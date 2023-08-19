Wales v South Africa live: Score and updates from Rugby World Cup warm-up match

Wales fans getting ready to face the current World champions South Africa - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

02:20 PM BST

The Principality is ready

A big game for Wales this afternoon with Warren Gatland naming his 33-man squad for the World Cup on Monday.

02:12 PM BST

Team news

Dan Biggar and Liam Williams were withdrawn from the side on Thursday because of a back irritation and tight hamstring respectively, before Wales announced on Friday that Alex Cuthbert had also been ruled out with a tight calf.

As a result Wales will hand a debut to uncapped Dragons full-back Cai Evans, with wing Tom Rogers and fly-half Sam Costelow, who featured earlier in the warm-up matches against England, given another chance to impress.

Wales XV: C Evans; Rogers, Grady, J Williams, Dyer; Costelow, Hardy; Domachowski, Dee, Assiratti, Carter, Rowlands, Lydiate, Morgan (capt), Wainwright.

Replacements: Parry, N Smith, H Thomas, Teddy Williams, Basham, Tomos Williams, Llewellyn, Rees-Zammit.

For South Africa, the headline news is the inclusion of captain Siya Kolisi who has made a miraculous recovery from knee surgery in April to be fit to start this afternoon.

South Africa XV: W le Roux; C Moodie, J Kriel, D de Allende, C Kolbe; M Libbok, J Hendrikse; S Kitshoff, M Marx, F Malherbe, J Kleyn, RG Snyman, S Kolisi (capt), PS du Toit, J Wiese.

Replacements: B Mbonambi, O Nche, V Koch, F Mostert, M van Staden, D Vermeulen, G Williams, D Willemse.

02:04 PM BST

Last chance to impress Gatland

Today is the last opportunity for Wales’ players to impress before head coach Warren Gatland names his World Cup squad on Monday. They take on current World champions South Africa in Cardiff. Wales lost 19-17 to England at Twickenham last Saturday in part two of a double-header against England over the last couple of weeks.

South Africa’s last game was in Argentina two weeks ago, winning 24-13. The defending champions have already named their 33-man squad for the World Cup, which includes captain Siya Kolisi. The back-row has made an incredible recovery from knee surgery in April and starts this afternoon. South Africa’s final warm-up game is against New Zealand next Friday.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has made an incredible recovery from a knee injury suffered in April - Getty Images/Steve Haag

It has been a chaotic week for Gatland as three players, Alex Cuthbert, Dan Biggar and Liam Williams, have withdrawn from the team playing against South Africa today. It means the Wales back-line is very inexperienced with just 39 caps between them.

Gatland has spoken this week about the balancing act of selection considering fitness issues.

“We have in the past gone to World Cups carrying players with niggles that are going to take two or three weeks to come right,” said Gatland.

“That may be the case but it’s just depending on what sort of risk do you potentially take. There are maybe one or two we can take with niggles, that’s probably the number you talk about.

Dan Biggar is one of three high-profile drop-outs from the matchday squad - PA/Mike Egerton

“The important thing is when you can get back to training. If you look at the draw, you’ve got to go fully loaded for the first game, then looking at Portugal with a six-day turnaround there’ll be changes.

“Then you’ve got eight days to Australia where you’ll be a strong side again and then a 13-day turnaround where hopefully everyone gets an opportunity to recover from any bangs and bruises before you play Georgia.

“There’s less pressure in this tournament than there has been in the past where you’ve had four-day turnarounds when that’s had quite a significant impact on the squad. That’s a discussion we’ll have in terms of risk and how many we can carry.”

It is going to be a tough examination for Wales against the current World champions, especially up front as South Africa will look to dominate at scrum time.