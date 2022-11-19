Wayne Pivac on the brink after Georgia make history with stunning victory over Wales in Cardiff

Georgia's players celebrate a momentous victory - Joe Giddens/PA

03:34 PM

Report

Pivac on brink after embarrassing Georgia defeat

By Steffan Thomas

Wayne Pivac's position as Wales head coach must be hanging by a thread after his side slipped to their first-ever defeat to Georgia.

This was undoubtedly one of the worst performances in Welsh rugby history, and brought back memories of embarrassing defeats against the likes of Western Samoa and Canada in the early 1990’s. Luka Matkava was the man who downed Wales with a penalty two minutes from time to hammer the final nail in the coffin for the hosts who had been annihilated in the scrums.

Georgia were excellent and the calls to include the Lelos in the Six Nations will grow even louder after what was the biggest result in their history.

Wales made a ropey start which allowed Tedo Abzhandadze to open the scoring from the kicking tee. There were plenty of early-warning signs to concern the hosts. A lose kick upfield was gathered by full-back Davit Niniashvili. The Lyon star, who has been tearing up the French Top 14, looked to be in trouble but after a wicked sidestep he was able to cut the Wales defence and accelerate away. He failed to spot an unmarked teammate on the inside, though, and any chance of an early try went begging.

Wales clicked into gear with a period of sustained pressure on the Georgian try line. Initially the Eastern Europeans resisted their hosts but an intricate lineout play from Wales in the Georgia 22 finally unlocked their defence. Ken Owens found Adam Beard who neatly transferred the ball to Ben Carter. The Dragons lock subtly offloaded to Jac Morgan who dummied the Georgia defence to run in unopposed for the opening try. Just four minutes later, following Rhys Priestland’s conversion, the 22-year-old was celebrating his second try. Wales spun the ball from side to side, stressing the visitors defensively before Tomos Williams attacked the blindside to allow Morgan to squeeze in at the far right-hand corner.

Wales held a fairly comfortable 12-3 lead at the interval and it looked as if they would run away with it during the second-half but Georgia had obviously not read the script.

Story continues

By now the game was as flat as a pancake with the game having descended into a kick fest. The Georgian players were evidently tiring but Wales did not look like taking advantage. Things got tricky for Wales when Alex Cuthbert got shown a yellow card for taking his opposite number Sandro Todua out in the air.

Georgia took full advantage with their scrum-half Vasil Lobzhanidze causing Wales all manner of problems. And the visitors made it a one-score game again when Todua gratefully gathered a well executed cross-kick from Abzhandadze to touch down for the try. Abzhandadze added the extras but squandered a golden opportunity to take the lead by missing a penalty from in front of the posts.

Wales came close to extending their lead when Morgan touched down for what would have been a hat-trick but the try was disallowed by the TMO due to Taulupe Faletau spilling the ball forward in the build-up. Georgia proceeded to take Wales apart at scrum time and a tremendous high-pressure kick from Matkava four minutes from time made history.

Match details

Scores: 0-3 Abzhandadze pen, 5-3 Morgan try, 7-3 Priestland con, 12-3 Morgan try, 12-8 Todua try, 12-10 Abzhandadze con, 13-10 Matkava pen.

Wales: L Rees-Zammit; A Cuthbert, O Watkin, O Watkin, J Adams (L Halfpenny 62); R Priestland (S Costelow 61), T Williams; G Thomas (R Jones 61), K Owens (B Roberts 61), D Lewis (S Wainwright 45), B Carter (D Jenkins 58), A Beard, J Morgan, J Tipuric, J Macleod (T Faletau 52).

Replacements: D Blacker,

Georgia: D Niniashvili; M Modebadze (L Khmaladze 59), D Tapladze, M Sharikadze, A Todua; T Abzhandadze (L Matkava 74), V Lobzhanidze; G Gogichashvili (N Abuladze 59), G Chkoidze (S Mamamvarishvili 57), G Papidze (A Kuntelia 74), N Cheishvili, K Mikoutadze (S Mamamvarishvili 65), B Gorgadze, B Saghinadze, T Jalagonia.

Replacements: S Mamukashvili, V Chachanidze,, L Lomidze.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

Attendance: 63,585

03:24 PM

Reaction: 'Worst performance I've seen'

Former Wales centre Jamie Roberts:

"That's the worst performance I've seen from a Wales team. "I didn't see any fight from the Welsh lads. The scrums at the end typified that. There was so much inexperience in that front five at the end and the fault for that is the system. "Wayne needed to give those players far more game time over the last year. "When you lose a game like this, then serious question need to be asked about the coach. "As players you play for the jersey, your country but also your coach. The fact Wales came out for the second half and didn't score, then serious questions need to be asked about the head coach."

