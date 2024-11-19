Wales v Iceland LIVE: Nations League updates as Cullen draws hosts level

(Getty Images)

Wales host Iceland in Cardiff tonight in the final match of their group campaign in Nations League group B4, with Craig Bellamy’s side needing just one point to stay in with a shout of promotion.

The home side drew 0-0 against Turkey last week to keep themselves second in the group, two points ahead of Iceland, and they are in the hunt for automatic promotion if they win and Turkey slip up against Montenegro.

However, second place is a more realistic hope for Bellamy’s men, and that result would put them into a promotion play-off in March.

But first, they have to get past an Iceland side that they drew 2-2 with in Reykjavik last month, with the visitors hunting three points that would force the Welsh into a relegation play-off come March.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, news and reaction below:

Wales v Iceland LIVE

Wales face Iceland in Cardiff in final Nations League group game | 7.45pm live on S4C

Bellamy’s side need a draw or a win to secure a promotion play-off in March

An Iceland win would send Wales into a relegation play-off match

7’ GOAL! Gudjohnsen opens the scoring after a good save from Ward (WAL 0-1 ICE)

32’ GOAL! Cullen levels it with a header from Johnson’s cross (WAL 1-1 ICE)

Wales XI: Ward; Williams, Cabango, Rodon, Davies; James, Sheehan; Johnson, Harris, James; Cullen.

Iceland XI: Valdimarsson; Fridriksson, Palsson, Ingason, Sampsted; Johannesson, Traustason, Þorsteinsson; Gudmundsson, Oskarsson, Gudjohnsen.

GOAL! Wales 1-1 Iceland

20:21 , Chris Wilson

32 mins

GOAL! The hosts are level!

Simple stuff but plenty of quality from Wales, as Neco Williams and Brennan Johnson combine to get forward. Wiliams lays it back off to the Spurs man, who swings in a great diagonal cross that Cullen heads low past the ‘keeper!

Wales 0-1 Iceland

20:17 , Chris Wilson

30 mins

Davies puts in another poor pass and it almost creates a great counter-attack for Iceland, but Rodon steps in brilliantly to win it back.

Wales are enjoying far more possession than the visitors now, but they still can’t find the gaps in the Iceland defence, as Sampsted is the first player to be booked after dragging down Dan James.

Wales 0-1 Iceland

20:15 , Chris Wilson

28 mins

Good play from Johnson as he opts to just and Fridriksson. He beats him and puts in a cross, but it’s deflected away from danger. Wales need more of that.

Wales 0-1 Iceland

20:13 , Chris Wilson

26 mins

Thorsteinsson does well to beat Williams a couple of times with a dummy before delivering a low cross, but it’s cleared and Iceland blasts over a shot from about 25 yards.

Wales 0-1 Iceland

20:12 , Chris Wilson

25 mins

There’s a break in play as it seems Oskarsson is injured. He’s forced off, and Ellertsson comes on in his place. A boost for Wales, for sure.

Wales 0-1 Iceland

20:10 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

Johnson is the latest to try and run at the Iceland defence, and he squares a layoff to Cullen, but the Swansea man can only drive a shot from distance straight at Valdimarsson.

Wales 0-1 Iceland

20:09 , Chris Wilson

21 mins

Wales are certainly keeping the ball better now, but too much of their play has been pedestrian so far. Sheehan tries to inject some pace into it with a great through ball that finds James, but the latter’s cross is put behind for a corner.

Wales 0-1 Iceland

20:07 , Chris Wilson

19 mins

Wilson’s free-kick is headed behind for a corner, and that set-piece comes to nothing after Davies loses the ball on the wing.

Not clicking for the home side at the moment.

Wales 0-1 Iceland

20:05 , Chris Wilson

17 mins

Sheehan and Oskarsson are involved in a scuffle so play it stopped for a minute or so as they both get a talking to.

Groans around the stadium as Davies turns back rather than playing it forward, though Wales do eventually win a free-kick near the edge of the box after a foul from Gudmundsson.

Wales 0-1 Iceland

20:03 , Chris Wilson

15 mins

Wales are slowly starting to look a bit more comfortable here, though there haven’t been any chances for the home side.

Wales 0-1 Iceland

20:01 , Chris Wilson

13 mins

It briefly looks as though Oskarsson is clean through again, though Rodon does well to recover and the Icelandic striker was offside anyway.

Moments later, Johnson finds himself 1-v-1 but he scuffs his effort and the ‘keeper saves, though the Spurs man was also offside.

Wales 0-1 Iceland

19:57 , Chris Wilson

10 mins

Iceland come forward again, led by Thorsteinsson, but Wales recover in time before wasting a counter-attacking chance of their own.

