Wales vs Australia LIVE: Rugby result, final score and Autumn Nations Series 2021 reaction

Wales‘ Rhys Priestland kicked a penalty after the hooter as the hosts poured more misery on Australia with a 29-28 victory at the Principality Stadium on Saturday following an early red card for visiting number eight Rob Valetini.

Valetini became the fifth player to see red against Wales in the last 12 months but could have few complaints after his dangerous tackle on lock Adam Beard after 14 minutes resulted in a clash of heads.

Hooker Ryan Elias and centre Nick Tompkins scored tries for the home side, who failed to drive home their numerical advantage and were seconds away from losing before they were awarded an offside penalty in the last play of the game.

Australia, who have lost all three matches on their tour after defeats by Scotland and England, scored tries through wings Andrew Kellaway and Filipo Daugunu, plus scrumhalf Nic White but, having highlighted the need to improve their discipline in the week, let themselves down again.

Kick-off 17:30 GMT at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff

2' - TRY! Kellaway punches it in to hand the Wallabies the perfect start

15’ - RED! Australia down to 14 after Valetini high tackle on Beard

23’ - TRY! Elias crosses in corner against 13 men after Beale yellow

48’ - TRY! Tompkins intercepts in Australia half to score easy try

61’ - TRY! Australia cut lead as White finishes off fine attacking move

71’ - TRY! Daugunu finish sets up thrilling finish

81’ - PENALTY! Priestland kicks wins it for Wales at the death

Full time: France 40-25 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Sam Whitelock: “It’s not how we wanted to finish our year. We wanted to start well and we didn’t do that. France came out and got on top of us early, it made it hard from the start.

“No excuses at all. They were just better than us tonight. It hurts me saying that but we just need to learn from it, grow and evolve. We’ve got a break now but we want to hold on to this feeling because we don’t want to feel it again.”

FULL TIME: FRANCE 40-25 NEW ZEALAND

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Incredible scenes in the Stade de France. It’s their first victory over New Zealand in Paris since 1973!

This was the moment that France really sealed their famous win - although Ntamack’s run from behind his own try-line was probably the moment of the match.

Damian Penaud intercepts a loose pass to put France ten points ahead#FRAvNZL pic.twitter.com/lrJpIYfIV4 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 20, 2021

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:49 , Jack Rathborn

FULL TIME: FRANCE 40-25 NEW ZEALAND

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:47 , Jamie Braidwood

That is a stunning victory for France, a statement night for this young team.

Ntamack, Dupont, Jaminet, Woki and Mauvaka were extraordinary.

“For a lot of us this is the first time we’ve played the All Blacks, to beat them is a dream,” says Gregory Alldritt.

“We will celebrate this evening.”

FULL TIME: FRANCE 40-25 NEW ZEALAND

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Jaminet stays perfect and just look at that score!

France have beaten the All Blacks for the first time since 2010, and have claimed their first victory on home soil in over 20 years!

What a match, what a night at the Stade de France.

New Zealand, battered and bruised, have now lost back to back matches for only the second time in 10 years.

France 37 -25 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:42 , Jamie Braidwood

79 mins: Demba Bemba makes a big carry and New Zealand concede another penalty!

Jaminet will kick for the posts to seal an incredible French victory!

France 37 -25 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:41 , Jamie Braidwood

78 mins: France win a penalty on halfway and that is greeted as if they had scored a try! France kick to the corner and are 60 seconds away from a famous win!

France 37 -25 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:40 , Jamie Braidwood

77 mins: New Zealand withstand France’s pressure and are finally able to clear to touch in order to get up the pitch.

Time is running out for the All Blacks though. France are almost there.

France 37 -25 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:37 , Jamie Braidwood

74 mins: Incredible tenacity from Dupont who, with France camped five metres out, charges straight into a couple of big challenges.

New Zealand kick clear but it doesn’t reach touch - and France come again! It was worked wide to Penaud, who chipped towards the line, and Damian McKenzie was swallowed up behind his try-line.

Damian Penaud of France goes over to score (Getty)

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:34 , Jamie Braidwood

73 mins: France go close to score another scintillating try! Jaminet made the break and carried the ball 50 yards, but France were unable to offload the ball to Dupont and Barrett kicked for touch to relieve the pressure.

