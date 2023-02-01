Wales v Ireland, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Tamara Prenn
·3 min read
Wales v Ireland, Six nations 2023: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction? - Peter Morrison/AP
Wales v Ireland, Six nations 2023: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction? - Peter Morrison/AP

Ireland will arrive in Cardiff as the world's No 1 team following a memorable 12 months in which they beat New Zealand twice, South Africa and Australia.

However, they have lost their last four Six Nations games in the Welsh capital since defeating Wales 10 years ago. Can they put this Cardiff curse to bed?

When and where is Wales v Ireland?

This first-round fixture between Wales and Ireland will take place on Saturday, February 4, with kick-off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 2.15pm.

The other matches that weekend Italy-France at 3pm and England vs Scotland at 4.45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Ireland on?

Wales vs Ireland will be shown on the BBC.

What happened in this fixture in 2022?

Last year's first-round meeting saw Ireland pull off a comprehensive routing of their guests at the Aviva Stadium, barely breaking sweat as they beat defending champions Wales to complete their ninth consecutive Test win. The visitors had to wait 73 minutes for their first points on the board in their largest defeat of the competition.

Ireland went on to win the Triple Crown for the sixth time in the history of the championship.

Read Telegraph Sport's full coverage here.

What is the latest team news?

Wales

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny will make his first Test match start for 19 months.

Halfpenny, who has won 97 caps, last featured in the starting line-up when Wales beat Canada during their 2021 summer internationals.

He is joined in the back-three by Josh Adams and Rio Dyer, while Wales head coach Warren Gatland has selected six Ospreys forwards, plus centre Joe Hawkins, with Saracens' Nick Tompkins missing out.

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb is set for a first Wales appearance since November 2020 after being named on the replacements' bench, where there are also roles for Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins, Webb's regional team half-back partner Owen Williams and hooker Scott Baldwin.

Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell is also among the substitutes, with Warren Gatland selecting a starting back-row of Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Wales XV: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); J Adams (Cardiff), G North (Ospreys), J Hawkins (Ospreys), R Dyer (Dragons); D Biggar (Toulon), T Williams (Cardiff); G Thomas (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets, capt), T Francis (Ospreys), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys), J Morgan (Ospreys), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Cardiff).

Replacements: S Baldwin (Ospreys), R Carre (Cardiff), D Lewis (Cardiff), D Jenkins (Exeter), T Reffell (Leicester), R Webb (Ospreys), O Williams (Ospreys), A Cuthbert (Ospreys).

Ireland

Andy Farrell's biggest selection quandry is who will partner Garry Ringrose at centre. Robbie Henshaw is ruled out through injury, which leaves Farrell with the option of Bundee Aki, Stuart McCloskey or the uncapped Jamie Osborne.

Ireland have brought uncapped Ulster hooker Tom Stewart into their squad after Ronan Kelleher emerged as an injury doubt. Kelleher could miss Saturday's opener against Wales after sustaining a hamstring injury at Ireland's training camp in Portugal.

Who is the referee?

  • Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU)

  • Assistant Referee 1: Angus Gardner (RA)

  • Assistant Referee 2: Luke Pearce (RFU)

  • TMO: Tom Foley (RFU)

Wales v Ireland latest odds

  • Wales 23/10

  • Ireland 8/15

  • Draw 30/1

Odds correct as of January 31

What is our prediction?

Wales 17 Ireland 27

Warren Gatland is masterful when it comes to galvanising a side and will spur a dogged effort from Wales. Ireland, however, should have enough quality and cohesion to convert try-scoring chances.

Latest Stories

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • When the Penguins have an emergency, they call on someone from N.S. It's not who you think

    Mike Chiasson was in the stands at Fenway Park for the NHL's Winter Classic in Boston earlier this year when the starting goalie for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tristan Jarry, was injured in the first period and had to exit the game. For Chiasson, who is originally from Cole Harbour, N.S., he knew what it meant. "I handed my daughter to my wife and said, 'I gotta go,' and left her," said Chiasson, 37. Chiasson is the emergency backup goalie, or EBUG, for the Penguins. With the injury to Jarry, it m

  • Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”

  • Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni

  • Precious Achiuwa is making the Raptors a lot better

    Amit Mann looks at how Precious Achiuwa has improved on offence and is remedying some of the Raptors' defensive and rotation issues.

