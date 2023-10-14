Wales vs Argentina LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Wales vs Argentina - LIVE!

The first spot in the Rugby World Cup last-four is on offer as Wales take on Argentina in a quarter-final clash in Marseille this afternoon. Ireland or New Zealand will be waiting for the winners in Paris, as the serious business of the knockout stages kick into gear.

Wales topped Pool C in impressive fashion, hammering Australia on their way to winning all four matches. Warren Gatland’s side did not arrive at the tournament in particularly strong form, but they have found a way to get the job done and are now eyeing a third semi-final appearance in four World Cups. Dan Biggar and Liam Williams are both fit in a major boost.

Argentina, beaten in their tournament opener by England, came through a winner-takes-all encounter with Japan to book their place in the quarter-finals. They were largely disappointing in the pool stage though, and much improve significantly if they are to upset the odds. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Another semi-final?

14:25 , Matt Verri

Wales looking to make it three semi-final appearances in four World Cups.

There was little optimism about them reaching the last-four heading into this tournament, but the mood has certainly been lifted and Warren Gatland’s side are favourites to get the better of Argentina.

Just the small matter of Ireland or New Zealand in the semi-finals if they do get through...

Gatland explains back-row balance

14:16 , Matt Verri

Warren Gatland has told Wales to be at sixes and sevens over their back-row approach this afternoon.

Head coach Gatland has paired captain Jac Morgan and Tommy Reffell in his back-row unit, pitching two natural openside flankers in from the off.

But the Kiwi boss has insisted Morgan and Reffell will not operate as dual No 7s, instead demanding that the two split up the back-row jobs in the traditional fashion.

Wales must cope without Taulupe Faletau in the last-eight clash in Marseille, after the 32-year-old suffered a broken arm.

“They are definitely going to be playing six and seven, so Jac is taking more of a role where Taulupe would have been from a lineout perspective,” said Gatland.

“I see them as a crossover from a defensive point of view from the scrum. Hopefully there are not too many changes.

“We want to get the ball in Jac’s hands, we know how good he is from a carrying perspective. He has been outstanding, his kicking game has been excellent as well.”

Pumas battle through

14:09 , Matt Verri

Winger Mateo Carreras scored three tries as Argentina beat Japan 39-27 on Sunday to set up this clash with Wales.

It was a winner-takes-all encounter, with second spot in Pool D going to whoever came out on top. The Pumas got off to a flying start with a try after 67 seconds by centre Santiago Chocobares in a piercing run through the defence, but Japan pulled level at 7-7 midway through the first half after lock Amato Fakatava’s try near the posts.

Argentina went ahead again when Carreras ended a counter-attack with a try in the corner while Japan flanker Pieter Labuschagne was in the sin bin for a head high tackle.

However, with Emiliano Boffelli having missed a conversion and a prior penalty, the Japanese moved to within a point,

Carreras scored his second try early in the second half though and his third after the Japanese had pulled back to within two points, as Argentina just about got the job done.

All eyes on Marseille!

13:59 , Matt Verri

Cheika: We need something special

13:53 , Matt Verri

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika has been keen to take the pressure of his side in the build-up to this match, insisting they are big underdogs this afternoon.

“We know Wales are favourites and that’s pretty clearly obvious, everyone’s made that point to us bar our Argentine supporters,” Cheika said.

“We know that we’re going to have to do something different, something special around the game on Saturday so that we can be competitive with them, but I’m a huge believer in our team.

“I love the fellas, they’re always together, they’re a very committed team and I know they’ll enjoy this occasion.”

Gatland delivers verdict on World Cup draw

13:44 , Matt Verri

Warren Gatland has insisted none of Wales’ rivals can have any complaints with the lopsided Rugby World Cup draw.

Wales take on Argentina in Marseille, with England facing Fiji tomorrow at the Stade Velodrome. Ireland play New Zealand later today, before France’s clash with South Africa also takes play at the Stade de France to round off the weekend.

The world’s four top-ranked teams will all clash in Paris, leaving the Marseille matches comprising lower-rated outfits.

“I just say to the other teams, they should have done better in the last World Cup shouldn’t they?” said Gatland.

“That is where the draw has come from. It’s not our fault that it happened. If teams had better performances and results from the last World Cup they would probably be in different pools.

“You didn’t hear us complaining in 2015 when we had Fiji, Australia and England in the same pool, we never complained about that. You are dealt the hand and you have just got to deal with it.”

Standard Sport prediction

13:38 , Matt Verri

The way Wales dealt with Australia showed they are capable of rising to the big occasion, even if they were pushed all the way by Fiji to open the tournament.

Since that close shave, the World Cup has gone exactly to plan for Gatland to dismiss pre-tournament fears they would be vulnerable to an upset.

Argentina, meanwhile, have not exactly impressed in overcoming Samoa and Japan to reach the knockouts, and have not been able to find any real consistency.

Wales to win, by 15 points

Argentina team news

13:33 , Matt Verri

Argentina have lost Pablo Matera to a hamstring tear, ending his World Cup in a major blow to the Pumas.

Lucas Paulos has been called up as his replacement, but it is Facundo Isa who comes into the side as one of two changes, while Tomas Cubelli gets the nod over Gonzalo Bertranou at scrum-half.

Argentina XV: Mallia; Boffelli, Cinti, Chocobares, M Carreras; S Carreras, Cubelli; Gallo, Montoya (c), G Kodela; Petti, Lavanini; Gonzalez, Kremer, Isa

Replacements: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Alemanno, Bruni, Bazan Velez, Sanchez, Moroni

Wales team news

13:27 , Matt Verri

Wales have Dan Biggar back and fit to start at fly-half in a huge boost after a pectoral injury suffered in the 40-6 drubbing of Australia last month. Liam Williams also starts at full-back despite a knee issue that forced him off against Georgia last time out.

Gatland is without experienced No 8 Taulupe Faletau for the remainder of the tournament with a broken arm suffered in the win over Georgia in Nantes, with Aaron Wainwright switching to the base of the scrum on Saturday, Jac Morgan moving to blindside flanker and Tommy Reffell getting the nod at openside.

Adam Beard is back in the second row in place of Dafydd Jenkins having flown home for the birth of his child last week.

There is no Gareth Anscombe due to a groin problem, with fly-half cover for Biggar coming from Scarlets’ Sam Costelow instead.

Wales XV: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis; Rowlands, Beard; Morgan (c), Reffell, Wainwright

Replacements: Lake, Domachowski, D Lewis, D Jenkins, Tshiunza, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer

How to watch Wales vs Argentina

13:22 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game is available to watch live and free to air tonight in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 3pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the quarter-final action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the game live right here with us!

