaches for his right shoulder after missing a tackle on the right.

TRY! WALES 34-13 Australia (Rio Dyer try, 52 minutes)

16:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And over in the corner goes the young wing!

Very nicely taken by Wales. Gareth Thomas carries with good support, the prop’s presentation ensuring the ball is quick for Kieran Hardy. Gareth Anscombe takes his half-back partner’s pass and singes the eyebrows of the Australian wide defence with a fizzed miss ball - Rio Dyer collects and has the simple job of grounding in the corner.

Anscombe adds the extra two and Wales have begun to canter out of sight.

Wales 27-13 Australia, 51 minutes

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

At last, Australia get their set-piece defence right, steeling themselves to deny the drive. Kieran Hardy pulls the ball out, but Rio Dyer is stood up on the line.

Wales stay patient. Back to Dyer!....

Wales 27-13 Australia, 50 minutes

16:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales maul some more; Australia are penalised again, drawing another word of warning about discipline from referee Carley.

Into the corner Wales kick.

Wales 27-13 Australia, 49 minutes

16:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are back up to 14 with Jake Gordon at last permitted to return.

And Wales’ maul is really making a mark now. Adam Beard takes the kick off and immediately calls in the heavy artillery, Australia only able to halt the drive when it has advanced up past the half-way line. The Wallabies’ hauling down of the maul forces Matthew Carley to again penalise the Australians.

TRY! WALES 27-13 Australia (Jac Morgan try, 48 minutes)

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A rapid rumble and Jac Morgan has his second!

These may not be particularly optimistic times for Welsh sports fans but Morgan is having quite the fortnight. Justin Tipuric takes at the tail, the rest of the Welsh forwards sweeping in behind their captain with Morgan the buried beneficiary as the maul goes over.

Gareth Anscombe converts.

Wales 20-13 Australia, 46 minutes

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales maul, marching forth with muscular menace. Australia are penalised; Gareth Anscombe tasks his forwards with producing more of the same from further up the left touchline.

Jake Gordon is almost ready to return, but is kept from the field with a 13-man Australian side readying themselves for the defensive set.

YELLOW CARD! Tom Robertson is sent to the sin bin! Wales 20-13 Australia, 45 minutes

16:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another scrum penalty against Australia, and Matthew Carley is reaching for yellow again. James Slipper was warned before half time after a succession of infringements - Tom Robertson replaced the Australia captain at half time and is sent to the sin bin.

The Wallabies drop to 13 men for the next three minutes or so.

Wales 20-13 Australia, 44 minutes

16:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The next Australian possession ends when Allan Alaalatoa is caught off guard by a pass, the prop almost startled by the arrival of a pass that he thought was destined for the man inside him.

Missed penalty! Wales 20-13 Australi, 42 minutes

16:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off the upright! A loud thud off the boot and then a great clang off the post as Hodge’s great hoist slams into the right-hand post and rebounds into Welsh hands.

Wales 20-13 Australia, 41 minutes

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Wallabies’ scrum half Jake Gordon remains in the sin bin, so in steps a teammate to feed Reece Hodge and allow the centre to clear Australian lines.

Wales are then offside as they attempt to chase a high kick. This might be in Hodge’s range - he’s got plenty of leg, and he’ll have a go from 53 metres out...

The second half is underway!

16:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales get things restarted.

Back out there: Wales 20-13 Australia

16:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jac Morgan turns his neck to the left and then the right, working out the kinks after that busy first half.

40 minutes of rugby left in 2022 for Wales and Australia.

H/T: Wales 20-13 Australia

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Might Wales rue that late miss at the end of the half, though? A 14-point half-time lead would have looked very imposing indeed.

H/T: WALES 20-13 AUSTRALIA

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That was rather better than anticipated, all told. Both sides have been lively with ball-in-hand, with Wales particularly so. Alun Wyn Jones has produced two moments of real skill but Jac Morgan has really starred, full of vim and vigour and creating dents whenever he has carried.

HALF TIME! WALES 20-13 AUSTRALIA

16:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Wales 20-13 Australia, 41 minutes

16:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Peeeeeep, peep! Two whistles from Matthew Carley as Australia are pinged again. Just a chat for captain James Slipper - for now, at least...

