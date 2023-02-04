Wales v Ireland live: score and latest updates from the Six Nations - Reuters/Paul Childs

01:10 PM

Wales urged to go toe to toe with Ireland

The first match of the Six Nations, the first match of a World Cup year and the sense of excitement is palpable. The Six Nations is the one tournament in sport that never lets you down. It's always full of intrigue, rivalries and closely fought matches and never was that better seen than last year when of the 10 matches not featuring Italy five were settled with only one score between the two sides.

Wales vs Ireland gets us under way and, as with all Six Nations matches, this clash will reveal much of what we can expect this tournament and the World Cup ahead. Wales back under the leadership of Warren Gatland, the man who led them to three Grand Slams, are desperate for a good showing after a horrific 2022. The New Zealander emphasised that the Welsh want to win the Six Nations, and not just as a build up for the showpiece in France later this year.

Ireland come into the match and tournament as World No 1 and keen to illustrate that they've not, as they did four years ago, peaked too early. As if to empathise the tight nature of the Six Nations coach Andy Farrell reminded everyone that the men in green have not won in Cardiff since 2013.

Ireland will have to beat their 10-year Principality Stadium duck without several key men. They are without prop Tadhg Furlong and this morning key man Jamison Gibson-Park was ruled out - the scrum half reportedly not recovering from a hamstring injury. Conor Murray steps up into the starting XV.

The hosts start as marginally under dogs but with Gatland back at the helm and a rousing home crowd the side has been told to go toe to toe with Ireland.

"The cliche is obvious, but they (Ireland) are a team on form, they are playing with confidence," centre George North said. "It shows the confidence they have with selection, the players they have gone with.

"I think our main thing is we have to match them toe to toe. If you allow Ireland any momentum or front-foot ball, it is a long day in the office, really."

Stay here for all the pre-match build up and action from one of the cathedrals of world rugby.