Wales v South Africa, Rugby World Cup 2023 warm-up: When is it and how to watch on TV

South Africa face up against Wales after playing in the Rugby Championship - AFP/Phil Magakoe

With the Rugby World Cup less than two months away, Wales will take preparations up a notch with three warm-up matches in August.

With the side’s first game of the tournament against Fiji in Pool C scheduled for 10 Sept, head coach Warren Gatland will use the last of these three warm-up fixtures against South Africa to cement his starting line-up.

When these sides last met in 2022, Wales lost the three-match series 2-1 but secured an historic first victory on South African soil thanks to a late converted try from Josh Adams.

Since then, Gatland has returned to the fray, replacing former head coach Wayne Pivac. But after a disappointing fifth-place finish in the Six Nations, and with several key players carrying injuries, Wales have their work cut out for them if they are to go far in the World Cup.

When is it?

Wales face South Africa in the last of their three World Cup warm-up matches on Aug 19 at 3.15pm (BST).

Where is the match being played?

Wales will host South Africa at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. With the roof closed, Warren Gatland’s side will be hoping to use the crowd as a sixteenth man to cheer them to victory.

What other warm-up matches are Wales playing?

Wales vs England, Principality Stadium, Saturday, Aug 5, 5.30pm

England vs Wales, Twickenham, Saturday, Aug 12, 5.30pm

Wales vs South Africa, Principality Stadium, Saturday, Aug 19, 3.15pm

How to watch on TV

The clash against South Africa will be broadcast on Amazon Prime (UK). All of Wales’ World Cup warm-up fixtures will be available in the UK exclusively through the streaming platform.

Amazon Prime Video membership starts at £5.99 a month. Alternatively, the streaming platform offers a free 30-day trial of its full £8.99 a month package, which comes with other benefits including free Amazon delivery. This can be cancelled at any time.

The Squads

Wales Squad

Wales face several injury concerns in the lead up to the World Cup with captain Ken Owens pulling out of their training squad due to a back problem and Taulupe Faletau still struggling to return to fitness.

Story continues

Veteran Wales no.8 Taulupe Faletau (left) is hoping to return to fitness in time for the World Cup - Getty Images/Craig Mercer

Owens could return to the fold at some stage during the tournament, but it is unclear if the 91-cap hooker will return in time for the South Africa clash.

Sam Parry of the Ospreys has been called up as his replacement, joining Dewi Lake, Ryan Elias and Elliot Dee in a squad featuring four hookers.

Faletau has been dealing with a calf complaint that ruled him out of the team’s training camp in Turkey. The Cardiff no.8 will be closely monitored but faces a race against time to make it back for the World Cup.

Adding to the list of causalities, Josh Mcleod and Will Davies-King have withdrawn from the squad due to shoulder and foot issues, respectively.

Gatland will announce his final 33-player squad for the World Cup after Wales’ warm-up matches. This will be made up of players from a 43-man squad announced last month. Those players were as follows:

Forwards: Corey Domachowski, Kemsley Mathias, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Sam Parry, Keiron Assiratti, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Henry Thomas, Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Rhys Davies, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Christ Tshiunza, Teddy Williams, Taine Basham, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan, Taine Plumtree, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright

Backs: Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Sam Costelow, Mason Grady, Max Llewellyn, George North, Nick Tompkins, Keiran Williams, Josh Adams, Rio Dyer, Cai Evans, Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, Tom Rogers, Liam Williams.

South Africa squad

The Springboks face injury concerns of their own with captain Siya Kolisi recovering from a knee injury and Leicester fly-half Handre Pollard hoping to return from a calf issue which he re-injured during training for the Rugby Championship.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber has said both players will “hopefully” be ready to face Wales.

“We didn’t think they would make the Rugby Championship but after that in the warm-up games then hopefully,” Nienaber said about their return.

Kolisi, 32, partially tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in April playing for the Sharks.

Nienaber added: “If everything goes well then hopefully they will make the warm-up game against Wales but again I reiterate when I say hopefully - you can’t predict.”

Springbock captain Siya Kolisi is recovering from a knee injury - Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The form of the reigning World Cup champions has see-sawed in recent outings. Riding high off the back of a thumping victory over Australia earlier this month - even with 14 of their starting line-up rested - they received a shellacking at the hands of the All blacks before going on to beat a strong Argentina side.

Despite their two key injury questions, South Africa still have a squad on paper that is eye-wateringly strong. With Franco Mostert slotting in at flanker and the likes of Malcolm Marx on the bench, they have the sort of fire power upfront that most teams could barely dream of.

South Africa have not yet announced a 33-man World Cup squad, but it will most likely be made up of the players who formed the training squad for the Rugby Championship. Those players are as follows:

Forwards: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Jean-Luc du Preez, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.

Backs: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard, Damian Willemse, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie