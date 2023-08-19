Wales v South Africa live: Score and updates from Rugby World Cup warm-up match

Wales' lock Will Rowlands carries early on against South Africa - Getty Images/Geoff Caddick

03:44 PM BST

PENALTY COSTELOW: WAL 9 RSA 12

Coach killer time. Straight after scoring a try, South Africa concede a penalty for blocking. Costelow goes for goal again and takes his and Wales’ tally to nine points.

03:42 PM BST

TRY MOODIE: WAL 6 RSA 12

The defending world champions respond in emphatic fashion. It is built on the the likes of Snyman and Marx smashing through the middle to set South Africa up inside the Wales 22. The visitors then ship the ball wide and a great looping pass from Le Roux sets Moodie free. He steps inside and goes over for South Africa’s second try. Libbok’s conversion is successful this time.

03:39 PM BST

PENALTY COSTELOW: WAL 6 RSA 5

From a very similar position to his first penalty Costelow nails the kick to give Wales a one-point lead.

03:38 PM BST

20 mins: WAL 3 RSA 5

Consecutive penalties for Wales gives Costelow a fairly simple chance to take the lead for the first time this afternoon...

03:36 PM BST

18 mins: WAL 3 RSA 5

Which Libbok misses to the right. He should have got that. A let-off for Wales.

03:36 PM BST

17 mins: WAL 3 RSA 5

As predicted, South Africa are destroying the Welsh scrum. The visitors win a penalty just inside the Welsh half in centre-field. They will go for goal...

03:34 PM BST

15 mins: WAL 3 RSA 5

Ominous signs for the Wales scrum as South Africa are awarded a penalty advantage that eventually is over after a mazy run from Kolbe. Quint-essential quick feet from the South Africa winger. However South Africa cannot convert an entry into the Wales 22 into points due to a mark called by Dyer.

03:31 PM BST

13 mins: WAL 3 RSA 5

A free-kick is awarded to South Africa and they can get out of their 22. Wales will be very worried about the scrum, coming up against Kitshoff, Marx and Malherbe.

03:29 PM BST

11 mins: WAL 3 RSA 5

A mistake from South Africa gifts Wales a line-out after a kick out on the full. They get the maul going but South Africa have a huge, physical pack which is able to hold the maul up and it will be a scrum to the visitors. The first scrum of the game is coming and South Africa will want to dominate at scrum-time.

03:26 PM BST

PENALTY COSTELOW: WAL 3 RSA 5

From around 40 metres out in front of the posts, Costelow gets the penalty to reduce the gap to two points.

03:25 PM BST

7 mins: WAL 0 RSA 5

Wales have a penalty inside South Africa’s half after an offside. Costelow will go for goal...

03:23 PM BST

TRY MARX: WAL 0 RSA 5

South Africa get the opening try of the game inside the first five minutes. They go through numerous phases in and around the Wales 22. They go down the blindside and it is that man Kolisi, back from a knee injury, who smashes through two defenders to offload to Marx who goes over in the corner. The conversion is unsuccessful.

03:19 PM BST

2 mins: WAL 0 RSA 0

After a period of Wales possession, South Africa win the ball back inside their own half. Le Roux’s clearance kick is deflected and Kolbe leaps up to regain the ball. He is taken out in the air and South Africa are awarded a penalty. Nothing more than that though.

03:16 PM BST

Kick-off

We are underway at the Principality

03:10 PM BST

Anthem time

The players have made their way out onto the Principality pitch for the anthems. South Africa’s “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika” followed by Wales’ “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau”.

03:08 PM BST

South African fans await kick-off

03:07 PM BST

Opportunities

Plenty of young, inexperienced players on show for Wales today. Warren Gatland names his squad in around 48 hours time.

03:02 PM BST

Reminder of team news

Wales XV: C Evans; Rogers, Grady, J Williams, Dyer; Costelow, Hardy; Domachowski, Dee, Assiratti, Carter, Rowlands, Lydiate, Morgan (capt), Wainwright.

Replacements: Parry, N Smith, H Thomas, Teddy Williams, Basham, Tomos Williams, Llewellyn, Rees-Zammit.

South Africa XV: W le Roux; C Moodie, J Kriel, D de Allende, C Kolbe; M Libbok, J Hendrikse; S Kitshoff, M Marx, F Malherbe, J Kleyn, RG Snyman, S Kolisi (capt), PS du Toit, J Wiese.

Replacements: B Mbonambi, O Nche, V Koch, F Mostert, M van Staden, D Vermeulen, G Williams, D Willemse.