GOAL! Wales 0-1 Iceland

19:56 , Chris Wilson

7 mins

GOAL! The visitors are ahead!

It comes from a nice bit of attacking play too, as Gudmundsson swings in a great ball and Oskarsson powers a header too close to Ward, who saves well. From the rebound, it bounces out to Gudjohnsen, who hits a lot shot on the swivel that goes through Ward’s legs!

Wales 0-0 Iceland

19:53 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

Half a chance as Oskarsson brings down the long ball well and squares it off to Johannesson, whose high shot is tipped over by Ward. Wales manage to clear the corner, but Iceland stay in possession.

It’s a good press from Wales though, forcing the visitors all the way back to the ‘keeper before winning it back from the long ball.

Wales 0-0 Iceland

19:51 , Chris Wilson

4 mins

It’ll be Iceland with the first chance to swing in a free-kick after Williams fouls Þorsteinsson. Guðmunds­son delivers, but Rodon does well to head away and Wilson wins a free-kick.

Wales 0-0 Iceland

19:49 , Chris Wilson

2 mins

All Wales in the opening stages, which is no surprise.

Iceland’s first brief spell of possession does bring a couple of nice one-touch combinations, though nothing comes of it.

KICK-OFF! Wales 0-0 Iceland

19:46 , Chris Wilson

The away side get us underway in Cardiff!

Wales v Iceland LIVE

19:40 , Chris Wilson

The two sides have emerged from the tunnel at the Cardiff City Stadium, so the anthems will be underway soon.

We’re five minutes from kick-off in the Welsh capital!

Form guide

19:35 , Chris Wilson

As mentioned previously, Wales are yet to lose a match under Craig Bellamy, winning two and drawing three since he took over ahead of the Nations League resuming.

Both wins came against Montenegro, with Wales drawing both matches against Turkey and giving up a two-goal lead to Iceland in the reverse fixture in Reykjavik.

Iceland have won two, drawn one and lost two across their last five matches. As well as that draw against Wales, they beat Montenegro twice but were soundly beaten home and away by Turkey – 4-2 at home and 3-1 in Izmir.

Match facts

19:30 , Chris Wilson

Iceland won 2-0 against Montenegro last time out and will be looking to win back-to-back competitive away matches for the first time since September 2015.

Orri Oskarsson has scored three goals in four starts for Iceland in the Nations League. He could become the first player to score in three consecutive appearances for Iceland in the Nations League.

Is Wales v Iceland on TV?

19:25 , Chris Wilson

With around 20 minutes to go until kick-off, here’s a reminder of how you can watch tonight’s match.

When is Wales vs Iceland?

The match takes place on Tuesday 19 November with kick-off set for 7.45pm GMT at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Where can I watch the match?

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on S4C, with coverage starting at 7.20pm. The match can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.

Match facts

19:20 , Chris Wilson

Wales are unbeaten in their five matches under Craig Bellamy, and this is the longest unbeaten run to begin a managerial stint of any Wales boss.

The Welsh have gone 314 minutes without conceding a goal at home, and they could keep four consecutive clean sheets in competitive home fixtures for the first time since September 2016, when they kept four.

Neco Williams is one of only three players to have played every minute for Wales under Craig Bellamy so far (450), along with Joe Rodon and Ben Davies.

Williams has assisted two goals in his past four international appearances (as many as in his first 39 games for Wales combined), while Harry Wilson has been directly involved in more goals than any other Wales player in the Nations League (seven), as well as being their top scorer in the competition (five goals, two assists).

Hareide: “The pressure is on Wales"

19:15 , Chris Wilson

Veteran Iceland boss Åge Hareide says that his side have “possibilities” ahead of tonight’s game.

“The pressure is on Wales. They have their home crowd behind them and they’ll expect Wales to beat us.

“But the possibilities are there for us. We have played there before and we are confident we can do it.

“Craig Bellamy has tried to bring a certain style of play to Wales since he has started and he has done a good job. They have had good results, two draws against Turkey, and have conceded very few goals.

“They are hard to break down, but we will have a go to try and do that.

“It will be like a final. Everyone wants to play in a final, so we are pleased we are in a position to fight for it (second place).”

Match stats

19:10 , Chris Wilson

Wales have lost just one of their eight meetings with Iceland in all competitions (five wins, two draws), going down 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in September 1984.

Iceland have lost their past three away games against Wales. This is their first such visit since a 3-1 loss in March 2014.

Bellamy: “All I care about is winning this game"

19:05 , Chris Wilson

Speaking ahead of the match, Wales manager Craig Bellamy said that he doesn’t even “know about the group” or the permutations.

“All I care about is winning this game. That’s the honest truth,” Bellamy dded.

“What will be will be. Just win the games, no matter who it is. That’s surely football.

“How can you set up to give you the best opportunity of winning? Home, away, whatever.

