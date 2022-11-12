Is Wales vs Argentina on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international

(Getty Images)

The pressure is starting to mount on Wayne Pivac as Wales host Argentina in the autumn internationals today.

While a victory over New Zealand in their opening fixture last weekend looked unlikely, Wales crumbled to their heaviest defeat in Cardiff as the All Blacks racked up 55 points.

It means Wales will need a response at home to Argentina today, although the Pumas will be riding high following their brilliant win over England at Twickenham.

Wales have had few wins over top-ranked opposition in recent years, so a victory over an Argentina side who are sixth in the world would boost their confidence ahead of the World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Argentina?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 12 November at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the Wales team news?

Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back for Wales. He switches from the wing to fill a problem position, with Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny both injured.

Alex Cuthbert, who has recovered from injury, completes the back three alongside Rio Dyer, a try-scorer on his Test debut when New Zealand beat Wales 55-23 last weekend.

Gareth Anscombe, who deputised for Halfpenny five days ago, reverts to fly-half, replacing Rhys Priestland.

Elsewhere, prop Dillon Lewis starts instead of Tomas Francis and experienced Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate features in the back-row.

With Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell sidelined because of a rib injury, captain Justin Tipuric moves across to openside, packing down with number eight Taulupe Faletau in a back-row trio boasting 246 caps.

There is no place in the matchday 23 for Wales’ record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones. Argentina, meanwhile, have named the same team.

Starting line-ups

Wales: 15 Louis Rees-Zammit, 14 Alex Cuthbert, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Rio Dyer, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Justin Tipuric, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Gareth Thomas

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rhodri Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Ben Carter, 20 Jac Morgan, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Owen Watkin.

Argentina: 15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Mateo Carreras, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou; 8 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Matias Alemanno, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Eduardo Bello, 19 Lucas Paulos, 20 Facundo Isa, 21 Eliseo Morales, 22 Tomas Albornoz, 23 Matias Orlando.