03:00 PM BST

South Africa World Cup squad

Despite Wales not naming their squad for the World Cup until Monday, South Africa have already named theirs. Here it is:

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Jaden Hendrikse, Willie le Roux, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Cobus Reinach, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams

Forwards: Eben Etzebeth, Deon Fourie, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Marvin Orie, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese

Standby: Lukhanyo Am, Lood de Jager, Jean-Luc du Preez, Thomas du Toit, Joseph Dweba, Herschel Jantjies, Handre Pollard, Evan Roos, Gerhard Steenekamp

02:58 PM BST

Roof will remain open

🏟 TO AR AGOR 🏟



Due to an electrical fault with the stadium’s roof mechanism, which cannot be resolved before kick-off: the roof will now remain open for the game.#WelshRugby pic.twitter.com/180LlMv6v2 — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) August 19, 2023

02:51 PM BST

Bold predictions

I think there would be a huge amount of shock in the rugby world if both of these predictions from the former Wales international Andy Powell are correct:

England to beat Ireland wales to beat South Africa — Andy Powell (@andypowell8) August 19, 2023

02:46 PM BST

30 minutes to kick-off

A reminder that kick-off between Wales and South Africa in Cardiff is at 3.15pm (BST).

The clash will be broadcast on Amazon Prime (UK). All of Wales’ World Cup warm-up fixtures are available in the UK exclusively through the streaming platform.

Amazon Prime Video membership starts at £5.99 a month. Alternatively, the streaming platform offers a free 30-day trial of its full £8.99 a month package, which comes with other benefits including free Amazon delivery. This can be cancelled at any time.

02:37 PM BST

Fan excitement

This is the last time the Welsh fans will be able to see their team on home soil before the World Cup and it is their last warm-up game as well. Therefore the home faithful are making the most of it.

02:35 PM BST

Wales are in the house

Wales have arrived, knowing they are in for one hell of a test against South Africa.

02:27 PM BST

Debut for Evans

What a day for uncapped Dragons full-back Cai Evans, son of Ieuan, who makes his Wales debut against the might of South Africa! He will be pulling the Wales jersey on for the first time and what a game to do it in. He comes in as a late replacement for Liam Williams due to a tight hamstring, but one man’s misfortune is another’s luck.

02:20 PM BST

The Principality is ready

A big game for Wales this afternoon with Warren Gatland naming his 33-man squad for the World Cup on Monday.

02:12 PM BST

Team news

Dan Biggar and Liam Williams were withdrawn from the side on Thursday because of a back irritation and tight hamstring respectively, before Wales announced on Friday that Alex Cuthbert had also been ruled out with a tight calf.

As a result Wales will hand a debut to uncapped Dragons full-back Cai Evans, with wing Tom Rogers and fly-half Sam Costelow, who featured earlier in the warm-up matches against England, given another chance to impress.

Wales XV: C Evans; Rogers, Grady, J Williams, Dyer; Costelow, Hardy; Domachowski, Dee, Assiratti, Carter, Rowlands, Lydiate, Morgan (capt), Wainwright.

Replacements: Parry, N Smith, H Thomas, Teddy Williams, Basham, Tomos Williams, Llewellyn, Rees-Zammit.

For South Africa, the headline news is the inclusion of captain Siya Kolisi who has made a miraculous recovery from knee surgery in April to be fit to start this afternoon.

South Africa XV: W le Roux; C Moodie, J Kriel, D de Allende, C Kolbe; M Libbok, J Hendrikse; S Kitshoff, M Marx, F Malherbe, J Kleyn, RG Snyman, S Kolisi (capt), PS du Toit, J Wiese.

Replacements: B Mbonambi, O Nche, V Koch, F Mostert, M van Staden, D Vermeulen, G Williams, D Willemse.

02:04 PM BST

Last chance to impress Gatland

Today is the last opportunity for Wales’ players to impress before head coach Warren Gatland names his World Cup squad on Monday. They take on current World champions South Africa in Cardiff. Wales lost 19-17 to England at Twickenham last Saturday in part two of a double-header against England over the last couple of weeks.

South Africa’s last game was in Argentina two weeks ago, winning 24-13. The defending champions have already named their 33-man squad for the World Cup, which includes captain Siya Kolisi. The back-row has made an incredible recovery from knee surgery in April and starts this afternoon. South Africa’s final warm-up game is against New Zealand next Friday.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has made an incredible recovery from a knee injury suffered in April - Getty Images/Steve Haag

It has been a chaotic week for Gatland as three players, Alex Cuthbert, Dan Biggar and Liam Williams, have withdrawn from the team playing against South Africa today. It means the Wales back-line is very inexperienced with just 39 caps between them.

Gatland has spoken this week about the balancing act of selection considering fitness issues.

“We have in the past gone to World Cups carrying players with niggles that are going to take two or three weeks to come right,” said Gatland.

“That may be the case but it’s just depending on what sort of risk do you potentially take. There are maybe one or two we can take with niggles, that’s probably the number you talk about.

Dan Biggar is one of three high-profile drop-outs from the matchday squad - PA/Mike Egerton

“The important thing is when you can get back to training. If you look at the draw, you’ve got to go fully loaded for the first game, then looking at Portugal with a six-day turnaround there’ll be changes.

“Then you’ve got eight days to Australia where you’ll be a strong side again and then a 13-day turnaround where hopefully everyone gets an opportunity to recover from any bangs and bruises before you play Georgia.

“There’s less pressure in this tournament than there has been in the past where you’ve had four-day turnarounds when that’s had quite a significant impact on the squad. That’s a discussion we’ll have in terms of risk and how many we can carry.”

It is going to be a tough examination for Wales against the current World champions, especially up front as South Africa will look to dominate at scrum time.