Wales 20-13 Australia, 40 minutes

16:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The clock ticks into the red as Allan Alaalatoa is penalised for stepping out. Once more unto the breach for the Welsh forwards as they seek to finish the half with a score.

Wales 20-13 Australia, 39 minutes

16:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twice the scrum goes down, with Matthew Carley first resetting and then impatiently blowing on his whistle - Australia pinged. Wales will have another go.

YELLOW CARD! Jake Gordon is sent to the sin bin! Wales 20-13 Australia, 38 minutes

15:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jake Gordon protests as Matthew Carley reaches into his pocket to retrieve the yellow card. His knock on was in the tackle, as Gordon correctly puts forward as his defence, but the scrum half had never managed to get back onside as Kieran Hardy tried to shift the ball away from the ruck.

Off he’ll go for a stint on the naughty step - Wales opt to scrum.

Wales 20-13 Australia, 37 minutes

15:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rio Dyer scorches up the left touchline. Is he over? No! Somehow denied by three desperate Australians.

Kieran Hardy has the ball knocked out of his hands by an offside player. It will be at least a penalty for Wales, and this will need a further look to decide on the correct sanction...

Wales 20-13 Australia, 36 minutes

15:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales have looked dangerous every time they’ve had the ball. There is plenty of fizz about their attack as they play again inside the Australia half.

TRY! Wales 20-13 AUSTRALIA (Folau Fainga’a try, 34 minutes)

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No evidence to overturn the decision - Folau Fainga’a’s score is good!

Just reward for the hooker, who had hit his man at the back of the lineout perfectly with Justin Tipuric up to challenge. It was slow to develop, but Jake Gordon remained patient and did not extract the ball, allowing Fainga’a to bide his time and eject himself from the back of the rumbling mass at the right time.

Try? Wales 20-6 Australia, 34 minutes

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Slowly, slowly, Australia begin to heave it forward - Jake Gordon thinks his forwards have scored, and Matt Carley’s on-field call is a try. Upstairs for a look...

Wales 20-6 Australia, 32 minutes

15:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia look to maul, but are immediately stalled. Illegally, though - Alun Wyn Jones drove in too soon before the lifted player had come to floor.

Hodge prods further up the touchline.

Wales 20-6 Australia, 31 minutes

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

George North stays down and receives some treatment, inadvertently taking a stud or two in the face after making a double tackle on Fraser McReight. With the blood mopped up, he rejoins his teammates.

Australia opt for the corner, with Reece Hodge’s banana curving out ten metres from the Welsh line.

Wales 20-6 Australia, 30 minutes

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jordan Petaia takes a high ball in a commanding manner, and his teammates soon draw a penalty advantage.

Nawaqintawase twice shows well, sending away Welshmen with a full extension of his arms, but a stooping Folau Fainga’a can’t take a low pass as space appears in front of the hooker. Still, back for the penalty, which was a high shot on the right.

Wales 20-6 Australia, 29 minutes

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is a real energy to this game, which is both a surprise, given we are at the end of a long autumn, and rather pleasing.

Australia nearly unlock the Welsh fringe defence, Len Ikitau’s feet funky and fend fierce, but there are feet in touch before Mark Nawaqintawase can collect a pass.

PENALTY! WALES 20-6 Australia (Gareth Anscombe, 28 minutes)

15:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Over it goes after another clean dispatch from Gareth Anscombe’s instep.

Wales 17-6 Australia, 26 minutes

15:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jac Morgan has had a very, very bright start. He beats two or three would-be tacklers on a pinball angled charge, arms and legs working like pistons in the engine - up and down, up and down - as he canters forth.

Fraser McReight dives at the feet of Alun Wyn Jones - there are no arms in the flanker’s tackle and Wales will have the chance to add to their lead.

Wales 17-6 Australia, 25 minutes

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A penalty each way: Matt Carley whistles first against Wales, allowing Jake Gordon to tap quickly, and then against Australia as Gordon’s hasty hurry away leaves him isolated.

TRY! WALES 17-6 Australia (Taulupe Faletau try, 23 minutes)

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

He has!

Another gem created by the Welsh forwards, with Alun Wyn Jones producing another deft moment of dexterity out the back door to connect with a teammate. Justin Tipuric makes a hard charge to suck the Australians in, and then it is a simple draw and pass job, with Taulupe Faletau the end man on the line.