“Whatever happens elsewhere happens. If we draw we deal with that, if we lose we deal with that. T

here’s only three outcomes. How can we put ourselves in the best position to win the game? And that is it.”

Head-to-head

19:00 , Chris Wilson

Tonight will see the ninth meeting between these two sides, with the first taking place in 1980. Overall, Wales have won five, two have been draws and only one has ended in an Iceland win.

The last match between the two saw a 2-2 draw in Reykjavik, with Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson getting the goals for Wales.

What could happen to Wales tonight?

18:50 , Chris Wilson

There are three different potential outcomes for Wales heading into tonight’s fixture.

Bellamy’s side will win automatic promotion to League A if they beat Iceland and Turkey slip up against Montenegro. However, Montenegro have lost all five of their group matches so far and are already relegated, so this is unlikely to happen.

The more likely scenario is that Wales end up with a promotion play-off against a third-placed team from League A in March. This will happen if they finish second – in other words, if they win or draw tonight.

A loss to Iceland would put them back into third spot, in which case they would then face a relegation play-off with a League C runner-up in March.

Team news

18:47 , Chris Wilson

Iceland have made just three changes to the side that beat Montenegro last time out.

In defence, Aron Gunnarsson and Logi Tómasson come out for Victor Pálsson and Alfons Sampsted, while in midfield, Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson replaces Stefán Teitur Þórðarson.

Team news

18:41 , Chris Wilson

Wales have made four changes to the side that drew in Turkey. In goal, Danny Ward replaces Karl Darlow, while in defence they move to a three-at-the-back, with Ben Cabango coming in for Connor Roberts.

In midfield, Jordan James and Sorba Thomas drop out in favour of Dan James and Liam Cullen, with the latter moving into the three upfront.

Line-ups

18:37 , Chris Wilson

Wales XI: Ward; Cabango, Rodon, Davies; James, Wilson, Sheehan, Williams; Harris, Cullen, Johnson.

Subs: Darlow, King, Mepham, Norrington-Davies, Allen, Koumas, Colwill, Roberts, James, Thomas, Da Silva.

Iceland XI: Valdimarsson; Fridriksson, Paisson, Ingason, Sampsted; Johannesson, Traustason, Þorsteinsson; Gudmundsson, Oskarsson, Gudjohnsen.

Subs: Olafsson, Petersson, Sigurgeirsson, Willumsson, Thorhalsson, Willumsson, Thordarson, Magnusson, Magnusson, Baldursson, Ellertsson.

👀 Byrjunarliðið gegn Wales.



📺 Bein útsending, í opinni dagskrá, á Stöð 2 Sport!



This is how we start our UEFA Nations League game against Wales.#viðerumísland pic.twitter.com/eePhuO6RoZ — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) November 19, 2024

Team news

18:25 , Chris Wilson

We’re expecting the line-ups to be released at around 6.30pm, so here’s a quick reminder of the team news...

Craig Bellamy has no new injury concerns after the draw against Turkey, so all that remains to be seen is whether he opts for a tactical change of personnel against Iceland.

The back four will likely remain the same, with Joe Rodon and Ben Davies trusted at centre-back alongside Neco Williams and Connor Roberts. In midfield, Jordan James and Josh Sheehan could anchor again in the absence of Ethan Ampadu.

Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson’s recent performances have likely cemented their places in the side, though Dan James could replace Sorba Thomas on the left wing.

Mark Harris started at centre-forward in the draw last week, though Lewis Koumas and David Brooks will both hope they did enough to playthemselves into contention for a starting place.

Joe Rodon ready for landmark Wales cap after starring in bruising Turkey clash

18:20 , Chris Wilson

Joe Rodon will win his 50th Wales cap on Tuesday after being battered, bruised and cut during the Nations League draw with Turkey.

Rodon produced a player-of-the-match performance to shut out the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists in a bruising 0-0 stalemate in Kayseri.

The Leeds defender was left to nurse a couple of cuts above his eyes after colliding with team-mate Mark Harris, playing on with a headband after requiring treatment for several minutes.

Joe Rodon ready for landmark Wales cap after starring in bruising Turkey clash

Wales v Iceland talking points

18:10 , Chris Wilson

Iceland no pushover

Iceland might have struggled to hit the same heights since beating England to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

But Age Hareide’s side are certainly no lightweights and shook England again by beating them 1-0 in a Wembley friendly in June.

Iceland defeated Montenegro twice in this Nations League campaign and were unfortunate not to beat Wales in Reykjavik after recovering from a 2-0 interval deficit and draw with a stirring second-half performance.

Wales v Iceland talking points

18:00 , Chris Wilson

Allen to start?

Joe Allen came out of international retirement in October to help close out a 1-0 win over Montenegro with a valuable contribution from the bench.