France 37 -25 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:31 , Jamie Braidwood

71 mins: Penaud turns to the crowd and pumps his fist as New Zealand knock the ball on, the latest All Blacks error.

France will be happy if this scrum takes a few minutes to set.

TRY! France 37 -25 New Zealand (PENAUD 68’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:27 , Jamie Braidwood

WHAT A NOISE inside the Stade de France! It’s a gift for the hosts, as Penaud steals a loose New Zealand pass as the All Blacks looked to play out from their 22.

Penaud was celebrating before he crossed the line and then splashed down with a dive!

France 30-25 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:27 , Jamie Braidwood

66 mins: France win a huge penalty as New Zealand powered back into their half.

Woki is causing chaos all over the pitch and he was crucial to that turnover.

France clear, but Ntamack is making way for France - Jalibert is on!

France 30-25 New Zealand (Jaminet pen 66’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:25 , Jamie Braidwood

The full-back adds three more points and suddenly the momentum is back with France.

France 27-25 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:24 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: Stunning from Ntamack. Scrambling back to sweep up a New Zealand break and Barrett kick, the fly-half dropped a should and carried the ball out from behind his own try-line!

Woki took up the charge inside the New Zealand half and Savea is sent to the bin for being off his feet as New Zealand frantically tried to recover!

France 27-25 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:22 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: Wow - what an incredible passage of play! Ntamack is a magician and France have gone from one end of the pitch to another! And Savea has been shown a yellow card!

TRY! France 27-25 New Zealand (Savea 60’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:18 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s a hush in the Stade de France now - New Zealand have reeled in France with three quickfire tries in 20 minutes!

The All Blacks rumble over the line from the lineout, with Savea powering over.

Barrett adds the conversion.

France 27-18 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:18 , Jamie Braidwood

59 mins: New Zealand are back inside the France five-metre line and have a lineout in a promising position...

France 27-18 New Zealand (Jaminet pen 55’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:15 , Jamie Braidwood

This is set up perfectly now at the Stade de France - and emotions briefly spill over following the restart as New Zealand concede a quick penalty after Penaud had tried to skip around the outside of Ioane.

Jaminet keeps cool to add the three points.

TRY! France 24-18 New Zealand (Ioane 51’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Two tries in quick succession from the All Blacks - you can never write them off!

It came after a quick turnover, with Whitelock instrumental in stealing in at the breakdown.

New Zealand went right as Smith whipped the ball into Ioane’s hands. He spotted the gap inside Villiere and motored to the line - that was a stunning turn of speed.

Barrett adds the kick from a central position.

France 24-11 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:08 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: Mauvaka makes an error as he goes to close down Smith before the ball was out of the ruck.

But France get away with it as New Zealand give away a penalty themselves after they had gained 40 metres or so.

Jaminet sends France back into the New Zealand half.

TRY! France 24-11 New Zealand (Barrett 47’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:05 , Jamie Braidwood

New Zealand hit back! They sustained their attack five metres out, aided by the penalty advantage. They go left, and Smith whips a wicked pass out wide to Barrett, who finishes past Penaud in the corner.

Barrett hooks his kick from the touchline.

France 24-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:03 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: France win another penalty from the lineout, but Jaminet’s kick doesn’t make it into touch. He really tried to push that into the corner but Barrett was able to keep it in.

France 24-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 21:00 , Jamie Braidwood

42 mins: It’s well claimed by New Zealand, but then France force them back! Tupaea goes for the carry but France win the penalty and Jaminet clears!

France 24-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:59 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: France concede a penalty within 30 seconds, with Cyril Baille off his feet at the ruck.

New Zealand go to the corner...

KICK-OFF! France 24-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway at the Stade de France! How will the All Blacks respond to the battering the received in the first half?

HALF TIME: France 24-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:57 , Jamie Braidwood

I think the French enjoyed that first half against the All Blacks...

Second half coming up next - can France hold on to secure a famous result?

HALF TIME: France 24-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:48 , Jamie Braidwood

There was some incredible rugby played in that half from France, and Romain Ntamack was usually at the heart of it.

"Free-flowing French rugby" 😍



Two tries within the first 12 minutes ⚡⚡#FRAvNZL pic.twitter.com/ecGn4GQTtP — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 20, 2021

HALF TIME: France 24-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:43 , Jamie Braidwood

France look after the ball from the lineout and Dupont kicks into touch.