03:17 PM

Reaction: 'We are so proud of ourselves'

Man of the match, Georgia scrum-half Vasil Lobzhanidze:

"We feel so proud. I am proud of the team and all the Georgian people in rugby. "We all believed we could win, from the first minute to the last. We've made history. We are so proud of ourselves."

03:10 PM

Reaction: 'We have proved a lot of people wrong'

Georgia skipper Merab Sharikadze:

"It's amazing. This is the second time we have beaten a tier-one nation this season (after Italy) and we have proved many people wrong. "For a sportsman there's no better feeling than proving people wrong. "It's a great feeling. We're not world champions but we have made history. "Wales are one of the best teams in the world, especially after last season, so now people have to look about change."

Wales captain Justin Tipuric:

"Very disappointed with it. We didn't come out second half, we were hoping to put a bit more tempo in to the game but all credit to Georgia they got the better of us especially at set-piece time. "It's not nice, first time to lose to them but they took their opportunities and came out on top. "Discipline didn't help us, put us on the back foot and it was a battle of territory then, especially when you're down to 14. "Georgia are strong in the 22, they have big men and when they get close to the line they are hard to stop. "It is a blow, let's not hide behind it, especially when we've got Georgia coming up in the World Cup. "We are disappointed but we've got to bounce back straight away against Australia next week."

02:53 PM

Full time Wales 12-13 Georgia

The ball isn't straight, but the referee has picked up another infringement and Georgia have a free kick.

The ball is kicked out and Georgia win! History has been made at The Principality today.

In Tblisi, they will be celebrating for the next week. A massive moment for the team and for Georgian rugby as they beat Wales for the first time.

Wales will be kicking themselves.

02:50 PM

78 mins Wales 12-13 Georgia

Scrum to Wales with just minutes to go. Can Georgia hold their nerve?

The scrum is re-set. The tension is mounting.

And it's a penalty for Georgia! A massive shunt on by the powerful front row. If Georgia can retain the lineout, they win.

02:48 PM

77 mins Wales 12-13 Georgia

Abzhandadze slots the three points from 45 metres out, and Georgia go ahead!

Georgia lead Wales with three minutes to go. Despite the disappointing noise from Welsh fans, he holds his composure.

02:47 PM

75 mins Wales 12-10 Georgia

Georgia win a penalty at the scrum but then lack composure, knocking on to give possession back to Wales.

Against all odds, Georgia are still in with a chance of winning this game with five minutes to go.

And a massive scrum gives them a penalty! Georgia have a chance to go ahead here.

Georgia win a scrum penalty and the chance to go ahead with minutes to go - Joe Giddens /PA

02:43 PM

73 mins Wales 12-10 Georgia

Disallowed Try!

Almost a hat-trick for Jac Morgan.

The ball was launched high once again by Wales, but this time Niniashvili spilled for Faletau to gather and chip ahead off his left boot.

He went to dive on it but knocked on, so the try was disallowed. Five-metre scrum for Georgia.

02:39 PM

70 mins Wales 12-10 Georgia

Referee Luke Pearce calls a penalty for a high tackle against Georgia, granting Wales the chance to kick deep into the Wales 22.

Wales opt to drive at the lineout and crash up the middle with Owen Watkin, but are pickpocketed with a sharp steal at the breakdown from Georgia centre Sharikadze.

Georgia clear their lines.

02:35 PM

67 mins Wales 12-10 Georgia

The handling errors have come thick and fast in this Welsh performance as yet another ball goes to ground.

The game has become scrappy, but for all the concerns about Georgia's fitness, this style of game appears to be playing into their hands.

02:33 PM

66 mins Wales 12-10 Georgia

Georgia have the wind in their sails as they tack from side to side on the Wales 22, stringing together the most phases they have all game.

The ball is eventually ripped by Wales, and an offside player for Georgia gives Wales a penalty. And crucially, a chance to re-group.

02:31 PM

63 mins Wales 12-10 Georgia

Alex Cuthbert's sin bin period is over and Leigh Halfpenny is on.

But a penalty to Georgia for Wales not rolling away gives Georgia the chance to go ahead. Wales have not scored points in the second half.

Georgia have had 90 per cent possession for the last 10 minutes.

Abzhandadze misses! A massive let-off for Wales.

02:26 PM

58 mins Wales 12-10 Georgia

Try!

With Wales down a man, Georgia exploit ther width with a delicious chip pass from Abzhandaze for Todua to collect. He touches down in the corner.