Allen did not feature at all in Turkey with Bellamy having the Iceland game possibly in mind for the midfield veteran.

The 34-year-old has struggled for fitness this season, but has started twice for Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship since that Montenegro victory.

Wales v Iceland talking points

17:50 , Chris Wilson

Fresh legs needed

Wales boss Bellamy has not been afraid to make changes for the second game of a Nations League double-header with such a quick turnaround between matches.

Bellamy made five alterations after September’s opener against Turkey, another seven following October’s trip to Iceland for the return game with Montenegro.

Wales used up considerable energy holding Turkey to a goalless draw in Kayseri on Saturday – and freshening up the side may almost be as much out of necessity as choice.

Karl Darlow proud of how Wales dealt with hostile Turkish atmosphere

17:40 , Chris Wilson

Karl Darlow dodged lighters thrown towards him and “white noise” at the ear-splitting Kadir Has Stadium to help Wales secure a battling Nations League draw in Turkey.

Wales spent large periods of the clash under the cosh, but Darlow’s steady handling and shot-saving ability ensured the tie finished 0-0.

Turkey did have the chance to seal matters – and promotion to League A into the bargain – from the penalty spot in the 89th-minute, but Kerem Akturkoglu’s effort struck the outside of the post and went wide.

“As soon as we walked out you could hear the whistle and the boos,” Leeds goalkeeper Darlow said of the volatile atmosphere generated by Turkey supporters.

“Lighters were being thrown into the six-yard box and to come out with a 0-0 and a point from that game is something we can all be proud of.”

Karl Darlow proud of how Wales dealt with hostile Turkish atmosphere

Wales earn point in Turkey to continue unbeaten start under Craig Bellamy

17:30 , Chris Wilson

Here’s the match report from last time out...

Wales maintained their unbeaten record under Craig Bellamy in a 0-0 Nations League draw with Turkey after Kerem Akturkoglu sent his 89th-minute penalty against a post.

Turkey were given the chance to sew up Group B4 when Neco Williamsstretched out a leg and Yunus Akgun went to ground.

But Akturkoglu tamely rolled his effort on to the base of a post and wide as Karl Darlow dived the other way.

Prediction

17:20 , Chris Wilson

Both teams recorded impressive results last time out, though a revived Wales side should have too much for the visitors despite their draw last month.

Wales 2-1 Iceland.

Predicted line-ups

17:10 , Chris Wilson

Wales XI: Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Sheehan, James; Johnson, Wilson, James, Harris.

Iceland XI: Valdimarsson; Fridriksson, Ingason, Gunnarsson, Tomasson; Gudmundsson, Þórðarson, Traustason, Þorsteinsson; Oskarsson, Gudjohnsen.

Team news

17:00 , Chris Wilson

Craig Bellamy has no new injury concerns after the draw against Turkey, so all that remains to be seen is whether he opts for a tactical change of personnel against Iceland.

The back four will likely remain the same, with Joe Rodon and Ben Davies trusted at centre-back alongside Neco Williams and Connor Roberts. In midfield, Jordan James and Josh Sheehan could anchor again in the absence of Ethan Ampadu.

Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson’s recent performances have likely cemented their places in the side, though Dan James could replace Sorba Thomas on the left wing.

Mark Harris started at centre-forward in the draw last week, though Lewis Koumas and David Brooks will both hope they did enough to playthemselves into contention for a starting place.

Is Wales v Iceland on TV?

16:50 , Chris Wilson

When is Wales vs Iceland?

The match takes place on Tuesday 19 November with kick-off set for 7.45pm GMT at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Where can I watch the match?

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on S4C, with coverage starting at 7.20pm. The match can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.

Wales v Iceland LIVE

16:40 , Chris Wilson

Wales host Iceland in Cardiff in the final match of their Nations League group campaign on Monday night, knowing that they need just one point to reach the next stage of the competition.

Craig Bellamy’s side battled to a 0-0 draw against Turkey last week and that result keeps them second in the group, two points ahead of tonight’s opponents and two behind Turkey.

It’s still possible for Wales to get automatic promotion, but with Turkey unlikely to lose to a Montenegro side with five losses from five, perhaps their best hope is second and a place in the competition’s play-offs in March.

These two sides played out a closely fought 2-2 draw last month, though Iceland will be hunting a win to leapfrog the hosts in Cardiff.

Wales v Iceland LIVE

16:30 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Nations League match between Wales and Iceland.

Craig Bellamy’s side are undefeated in the group stage so far, and they need a draw or a win to secure a place in the promotions play-offs in March.

Meanwhile, a loss would condemn them to a relegation play-off, while they still harbour slim hopes of automatic promotion if Montenegro can shock Turkey.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, news and updates here.