Wow, what a stunning first half that was from the hosts.

France 24-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:42 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: What a stop from France! New Zealand retained possession from the lineout and a flurry of passes and a quick side-step saw Coles drive to the line. He was almost over but a combination of Dupont and Jelonch strip the ball from his grasp - leading to a five-metre scrum with the clock in the red.

France 24-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:40 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: New Zealand win a second penalty and they make the big call of going to the corner just before half time.

France 24-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:39 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: France are dialling up the pressure at every opportunity - Villiere meets Smith with a big hit before Barrett is swarmed by Dupont. A France offside gives New Zealand a breather, and they kick into the France half for some much-needed territory.

TRY! France 24-6 New Zealand (Mauvaka 32’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:35 , Jamie Braidwood

What is happening?! This is stunning from France!

It’s a copy of the opening try, driving over from the lineout, and it’s Peato Mauvaka who scores his second of the game! That’s his fifth try in just nine France caps!

Jaminet brings France up to 24 points!

France 17-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:33 , Jamie Braidwood

30 mins: This is a sublime display of attacking rugby from France! Dupont eyes the quick switch of play and Fickou cleverly palms the ball down to Ntamack, who breaks! Villiere carried the ball to five metres but couldn’t wriggle clear as New Zealand recovered. He was forced out into touch and France have another lineout in a promising position!

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:33 , Jack Rathborn

France 17-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:30 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: So close to another France try! Barrett spills the ball after New Zealand tried to carry the ball through the middle, and then suddenly Les Blues were on the attack!

Fickou plays a clever kick through towards Jaminet, who couldn’t quite beat Ioane to the line. New Zealand recover and it will be a five-metre scrum.

France 17-6 New Zealand (Jaminet pen 26’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:28 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s another brilliant kick from Jaminet, and that extends France’s lead to 11.

France 14-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:27 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: Retallick wins the ball ahead of Woki but New Zealand then concede a holding on penalty from the ruck. Jaminet will kick for goal.

France 14-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:25 , Jamie Braidwood

23 mins: The mistakes from New Zealand are starting to add up. Barrett’s kick from outside his 22 goes straight into touch and puts France in a promising position.

Mauvaka then hits a camera that was too close to him as he lined up the lineout!

France 14-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:23 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: Barrett flights a kick out to Bridge, which briefly caught out Penaud, but the France winger was able to change direction and make the tackle, forcing the knock-on.

France 14-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:21 , Jamie Braidwood

19 mins: France were able to build the phases, with Jonathan Danty having a couple of carries into forwards. Ntamack then lines up a drop-goal but he doesn’t get a good connection on it at all and it doesn’t threaten the posts.

France 14-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:19 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: France keep the ball from the lineout before Dupont tries to carry the ball into a couple of bruising New Zealand forwards! France then win the penalty and Jaminet clears.

France 14-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:18 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: New Zealand make a break through Rieko Ioane and get close to the line but France are able to regather their numbers in the corner and force the All Blacks to switch directions. Barrett’s pass outside is slightly behind Bridge, who sends his man down before Fickou gets across to force him out into touch.

TRY! France 14-6 New Zealand (NTAMACK 13’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Sensational from France! It’s wonderful from Ntamack - his return to fly-half has lifted France from the off. He faked a pass to his outside before driving through the middle of two New Zealand players and diving for the line.

Jaminet adds the two points from a slight angle.

France 7-6 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:13 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: Damian Penaud spins away from a tackle to gain good ground from France, France are back in the New Zealand 22!

France 7-6 New Zealand (J Barrett pen 9’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:11 , Jamie Braidwood

France go long at the lineout but the throw goes too long and Savea makes the break following a Coles offload.

France then concede the penalty for being offside and New Zealand take another kick at goal, as Barrett hits his second penalty in quick succession.

France 7-3 New Zealand (J Barrett pen 7’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:08 , Jamie Braidwood

France make some big tackles following the restart as New Zealand look to carry - but the play comes back after France committed a penalty at the breakdown.

Jordie Barrett gets the All Blacks off the board from 35 yards or so. He made that look pretty simple.