Faletau forces over in the corner, with TMO Joy Neville requiring only the briefest of looks to confirm he’d kept the chalk off his boots and grounded cleanly. Gareth Anscombe converts from the touchline, too.

(Getty Images)

Wales 10-6 Australia, 22 minutes

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Wales scrum goes to work again, earning another penalty advantage.

Through the hands they go, creating room on the right. Has Taulupe Faletau squeezed over in the corner?

Wales 10-6 Australia, 21 minutes

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That makes it even better - Folau Fainga’a throw to the tail drifts away from his hoisted teammate and into Welsh hands. Wales can’t capitalise, but Matthew Carley brings them back for a scrum for the not straight lineout.

Wales 10-6 Australia, 20 minutes

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a much better restart drill from the Welsh. Kieran Hardy collects inside his own 22 and drives a powerful punt up to the other side of halfway.

PENALTY! WALES 10-6 Australia (Gareth Anscombe penalty, 19 minutes)

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Beautifully struck by Anscombe from 35 metres or so, just inside the 15-metre line. Simple enough, but crisply done.

Wales 7-6 Australia, 18 minutes

15:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is definitely an improved continuity about the Welsh attack so far. They work up towards 15 phases with good energy, Jac Morgan again showing well in the carry to earn a penalty.

Gareth Anscombe will line it up...

PENALTY! Wales 7-6 AUSTRALIA (Ben Donaldson, 16 minutes)

15:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Donaldson’s boot is true again.

Wales 7-3 Australia, 15 minutes

15:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia draw a penalty as they again earn possession back in Wales’ half.

But now the Wallabies will be forced into a change - yet more injury woe for Dave Rennie, and this time it is his skipper - James Slipper wears a pained expression as he exits, with Tom Robertson on.

Wales 7-3 Australia, 13 minutes

15:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But that will be Tomos Williams’ last action for now - he is hauled off for an HIA with Kieran Hardy on in his place.

TRY! WALES 7-3 Australia (Jac Morgan, 10 minutes)

15:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jac Morgan bundles his way over!

This is a lovely score. Tomos Williams snipes, drawing two and still getting the arms free. Alun Wyn Jones strides on to the offload, in turn keeping the ball alive for his flanker rushing through with him.

Morgan lowers the shoulder and carries Allan Alaalatoa to the line.

Wales 0-3 Australia, 9 minutes

15:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Joe Hawkins’ first carry in earnest is solid enough, taking a pass that drifts slightly behind him and managing to regather his momentum and keep his legs churning through contact.

Nifty forward handling briefly creates na overlap, but Australia regather. Only temporarily, though - here come Wales with penalty advantage...

Wales 0-3 Australia, 8 minutes

15:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Reece Hodge’s thumping right boot is a useful clearing option for Australia. He kicks up towards his own ten-metre line.

Wales 0-3 Australia, 7 minutes

15:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales earn a penalty from the scrum, and kick down into the Australian 22.

The lineout is sharp and Taulupe Faletau comes stomping around the corner, stepping through the tackle of Fraser McReight.

Dillon Lewis adds his burly input, but Kieran Hardy gets his fingers in a muddle at the base of a breakdown and knocks on.

Wales 0-3 Australia, 5 minutes

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Adams manages to hang on, somehow, allowing Wales their first possession of the encounter. It’s fluid enough from the hosts, but Gareth Anscombe loses his handle on the ball as he tries to explore on the right and it spills free from an Australian hand.

Wales 0-3 Australia, 4 minutes

15:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia’s restart drill is better executed.

Boomfa! Langi Gleeson makes an indentation on the ribs of Josh Adams, thumping into the Welsh full back as he hares up in pursuit of a kick.

PENALTY! Wales 0-3 AUSTRALIA (Ben Donaldson, 3 minutes)

15:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A pretty little draw in between the uprights. Australia on the board early.

Wales 0-0 Australia, 2 minutes

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The first scrum is a messy old thing, too.

Matt Carley orders a reset, and Australia get a nudge on as they feed again. This time James Slipper draws an infringement from Dillon Lewis, and his gesture towards the posts will grant Ben Donaldson the opportunity to get the scoring underway.

