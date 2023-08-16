Wales v South Africa, Rugby World Cup 2023 warm-up: When is it and how to watch on TV

South Africa look to be a much weaker team than the side that won the World Cup in 2019 - AFP/Phil Magakoe

With the side’s first game of the Rugby World Cup against Fiji in Pool C scheduled for Sept 10, head coach Warren Gatland will use this warm-up fixture to cement his starting line-up.

When these sides last met in 2022, Wales lost the three-match series 2-1 but secured an historic first victory on South African soil thanks to a late converted try from Josh Adams.

Since then, Gatland has returned to the fray, replacing former head coach Wayne Pivac. But after a disappointing fifth-place finish in the Six Nations, and with several key players carrying injuries, Wales have their work cut out for them if they are to go far in the World Cup.

When is it?

Wales face South Africa in the last of their three World Cup warm-up matches on Aug 19 at 3.15pm (BST).

Where is the match being played?

Wales will host South Africa at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. With the roof closed, Warren Gatland’s side will be hoping to use the crowd as a sixteenth man to cheer them to victory.

What other warm-up matches have Wales played?

Wales 20 England 9, Principality Stadium

England 19 Wales 17, Twickenham Stadium

Wales vs South Africa, Principality Stadium, Saturday, Aug 19, 3.15pm

How to watch on TV

The clash against South Africa will be broadcast on Amazon Prime (UK). All of Wales’ World Cup warm-up fixtures are available in the UK exclusively through the streaming platform.

Amazon Prime Video membership starts at £5.99 a month. Alternatively, the streaming platform offers a free 30-day trial of its full £8.99 a month package, which comes with other benefits including free Amazon delivery. This can be cancelled at any time.

The Wales squad

Warren Gatland hinted there may be repercussions for World Cup selection after Wales surrendered a strong position in slumping to a 19-17 defeat by England at Twickenham. He will name his squad for the tournament two days after the South Africa game.

“There are still some players we need to find out about and potentially give an opportunity to,” Gatland said. “You couldn’t ask for better warm-up matches in terms of the physicality we are looking for, with England home and away and then South Africa.

“It’s going to be the same sort of test up-front against South Africa and we need to take the learnings from Twickenham.”

Wales are waiting for fitness updates on Dewi Lake and Taine Plumtree who suffered respective knee and shoulder injuries at Twickenham. Taine Basham failed an HIA after being struck by a dangerous tackle by England captain Owen Farrell.

The South Africa squad

Springbock captain Siya Kolisi is recovering from a knee injury - Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Siya Kolisi has been chosen to captain South Africa at the Rugby World Cup despite not playing a Test yet this year, while fly-half Handre Pollard is among a trio of winners from four years ago to miss out on the squad this time, leaving the Springboks with questions in key areas.

First-choice No. 10 Pollard was not named in the World Cup squad because of a calf problem that has sidelined him since June, leaving coach Jacques Nienaber to put all his faith in newcomer Manie Libbok, who made his first Test start last month but is the only specialist fly-half in the World Cup squad and will likely be the world champions’ playmaker in France.

Center Lukhanyo Am and lock Lood de Jager, who also started in the victory over England in the World Cup final alongside Pollard four years ago, were also not fit enough to make this squad. Am’s absence leaves South Africa without its most creative backline player. De Jager was the leader of the Springboks’ lineout, one of its most effective weapons.

South Africa’s World Cup squad

Forwards: Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.

Backs: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie.