TRY! France 7-0 New Zealand (Mauvaka 2')

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:04 , Jamie Braidwood

What a start for the hosts! From the lineout, France gather the ball and the maul is powered over the line by Peato Mauvaka!

And wow, the conversion from full-back Melvyn Jaminet is sublime from the touchline. France are seven up inside four minutes.

France 0-0 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:03 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Ntamack makes a break and that raises the noise levels in the Stade de France! He finds his half-back partner Antoine Dupont, but New Zealand slow France down.

Jonathan Danty goes for the kick through but Jordie Barrett gets across and then kicks for touch, but the All Blacks are back in their own corner!

KICK OFF! France 0-0 New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 20:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Wayne Barnes gets us underway in Paris! George Bridge collects for New Zealand - who are not in black tonight.

France vs New Zealand

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:56 , Jamie Braidwood

New Zealand will look to get back to winning ways when they face France in Paris.

The All Blacks were humbled by Ireland in Dublin last weekend as the hosts secured a memorable victory, while France defeated Georgia 41-15.

It’s been 21 years since France last beat New Zealand on home soil and Les Blues have lost their last 14 matches against tonight’s opponents - including the 2011 World Cup final.

The All Blacks are without star fly-half Beauden Barrett due to concussion protocols while Romain Ntamack returns to number 10 for the French in place of Matthieu Jalibert.

Full time: Wales 29-28 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Wayne Pivac says he is satisfied with his side’s performances this month. “We’ve build depth and we look forward to welcoming back our experienced internationals,” he says. Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and George North are just some of the players on Wales’ lengthy injury list.

We now head over to Paris for live updates of the final match of the Autumn Nations Series - it’s France vs New Zealand.

France vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest rugby score and updates

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:50 , Jack Rathborn

Full time: Wales 29-28 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Ellis Jenkins: “It was relief to be honest. We made it more difficult for ourselves than we had to. Australia played some lovely stuff. We won ugly and you have to do that at times.

“The red card was clumsy, unfortunate, but it was a red card. We wanted to carry on playing [against 14 men] but we didn’t do that as well as we could have done.

“It’s never in doubt with Rhys.”

Full time: Wales 29-28 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:41 , Jamie Braidwood

What an incredible final 20 minutes! Australia were so close to snatching the win away from Wales. This was the Wallabies’ best performance of their UK tour, but they still come away with three defeats from three.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Full time: Wales 29-28 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Taine Basham, who won player of the match:

“I’m proud that we dug in to get the win there. We made it hard for ourselves, but we didn’t give up when two points down with two minutes to go.”

FULL TIME: WALES 29-28 AUSTRALIA

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:34 , Jamie Braidwood

What an incredible finish! Priestland held his nerve and Wales have got away with it! It was in their control playing against 14 men and 10 points up, but Australia’s fight was incredible.

FULL TIME: WALES 29-28 AUSTRALIA

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:32 , Jamie Braidwood

HE MAKES IT! WALES WIN!

Wales 26-28 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Rhys Priestland will have the kick from a slight angle, 25 metres out...

Wales 26-28 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:31 , Jamie Braidwood

81 mins: PENALTY WALES! The can’t get over the line but they will have a kick to win it!

Wales 26-28 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:30 , Jamie Braidwood

80 mins: Davies and Williams carry Wales to five metres! The clock is in the red!

Wales 26-28 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:29 , Jamie Braidwood

79 mins: Beale almost had a break after collecting the high ball, but Wales were able to tackle him as he picked up his stride and they have the ball back!

Wales 26-28 Australia (Beale pen 78’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Incredible! Somehow, Australia lead after Beale nails the kick from just inside the Wales half! Wales have just two minutes to hit back!

Wales 26-25 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:27 , Jamie Braidwood

76 mins: Australia couldn’t the keep the ball for long, but the Wallabies win a penalty just as Wales were looking to build up the phases! Will Skelton makes the crucial strip on the halfway line, and Beale will kick for goal!

Wales 26-25 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:24 , Jamie Braidwood

74 mins: Wales return to the Australia half but the ball is spilled on following a break from Basham. Wales then give away a penalty on the Australia 22, and O’Connor kicks to halfway.