Georgia kick the extra points to draw within two points of Wales.

02:23 PM

58 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

The second half remains scoreless, but Georgia are camped on the Wales line after a grubber through from Lobzhanidze forces Josh Adams to touch down inside his own dead ball area.

02:22 PM

55 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Substitution:

A moment in Welsh Rugby history as 19-year-old Dafydd Jenkins comes on to earn his first international cap, replacing Ben Carter at lock.

02:20 PM

52 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Substitution:

Georgia make a change at prop as Mamukashvili comes on for his 93rd cap.

Georgia threaten the Wales line after a lineout.

02:18 PM

52 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

A period of Georgian pressure around half way leads to a penalty, as the Welsh defence creeps off-side.

Wales kick to touch.

02:16 PM

52 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Substitution:

Taulupe Faletau comes on for Josh Macleod.

02:15 PM

51 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Alex Cuthbert yellow card.

Another Priestland bomb is bravely taken by a soaring Georgian winger, Sandro Todua.

Cuthbert over-cooks his run and has to pull out of the challenge last minute.

Todua lands awkwardly, but Cuthbert acknowledging his mistake and pulling out of the challenge could well have saved him from a red.

Welsh wing Alex Cuthbert receives a yellow card for taking out the Georgia winger in the air - Harry Trump /Getty Images Europe

02:11 PM

49 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Wales keep the kicks raining in-field. The Georgian pack are visibly tiring as they run shuttles in midfield. It could soon be time for Wales to run it back in the backline.

02:10 PM

48 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

The errors mount for Wales as Josh Macleod knocks on as Wales look to play off the top of the lineout.

Georgia clear to the Wales 10-metre-line, but Wales play quickly.

02:08 PM

47 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Another mistake from Wales: Josh Adams is stripped in the tackle, giving the ball back to Georgia.

A kicking duel gives North a chance to have a go, then Priestland kicks long.

Georgie back-pedal, giving Wales a lineout on their 22.

02:07 PM

45 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Wales commit another penalty at the breakdown, giving Georgia the opportunity to clear their lines.

Wales regain possession after a high bomb is fielded by Rees-Zammit.

A high ball from Wales this time is gather by Josh Adams, giving his team good possession on the opposition 10-metre-line.

02:05 PM

44 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Tactical substitution for Wales: prop Dillon Lewis is replaced by Saracens' Sam Wainwright.

02:04 PM

43 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

A late, no-arms-tackle from Georgia flanker Gorgadze grants Wales a free penalty.

Ill-discipline from Georgia could cost them dearly if they don't tighten up this half.

02:03 PM

42 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Space opens up for Georgia after Jack Morgan looks for the intercept.

The Georgian player is isolated however and Josh Macleod forces the penalty.

Wales clear their lines.

02:01 PM

40 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

The second half is underway with Georgia booting Rhys Priestland's re-start back up to half way.

Priestland offers a dainty chip into midfield but it's comfortably fielded by Georgia. They kick long to Rees-Zammit.

01:56 PM

40 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Half time analysis:

Bryan Habana:

Wales can't get drawn into Georgia's game. Wales will want to up the ante and get the ball flowing through the hands.

Jamie Roberts:

Georgia are hanging on defensively, they're strong on the ball and making Wales work for every metre. Wales can't let the Georgian team rest and give them a chance to put pressure on Wales.

01:43 PM

38 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

A Rees-Zammit dribble through goes dead, giving Georgia a chance to clear their lines with a 22-metre drop out.

01:42 PM

37 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Wales have a scrum on the right hand side of the field after isolating the Georgian scrum half and holding him up. Despite the unforced errors, Wales appear to be dominating the physical side of the game so far.

01:40 PM

35 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

A Wales scrum provides the platform for another dangerous-looking attack. But with unforced errors characterising this first half, a knock-on leads to another Georgia scrum.

01:38 PM

32 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

A strong set piece from Georgia results in a dangerous counter-attack. Niniashvili makes a break but offloads forward to no one. Wales have a scrum that leads to another Wales freekick.

01:36 PM

31 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Josh Adams disallowed try.

Wales exploit the blindside again to get the ball into the hands of Josh Adams. The flying winger chips ahead, deals with an awkwardly bouncing ball and finishes spectacularly in the corner. Unfortunately, the basket-ball-style offload to Adams from Tomos Williams was forwards, and the play is called back.

01:34 PM

30 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Josh Adams cut back inside but, in doing so, runs away from his support. He is pinged for holding on, resulting in a penalty for Georgia, who kick long to the opposition 10-metre-line.