Wales 0-0 Australia, 1 minute

15:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Adam Beard shells the opening kick off having been lifted just outside his own 22. Inauspicious.

KICK OFF!

15:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Principality surface is showing the wear and tear of a long campaign. The roof, incidentally, is meant to be closed, but is no longer fully able to shut - which rather sums up Welsh Rugby at the moment, in a lot of ways.

Australia get things underway.

Anthems

15:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Warm applause from the Australian players after a fifth proud, if perhaps slightly jaded, singing of “Advance Australia Fair” this autumn.

Faces old and new stud the Welsh line as they sing “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau”, made more callow by Leigh Halfpenny’s late withdrawal. I think Australia will put plenty up in the air early on to test Josh Adams and the rest of that back three.

Wales vs Australia

15:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, here we are - the final matchday of this long international rugby autumn. The players wander out of the Principality Stadium tunnel, James Slipper widening his eyes as he takes it all in. The prop has done a good job in challenging circumstances this year - can his Australian side go again to deepen Wales’ problems?

Late injury blow for Wales

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A major late blow for Wales - Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out minutes before kick off. Josh Adams steps in to the starting side at full back, with Sam Costelow called on to the bench.

Will Wales or Australia end their autumn on the high?

14:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In truth, I’m not expecting much from this contest. These sides are both so depleted and with so many new combinations that finding any degree of fluency will be tough. In Fraser McReight, Jac Morgan and Justin Tipuric, there are some fine breakdown spoilers, too - it could be messy at the breakdown. Referee Matthew Carley could have a busy afternoon.

Warren Gatland dodges question about potential Wales return

14:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Warren Gatland is back at the Principality this afternoon, working for Amazon Prime on their coverage. There has been plenty of talk about a potential return to the head coaching role for the New Zealander if Wayne Pivac’s days are, as rumoured, numbered - with a whisper or two that Gatland may open to a return.

“It’s great to be back,” Gatland says, rather dodging the question as he is asked directly about the speculation. “I got stopped by a lot of fans on the way here asking. I said ‘this is not about me’. There’s a lot of speculation and stuff. I want to see Wales put on a really good performance and hopefully bounce back.”

Has there been any contact with the WRU? “No,” Gatland replies, with a broad smile...

(Getty Images)

Brutal Australian year at last at an end

14:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia will have earned their post-match beers this evening as a gruelling year finally concludes for Dave Rennie’s side. Five games always looked a brutal autumn schedule, and there is no doubt that this is someway short of the sort of side Rennie will hope to put out come the World Cup next September. The graphic below goes some way towards telling the story of the Wallabies’ injury woe and yet still omits Michael Hooper, Rory Arnold, Scott Sio and Izaia Perese, among others.

So what can they learn this afternoon with so few settled combinations? A strong performance from Ben Donaldson would be a bonus as Australia seek a long-term solution at fly half, and you’d expect the Wallabies to be solid enough at scrum time, with the starting front row about the only area of the side in reasonable nick. It’s a pretty sizeable backline, too, and one with loads of kicking ability – I think they’ll try to get after Wales in the air.

A debut for Joe Hawkins

14:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The suspicion was that Joe Hawkins may have to wait to get his turn in the Welsh midfield, but with Wayne Pivac’s top three choices at inside centre all absent, into the fray the youngster is thrown. The Ospreys centre captained the Welsh Under-20s impressively during the summer, notably striking a long-range penalty to seal victory late on against a strong Italian team, and has been backed by Wayne Pivac to make a quick step-up to Test level.

"He’s very excited,” Pivac said of his new cap. “He’s been in camp training for the last month and learning a lot and he’s looked good in training so he gets an opportunity."

Welsh rugby all feels rather downbeat at the moment, but Daffyd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza and Hawkins have all come out of this year’s senior age-group side and offer glimmers of hope amid the gloom.

Team News - Australia

14:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is game number five of a long autumn for Australia, with the Wallabies very much down to their bare bones. Dave Rennie had only 25 available players from which to pick his final matchday squad of the year. Of those involved last week, Hunter Paisami, Dave Porecki, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Andrew Kellaway and Taniela Tupou all departed Dublin with injuries, and Michael Hooper was forced into a midweek withdrawal after suffering concussion symptoms.