TRY! Wales 26-25 Australia (Daugunu 71’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:20 , Jamie Braidwood

DRAMA! That is brilliant from Australia, who hit back just as Gareth Thomas’ sin-bin came to an end. It came after a wonderful break from Paisami, who was hauled down yards from the posts. Australia kept the ball and worked it wide, where Filipo Daugunu finished in the corner.

O’Connor strikes the upright with the kick, so Wales stay in front! But what a finish we have in store now.

Wales 26-20 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:17 , Jamie Braidwood

68 mins: Liam Williams is given a test as he chases back to defend a kick from Iktiau. The ball bounces up and catches Williams by surprise, with Beale breathing down his neck. Williams is able to protect the ball and Wales regather, before Australia concede a needless penalty that relieves the pressure and allows Wales to clear.

Wales 26-20 Australia (Biggar pen 66’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:14 , Jamie Braidwood

65 mins: Australia make a handling error straight from the restart, and that sees Wales dial up the pressure.

It comes back for a penalty after Paisami crunches Adams off the ball - and Biggar stays perfect from the tee to extend Wales’ lead.

TRY! Wales 23-20 Australia (WHITE 61’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:08 , Jamie Braidwood

What a move from Australia! Kurtley Beale makes a lovely side-step on Halaholo to create a line, and the full-back then drives away from Wainwright. Nic White makes the supporting run and finishes it off at the second attempt after Williams had got back to briefly halt him at the line.

This isn’t done yet!

YELLOW CARD! Wales 23-13 Australia (Thomas)

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:06 , Jamie Braidwood

58 mins: Both teams will be have 14 men for the next 10 minutes after Gareth Thomas is shown a yellow card for his clear out.

His arm made contact with Alaalatoa’s head.

Australia are unable to make any ground from the penalty.

Wales 23-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:03 , Jamie Braidwood

57 mins: Wales broke well from the scrum as Williams came out with ball in hand. He then found Wainwright, who was making a run on the outside, before Wales went through the middle with Ellis Jenkins.

However, after Jenkins is tackled, Gareth Thomas storms in with the clear out and catches Alaalatoa.

He could be in trouble here.

Wales 23-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

56 mins: Lovely break from Australia, with Iktiau making the initial burst before then playing a smart offload to Daugunu. Australia had a spare man over in Samu, but Daugunu’s pass went forward.

Wales 23-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:58 , Jamie Braidwood

54 mins: Wales edge their way up the pitch after a couple of kicks from Biggar, either side of a lineout which Australia had won back.

Wales 23-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:54 , Jamie Braidwood

51 mins: That’s a huge turnover! Australia’s rolling maul was pushing for the line but Wales were able to hold them at bay before winning the penalty at the breakdown!

Wales 23-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:52 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: Sloppy restart from Wales as Halaholo knocks on under little pressure from kick-off. Wales hold off the initial pressure after Australia elected to go for the corner - but Australia then pick up a second penalty and will try again on the opposite wing.

TRY! Wales 23-13 Australia (Tompkins 48’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:48 , Jamie Braidwood

What a strange try! Everyone is frozen as Tompkins blocks a pass from Wright - everyone thinks the ball has been knocked on, but the referee disagrees and Tompkins picks up the ball before carrying the ball over the line under no pressure! Tompkins picked up the ball and turned to the referee, who gave him the go-ahead to continue. The TMO confirms that the ball went backwards and the try stands!

Biggar adds the conversion.

Wales 16-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:46 , Jamie Braidwood

46 mins: Australia eventually come away with the ball as the Wallabies build some nice possession but Wales stand strong.

Wales 16-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:44 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: The scrum takes an age to set. Australia’s front-row replacements are immediately called into action.

Wales 16-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:42 , Jamie Braidwood

42 mins: Williams have an opening of space out on the left wing - but Australia recover and regather their numbers before clearing for touch.

Elias’ throw was not straight so we come back for a scrum on halfway.

KICK-OFF! Wales 16-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway, and Wales get the early advantage after Beale knocks it on when trying to collect a high kick from Biggar.

HALF TIME: Wales 16-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:39 , Jamie Braidwood

The teams are back out at the Principality - those in attendance will be hoping to see their side rack up the points in the second half but Australia have showed they’re for the fight.

Second half next!

HALF TIME: Wales 16-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Wales will be looking to improve after the break. They haven’t been able to make use of their man advantage so far.

