Wales v Ireland, Six nations 2023: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction? - Peter Morrison/AP

Ireland will arrive in Cardiff as the world's No 1 team following a memorable 12 months in which they beat New Zealand twice, South Africa and Australia.

However, they have lost their last four Six Nations games in the Welsh capital since defeating Wales 10 years ago. Can they put this Cardiff curse to bed?

When and where is Wales v Ireland?

This first-round fixture between Wales and Ireland will take place on Saturday, February 4, with kick-off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 2.15pm.

The other matches that weekend Italy-France at 3pm and England vs Scotland at 4.45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Ireland on?

Wales vs Ireland will be shown on the BBC.

What happened in this fixture in 2022?

Last year's first-round meeting saw Ireland pull off a comprehensive routing of their guests at the Aviva Stadium, barely breaking sweat as they beat defending champions Wales to complete their ninth consecutive Test win. The visitors had to wait 73 minutes for their first points on the board in their largest defeat of the competition.

Ireland went on to win the Triple Crown for the sixth time in the history of the championship.

What is the latest team news?

Wales

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny will make his first Test match start for 19 months.

Halfpenny, who has won 97 caps, last featured in the starting line-up when Wales beat Canada during their 2021 summer internationals.

He is joined in the back-three by Josh Adams and Rio Dyer, while Wales head coach Warren Gatland has selected six Ospreys forwards, plus centre Joe Hawkins, with Saracens' Nick Tompkins missing out.

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb is set for a first Wales appearance since November 2020 after being named on the replacements' bench, where there are also roles for Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins, Webb's regional team half-back partner Owen Williams and hooker Scott Baldwin.

Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell is also among the substitutes, with Warren Gatland selecting a starting back-row of Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Wales XV: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); J Adams (Cardiff), G North (Ospreys), J Hawkins (Ospreys), R Dyer (Dragons); D Biggar (Toulon), T Williams (Cardiff); G Thomas (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets, capt), T Francis (Ospreys), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys), J Morgan (Ospreys), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Cardiff).

Replacements: S Baldwin (Ospreys), R Carre (Cardiff), D Lewis (Cardiff), D Jenkins (Exeter), T Reffell (Leicester), R Webb (Ospreys), O Williams (Ospreys), A Cuthbert (Ospreys).

Ireland

Andy Farrell's biggest selection quandry is who will partner Garry Ringrose at centre. Robbie Henshaw is ruled out through injury, which leaves Farrell with the option of Bundee Aki, Stuart McCloskey or the uncapped Jamie Osborne.

Ireland have brought uncapped Ulster hooker Tom Stewart into their squad after Ronan Kelleher emerged as an injury doubt. Kelleher could miss Saturday's opener against Wales after sustaining a hamstring injury at Ireland's training camp in Portugal.

Who is the referee?

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU)

Assistant Referee 1: Angus Gardner (RA)

Assistant Referee 2: Luke Pearce (RFU)

TMO: Tom Foley (RFU)

Wales v Ireland latest odds

Wales 23/10

Ireland 8/15

Draw 30/1

Odds correct as of January 31

What is our prediction?

Wales 17 Ireland 27

Warren Gatland is masterful when it comes to galvanising a side and will spur a dogged effort from Wales. Ireland, however, should have enough quality and cohesion to convert try-scoring chances.