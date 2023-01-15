Louis Rees-Zammit - Wales v Ireland, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on? - Joe Giddens/PA

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has selected Alex King as his new attack coach and Mike Forshaw as defence coach as he rounds out his backroom team ahead of the Six Nations.

Thomas Young and Ryan Elias are the latest Wales player to face Six Nations injury doubts, with young picking up a calf injury playing for Cardiff against Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship.

After missing out on selection in Wayne Pivac's final squad for the autumn international, Young will have been eyeing an international recall following an excellent start to the season.

Elsewhere, Louis Rees-Zammit appears increasingly unlikely to be fit for Wales' opening Guinness Six Nations games against Ireland and Scotland.

The Gloucester wing suffered an ankle injury during his team's Gallagher Premiership defeat at Leicester on Christmas Eve and while he is continuing to progress on the rehabilitation front, Ireland's visit to Cardiff on February 4 looks too soon.

Gatand announces his Wales squad on Tuesday, January 17.

When and where is Wales v Ireland?

This first-round Six Nations fixture between Wales and Ireland will take place on Saturday, February 4, with kick-off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 2.15pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Ireland on?

Wales vs Ireland will be shown on the BBC.

What happened in this fixture in 2022?

Last year's first-round meeting saw Ireland pull off a comprehensive routing of their guests at the Aviva Stadium, barely breaking a sweat as they beat defending champions Wales to complete their ninth consecutive Test win. The visitors had to wait 73 minutes for their first points on the board in their largest defeat of the competition.

Ireland went on to win the Triple Crown for the sixth time in the history of the championship.

Read Telegraph Sport's full coverage here.

What is the latest Ireland news?

Robbie Henshaw is facing a race against time to be fit for Ireland's Six Nations opener against Wales on February 4.

The British & Irish Lions centre has not completed a full 80 minutes since October and is continuing to rehab a wrist injury after undergoing surgery at the end of November.

Story continues

In better news for coach Andy Farrell, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and prop Tadhg Furlong are expected to return from injury ahead of the start of the Six Nations Championship next month, their club Leinster said on Monday.

Influential fly-half Sexton underwent a procedure last week after suffering a cheekbone injury in the New Year's Day United Rugby Championship victory over Connacht. Leinster said Lions prop Furlong had recovered from an ankle injury sustained in early December but had a minor setback in training last week with an unrelated calf injury.

Both players will miss this weekend's European Champions Cup games against Gloucester and Sexton will be assessed further ahead of the January 21 fixture against his former club, Racing 92, Leinster said.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on February 4 (see details below) before taking on defending champions France in Dublin a week later.

Johnny Sexton and Ireland celebrate a try against Wales during last year's tournament - Wales v Ireland, Six nations 2023: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction? - Peter Morrison/AP

Wales v Ireland latest odds

Ireland 11/21

Wales 17/8

Odds correct as of January 15