Australia will be fairly happy with how they’ve played - the red card and yellow card aside.

HALF TIME: Wales 16-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:26 , Jamie Braidwood

40 mins: Wales were unable to work anything from the lineout, which was just outside the Australia 22, and in the end it was the visitors who threatened to break after turning it over.

Wright kicks down field and goes for the chase but Biggar is there to pick up and boot into touch to bring the half to a close.

It’s been scrappy, but Wales lead.

Wales 16-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:22 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: Josh Adams looks to be clear after picking up a loose ball before he is dragged back by his collar Tom Wright - that’s a penalty.

From the advantage, Wales looked to work it wide and space opened up after a fine cutting pass from Halaholo.

They eventually turn it over so it comes back to the original penalty.

Wales 16-13 Australia (Biggar pen 38)

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Biggar kicks Wales in front shortly before half time with a simple penalty from in front of the posts. Good work from Tomas Francis, there, to win the penalty following Halaholo’s initial run.

Wales 13-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:18 , Jamie Braidwood

37 mins: Uilisi Halaholo drops a lovely couple of shoulders to beat Iktiau and then Beale in midfield - that got some Wales fans up off their seats.

The play is then halted after Tupou takes a knock - and his day looks done.

Wales 13-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:15 , Jamie Braidwood

35 mins: After an exchange of kicks, O’Connor goes for touch from inside his half but it doesn’t quite run far enough. It goes back for a Wales scrum inside their half.

Wales 13-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:13 , Jamie Braidwood

33 mins: Lots going on here. Kellaway clatters into Adams when trying to claim a high ball, and from the play that followed, Australia worked the ball into a couple of promising positions through Tupou, but it’s Wales who win the penalty.

Kellaway’s day is over and he picked up a knock, and Beale returns to the pitch as Australia go back up to 14.

Wales 13-13 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:09 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: Big turnover from Australia in the scrum. Wales had the Wallabies in the corner following the restart and the visitors were smart to slow things down at the set-piece. Australia then win the penalty from the scrum, as tempers flare between the two packs, and White clears.

Wales 13-13 Australia (O’Connor pen 28’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia, still playing with 13, look to keep the ball and build the phases and eventually win the penalty in the Wales half.

O’Connor levels the scores from in front of the posts.

TRY! Wales 13-10 Australia (ELIAS 23’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Wales take the lead, and it’s a fine move from the lineout immediately after Beale’s yellow card! Tomos Williams spins away from the ruck and times his pass to his outside to perfection. Ryan Elias, who scored two tries against Fiji last weekend, is there to cross over in the corner.

Biggar then nails a brilliant conversion from the touchline.

YELLOW CARD! Wales 6-10 Australia (Beale)

Saturday 20 November 2021 18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

23 mins: Wales swiftly move the ball across the field after retaining the ball from the lineout - and they suddenly have the man over on the right wing in Rees-Zammit.

Nick Tompkins’ pass is cut out by Kurtley Beale - but this appears to be a slap-down, a deliberate knock-on.

After a lengthy discussion with the TMO, Adamson shows Beale a yellow card and Australia are down to 13!

Wales 6-10 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:56 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: Brilliant defending from White denies Rees-Zammit a certain try as he sweeps up in the corner following a smart kick from Biggar.

White’s momentum carries him out and Wales still have the ball in excellent field position.

Wales 6-10 Australia (O’Connor pen 19’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Brilliant response from Australia - Slipper makes a strong carry and then Tupou takes up the charge as finds a nice line through the Wales defence.

Australia had the penalty advantage but it comes back. The Wallabies take the kick at goal and O’Connor converts.

Wales 6-7 Australia (Biggar pen 15’)

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Biggar pulls Wales back to within one point as he chips over from in front of the posts.

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:52 , Jack Rathborn

RED CARD! Wales 3-7 Australia (Rob Valetini)

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia are down to 14 after Rob Valetini is shown a red card for a dangerous high tackle.

“He’s come at distance, he’s come at speed, I’m seeing a high-degree of danger. There’s no mitigation,” says referee Mike Adamson.

Wales 3-7 Australia

Saturday 20 November 2021 17:48 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: Rob Valetini could be in big, big trouble here. Adam Beard is floored after a taking a nasty head-to-head collision.

This could be red.