  • Curry, Embiid fined $25,000 by NBA for actions on court

    NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid $25,000 apiece Friday for actions on the court. Curry was penalized for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd late in Golden State's 122-120 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The All-Star guard was given a technical foul and ejected. Embiid's fine was for an obscene gesture midway through the third quarter of Philadelphia's home victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba a

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls gold on home snow

    Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). "It's an amazing crowd. I missed it," Kingsbury said from the finish area. "Last time we competed in Canada it was during COVID and we had no one at th

  • Rahm 2 back of Ryder at Torrey in bid for 3rd straight win

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm made an impressive charge up the leaderboard on his favorite course with a 6-under 66 on Friday, which is now moving day at Torrey Pines, to pull within two shots of leader Sam Ryder after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, is 18 holes away from potentially winning his third straight start and taking over at No. 1 for the first time since March 20. He began Friday at 4 under and tied for 14th, and moved into sole possession o

  • Heat rally again, top Magic 110-105 to close 3-0 homestand

    MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 29 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 and the Miami Heat rallied again in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 110-105 on Friday night. Max Strus scored 17 points, 15 of them on 3-pointers, for Miami — which moved a season-high six games over .500 at 28-22. Caleb Martin scored 13 points, Gabe Vincent had 11 and Tyler Herro had 10 for the Heat. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony all had 19 points for the Magic, while Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 and Markell

  • 'We got it out': Jack Edwards reveals what he said in apology to Pat Maroon

    The Bruins broadcaster apologized to Maroon face to face ahead of Thursday's game in Tampa.

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • 6 trade destinations for Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby

    Toronto's O.G. Anunoby could find himself on one of these teams by next week.

  • Giroux, Nylander, Vasilevskiy named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Ottawa right-wing Claude Giroux, Toronto right-wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are the NHL's three stars of the week. Giroux had seven points (four goals, three assists) and had multiple points in all three of his games last week. The Senators forward had a goal and an assist in wins over the New York Islanders and Toronto, then capped his week with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 rout of Montreal on Saturday. It was the 65th career three-point game

  • Lightning beat Kings 5-2 for 12th straight home win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win. Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. The Lightning surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20 and defeated the Kings for t

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Leafs torn between forward and defenceman at trade deadline

    As the NHL trade deadline approaches, the Maple Leafs are hoping to add more finishing power to their top-6 but Toronto also needs reinforcements to shore up it's blue line, giving general manager Kyle Dubas a difficult task given the assets at his disposal.&nbsp;

  • Rockets beat Pistons 117-114 in matchup of NBA's worst teams

    DETROIT (AP) — Kenyon Martin Jr. had a four-point possession with 31 seconds left to help the Houston Rockets beat the Detroit Pistons 117-114 on Saturday night in a matchup of the NBA's worst teams. Eric Gordon led the Rockets (12-38) with 24 points. Martin had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Tari Eason added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Alec Burks had 21 points for the Pistons (13-38). They have lost five of six. With the Pistons leading 112-109, Martin was fouled as his layup bounced twice off t

  • Canada's Pavan, Bukovec remain winless in 1st competition as team

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Sophie Bukovec dropped a pair of matches at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Finals on Friday in Doha, Qatar. The duo, which teamed up in October, is now 0-3 at its first competition together and sits in last place of its five-team pool. After falling in straight sets Thursday, the Canadians won a single set in each of its Friday matches. Pavan and Bukovec drew first blood against the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Eduarda Santos Lisboa and Ana Patricia Ramos to begin th

  • Tkachuk leads Ottawa over Toronto; Leafs' Murray misses start with undisclosed injury

    TORONTO — D.J. Smith is confident his group can go on a run in the second half of the season. The Senators head coach got an effort against one of the NHL's top teams he'll hope to bottle moving forward. Brady Tkachuk scored twice and Anton Forsberg made 31 saves as Ottawa thumped the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 on Friday night. The Senators entered 12 points below the playoff cutline, but put in a fast, energetic performance against an Eastern Conference powerhouse that was second best in almost ev

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st