01:28 PM

19 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia

Priestland pulls the conversion to the left of the posts. Wales stay 12-3 up.

Rhys Priestland fails to add the extra two points to his team's lead - Harry Trump/Getty Images Europe

01:27 PM

19 mins Wales 12-3 Georgia - Try!

Wales have a bit of space on the right hand side, but Georgia cling onto a galloping George North. A huge up and under from Priestland forces Georgia to spill it, leading to more Welsh momentum on the opposition 22.

A quick switch of play down the blindside finds Jack Morgan in space. The rangey no.6, who can't stay away from the action, provides a wingers finish. Wales go 12-3 ahead.

Jack Morgan scores to put Wales 12-3 ahead - Joe Giddens /PA

01:24 PM

19 mins Wales 7-3 Georgia

Try for Wales!

Feigning another lineout drive, Wales shift the point to create a two vs two on the touch line with Jack Morgan and Ken Owens. Morgan dummies and touches down. Priestland slots the additional two.

01:20 PM

19 mins Wales 0-3 Georgia

Another lineout drive by Wales as they pepper the Georgian line. Alex Cuthbert is given a tough one-on-one on the right flank but is tackled into touch. Georgia win the lineout then clear their lines. A strong exit play.

01:19 PM

17 mins Wales 0-3 Georgia

Wales have another penalty due to a side-entry to the maul by the brave Georgian scrumhalf.

01:17 PM

15 mins Wales 0-3 Georgia

The atmosphere lifts in the Principality adter a series of good carries by Wales. The pressure results in Georgia being off side. The ball is kicked out for a lineout to Wales on the opposition 5-metre-line.

01:16 PM

13 mins Wales 0-3 Georgia

Another scrum after a Welsh knock-on at the lineout. Goergia will be happy with the slow pace so far. But a late shove by Wales's Gareth Thomas leads to a Welsh penalty.

01:14 PM

12 mins Wales 0-3 Georgia

Georgia go through the phases in the Wales 22, but the backline is not set in time and the ball is thrown straight into touch. Wales lineout.

01:13 PM

9 mins Wales 0-3 Georgia

Kick tennis between the two sides results in a net gain for Wales. Tomos Williams rises for a fantastic aerial take, but Wales are pinged for going straight off their feet, leading to another Georgia penalty.

01:10 PM

8 mins Wales 0-3 Georgia

A successful lineout from Wales leads to front foot ball. But a knock on results in another scrum. This slow pace of game plays into Georgia's hands.

01:09 PM

7 mins Wales 0-3 Georgia

A big first scerum for both teams. This is traditionally Goergia's strong point, and they benefit from an early engagement from Wales. Free-kick Georgia.

01:08 PM

5 mins Wales 0-3 Georgia

Wales lineout called not straight squanders a first attacking opportunity inside the Georgia 22.

01:06 PM

3 mins Wales 0-3 Georgia

Zammit kicks long, and a brilliant effort to keep the ball in followed by good footwork from 20-year-old Georgian fullback Niniashvili leads to an early line break for Georgia.

01:04 PM

2 mins Wales 0-3 Georgia

Tedo Abzhandadze kicks over the penalty to take the first points of the game.

01:03 PM

1 mins Wales 0-0 Georgia

Tedo Abzhandadze gets us underway. The ball is dropped by Wales, and a poor kick up field fails to find touch. Failure to roll away then leads to an early penalty for Georgia, giving them the first shot at points. A shaky start for Wales.

12:59 PM

Tribute to former Welsh coach

A heart-warming tribute was read out to John Ryan, the first non-international player to become Wales' national coach, who passed away yesterday at the age of 83. Wales will be wearing black armbands in memory of the former head coach.

12:53 PM

World Cup dress rehearsal

By Steffan Thomas at The Principality

The next fortnight is almost a dress rehearsal for Wales' Rugby World Cup campaign. Both Georgia and Australia, who they face next weekend, are in their pool. Fiji, who infamously knocked Wales out of the 2007 tournament, and Portugal make up the pool.

12:51 PM

The Wales Team

Wales: Louis Rees-Zammit; Alex Cuthbert, George North, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Ben Carter, Adam Beard, Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric, Josh Macleod.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Rhodri Jones, Sam Wainwright, Dafydd Jenkins, Taulupe Faletau, Dane Blacker, Sam Costelow, Leigh Halfpenny

12:49 PM

The Georgia team

ესეც ასე! Here's #TheLelos squad for @autumnnations final round clash vs @WelshRugbyUnion 🏉



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Cymru yn erbyn Sakartvelo 🇬🇪 | 19/11, 17:00 (GEO TIME)

LIVE 🔴 TV Imedi & რაგბი TV/Rugby TV pic.twitter.com/YTrHAzIUlk — Georgian Rugby (@GeorgianRugby) November 17, 2022

12:47 PM

Josh Macleod makes his debut following past injury woes

By Steffan Thomas at The Principality

Josh Macleod will be the most relieved man at Principality Stadium today when he finally wins his first Wales cap after tearing his Achilles tendon last year two days before he was due to start against Scotland.