That means the Australia side has a slightly odd look, with a number of new faces getting a chance to impress. Number eight Langi Gleeson is raw but has plenty of ball-carrying talent, while Ben Donaldson gets a first start, uniting in the halves with his Waratahs teammate Jake Gordon. Jack of all trades Reece Hodge starts at inside centre for the first time in six years.

Tighthead Sam Talakai could make his debut from the bench.

Australia XV: J Slipper (capt.), F Fainga’a, A Alaalatoa; N Frost, C Neville; J Holloway, F McReight, L Gleeson; J Gordon, B Donaldson; M Nawaqanitawase, R Hodge, L Ikitau, J Petaia; T Wright.

Replacements: L Longergan, T Robertson, S Talakai, N Hanigan, P Samu; T McDermott, N Lolesio, J Campbell.

Team News - Wales

14:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This final autumn week falls outside of World Rugby’s stipulated November window, lifting the requirement on clubs to release their international players. That leaves Wales without Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Christ Tshiunza, Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell, who have all returned to their Premiership clubs

Tompkins’ unavailability and Owen Watkin’s injury grant Joe Hawkins an unexpected debut at 12, partnering George North in the centres. A must-win occasion calls for Alun Wyn Jones’ experience in the second row, with the veteran lock making his first start since the Italy defeat that closed the Six Nations, while Jac Morgan, one of the few Welshmen to emerge in credit from last weekend, is joined by Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau in the back row.

Wales XV: G Thomas, K Owens, D Lewis; A Beard, AW Jones; J Morgan, J Tipuric (capt.), T Faletau; T Williams, G Anscombe; R Dyer, J Hawkins, G North, A Cuthbert; L Halfpenny.

Replacements: R Elias, R Jones, T Francis, B Carter, J Macleod; K Hardy, R Priestland, J Adams.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐑𝐔 𝐗𝐕 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



🔥 The Welsh side to take on the Wallabies in Cardiff#WelshRugby | #ANS — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 24, 2022

George North: Wales have had brutally honest week ahead of Australia game

14:24 , Luke Baker

George North says that Wales have had “a brutally honest” week ahead of an Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia.

Wales tackle the Wallabies just seven days after being humiliated by Georgia in Cardiff.

It was arguably their worst result of rugby union’s professional era, arriving just eight months after Wales lost at home to annual Six Nations strugglers Italy.

A fourth successive victory over the Wallabies would not erase memories of the Georgia debacle, but it should at least lift spirits ahead of a tough Six Nations opener against Ireland in just 10 weeks’ time.

“I think this week has been a great example of the boys stepping up when we need to,” Wales centre North said.

George North: Wales have had brutally honest week ahead of Australia game

Wales embarrassed as unfancied Georgia grab famous win in autumn internationals

14:15 , Luke Baker

Wales suffered an embarrassing defeat as unfancied Georgia claimed a famous 13-12 autumn international victory at the Principality Stadium.

Substitute Luka Matkava’s penalty two minutes from time inflicted immeasurable pain on Wales.

Flanker Jac Morgan scored two first-half tries, but Wales huffed and puffed during a miserable second 40 minutes that Georgia dominated.

The countries clash again at next year’s World Cup in France, which is an encounter that Georgia will not fear in any shape or form.

Wing Sandro Todua scored a 59th-minute try, while fly-half Tedo Abzhandadze converted and kicked a penalty as the visitors repeatedly shunted Wales into reverse gear before Matkava’s late heroics.

Wales embarrassed as unfancied Georgia grab famous win

Is Wales vs Australia on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international

14:09 , Luke Baker

Australia look to capitalise on Wales’ poor run of form when they round off their autumn internationals at the Principality Stadium.

Entering the contest low on confidence after a shock loss to Georgia, Wayne Pivac’s position is under threat.

Despite being a year away from the World Cup in France, a run of eight losses from 11 Tests has eroded any credit in the bank from the Six Nations win last year.

The Wallabies have suffered a frustrating autumn, beating Scotland but losing to both France and Italy by a solitary point, with No 1 side Ireland given a scare last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game at the Principality Stadium:

Is Wales vs Australia on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch

Wales vs Australia

14:01 , Luke Baker

Stick with us for all the action.