But spare a thought for the Cardiff duo of Tommy Stone and Horace Edwards, as well as Maesteg's Charles Anderson. They were all picked to play against Ireland in Belfast in 1937 as injury replacements for Viv Jenkins, Claude Davey and Trevor Williams. They travelled to Belfast, arrived at Ravenhill and then found the game was postponed due to snow. They were replaced for the next game and never won a cap.

12:39 PM

More than 60,000 fans at The Principality Stadium

By Steffan Thomas at The Principality

Despite football taking the limelight this weekend as Wales compete in their first World Cup since 1958, Wales rugby have 62,000 fans at the national stadium to face Georgia - a record crowd for the fixture.

12:35 PM

The view from the press box

Rob Cole – Westgate Sports Agency

It is about time Wales turned on the style and this game presents the perfect opportunity. They need to find a way of unleashing their most potent attacking weapons like Louis Rees-Zammit, Josh Adams, and George North.

Ben James – Wales Online

Wales are currently a middle of the road side. Less than a year out from the RWC, another heavy defeat to the All Blacks was bitterly disappointing. The Argentina win should be the baseline performance, but we’ve hardly seen that under Wayne Pivac. They need a convincing win today, and they also need to beat Australia for this autumn to be deemed a success. The reality is Wales are behind the chasing pack.

Gareth Griffiths – BBC Sport Wales

It is very rare for Wales to have a game so early on a Saturday and it’s fair to say there are more high profile matches to come today. This is an important game for Wayne Pivac as he looks to build momentum into next weekend’s autumn finale against Australia. Georgia will be tough but Wales fans will be wanting to see evidence of an incisive attacking game that can cut open their opponents.

Wales v Georgia live: Score and latest updates from Autumn Internationals 2022 - Joe Giddens/PA

12:24 PM

Head-to-head

Played: 3

Wales wins: 3

Georgia wins: 0

Draw: 0

Biggest win: Wales 43-14 Georgia (Rugby World Cup 2019)

12:18 PM

Can Wales avoid a Georgian banana skin?

Good afternoon, and welcome to our coverage of Wales against Georgia.

Coming off the back of a 20-13 win over a below-par Argentina side, Wales will have one eye on today’s fixture and one trained on next week’s clash against Australia. Meanwhile, Georgia have arrived in Cardiff on the back of a one-point loss to Samoa.

Wayne Pivac’s side are expected to win comfortably, and have the potential to unlock Georgia with the game-breaking quality of their backline. George North, Alex Cuthbert, Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit, who all start on Saturday, have scored 88 tries for their country between them, so Georgia might well have their hands full.

Today’s game will also serve as a 2023 World Cup dress rehearsal, with the two sides meeting in Nantes in 11 months’ time.

Pivac has challenged his side to respond this week, highlighting Welsh indiscipline gifting the opposition points and starting slowly as two key areas for improvement from last week’s game against los Pumas.

He said: “Georgia are a side that will be not too dissimilar to Argentina in terms of the forward play, they’re very strong up front.

“Traditionally they’ve been good in the set piece, good driving lineout and very physical. For us it’s a matter of starting well.

“The last two matches we’ve gifted the opposition points early, so discipline early on is going to be important as well.

“We need to back up the performance against Argentina, be a lot more clinical with the ball. But we’ve challenged the boys again, and I think a response will be what we’re looking for on the weekend.”

Wales captain Justin Tipuric echoed his coach, calling for a mistake-free approach from his team to keep Georgia on the back foot in today’s Autumn Nations Series clash.

Georgia's last two visits to Wales saw them prove dogged opponents as the home side prevailed 13-6 in 2017 and 18-0 two years ago.

Pivac has made six changes from the starting line-up that defeated Argentina last weekend.

Wing Josh Adams' return from injury is among them, with Scarlets back-row forward Josh Macleod making his Test debut at number eight, packing down alongside Tipuric and Jac Morgan.

There may be further debuts, with uncapped duo Dafydd Jenkins and Dane Blacker also on the bench.

Owen Watkin and Rhys Priestland all come into the starting backline, while Ben Carter joins the pack.

Leigh Halfpenny also returns to the squad as cover at fullback.