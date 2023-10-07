Wales v Georgia live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Wales take on Georgia at Stade de la Beaujoire - Getty Images/Phil Walter

02:21 PM BST

20 mins Wales 7 - 0 Georgia

Wales already look a lot more settled after that opening score. As if to inspire his team to kick on, Rio Dyer chases down a kick, makes a thumping tackle on Khmaladze and wins Wales a scrum just outside the 22. Huge effort that from the winger, who’s looked sharp.

02:18 PM BST

16 mins Wales 7 - 0 Georgia

The blazing sun seems to be causing some visibility issues for Wales’ backline, who have been forced to deal with some high Georgian balls. George North skips his way through a couple of defenders but Wales rush it and their attack breaks down. Liam Williams sends up a high ball ad trundles forward to gather it.. but is beaten in the air. Wales regroup and charge down a kick and then win the turnover.. but absolute butcher a great opportunity.

They feed the ball out to Dyer, who is in acres of space on the wing, but he’s met by an onrushing Georgian defence and despite his best efforts to palm the ball off to Costelow.. but it trickles out.

They make a hash of it but will come back for a Georgian infringement.. it’s a clean lineout and Dewi Lake charges forward and feeds Tomas Framcis,who crashes over! Costelow converts.

02:10 PM BST

8 mins Wales 0 - 0 Georgia

Wales regain possesion after a smart Costelow cross-field kick as they look to get a foothold early on in this contest. Dewi Lake goes flying into a ruck and Wales is penalised for being off his feet. Another Georgian penalty. Wales have been pretty hot on discipline so far at the World Cup, but they’ve already conceded two penalties in the contact area..

Boom. Tomos Williams sees how flat Georgia are in defence and launches a sublime 50-22 to earn his side some great territory but Wales can’t capitalise.

02:06 PM BST

5 mins Wales 0 - 0 Georgia

Wales enjoy their first visit to Georgia’s 22 but can’t make it count.. it’s looks like George North has been penalised for a neck roll on Lobzhanidze and Georgia have the penalty.

02:04 PM BST

2 mins Wales 0 - 0 Georgia

A high-tempo start with both sides engaging in some kicking. What a huge opportunity this is for Costelow, who gets in on the action early. He finds himself under a high ball and safely gathers, breaks the first tackle, before sending a kick long to his opposite number. Liam Williams takes a dodgy fall after contesting a high ball and gets up rather gingerly. Think he’s okay.

01:55 PM BST

The teams are out

Can Wales make it four from four? They’d still win the pool even with a bonus point defeat. Looks like a crisp sunny day in Nantes. We’re underway with the anthems..

01:49 PM BST

Kick-off 15 minutes away

Wales’ resolve is about to be tested at this tournament after that Anscombe injury - it will be fascinating to see how Gatland’s side respond to that pre-match disruption.

In the ITV studio, former Wales captain Sam Warburton doesn’t look the slightest bit worried. Here’s his take on the young Costelow:

He’s been the number-one fly-half now for Scarlets for the last two years. He’s developed a really good attacking threat. One area he was criticised before was his defence, as he’s small guy, but he’s developed that area of his game. I wouldn’t underestimate him.

01:31 PM BST

Gareth Anscombe out

Big news. Gareth Anscombe, who scored 23 of Wales’ 40 points against Australia after coming on to replace the injured Dan Biggar nearly two weeks ago and was outstanding against Fiji, has tweaked his groin in the warm-up. ITV has just shown a clip of the 32-year-old clutching his groin and limping after striking the ball off the tee inside the Stade de Beaujoire. Sam Costelow comes into the starting side and Dan Biggar, who suffered a pectoral injury a fortnight ago, is drafted into the matchday squad. Ancombe’s unexpected late injury means the 22-year-old Scarlets playmaker will make just his third start for Wales, after two Tests in August’s summer series.

It doesn't look good for Gareth Anscombe 😫#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/dRhgqzg96c — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 7, 2023

🚨 Squad Update



Sam Costelow will now start, and Dan Biggar comes onto the bench#WelshRugby | #ViveLeCymru pic.twitter.com/rmzt9Bezcl — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 7, 2023

01:16 PM BST

The mood is building in Nantes..

Wales fans arrive in Nantes ahead of their country's final pool match against Georgia - Levan Verdzeuli/Getty

Wales fans arrive outside Nantes' Stade de la Beaujoire - David Davies/PA

Wales fans embracing the fancy dress inside the Stade de Beaujoire - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

01:04 PM BST

"There's no secret - just hard work"

A revived Wales side which struggled for form during this year’s Six Nations - not to mention their ego-crushing defeat to Georgia last autumn - have taken this World Cup by storm. They will be favourites against a Georgian outfit that has underperformed so far at this World Cup, and Gatland, who has had the luxury of rotating his squad to rest big names like Biggar, has been full of praise of his side’s work ethic and togetherness:

I think we have been excellent in the way we have managed the players. We pretty much have a clean bill of health, in terms of no injuries. I know that is hugely important for a country like Wales with such a small playing base, that we can’t have too many injuries. I don’t think there is any secret, it is just hard work. We have spoken in the past about the opportunity in World Cup years - the time you get with the players, the time you can put into things. These guys have worked incredibly hard.”

Wales, who have only ever managed to advance from their pool unbeaten twice before, will face the runners-up from Pool D, which is likely to be Argentina, although Japan and Samoa are still in with a shout.

12:52 PM BST

Wales on their way

12:48 PM BST

Wales return to scene of Nantes nightmare

This is in many ways a psychological test for Wales as well as a physical one. Wvery Welsh fan will remember the Nantes nightmare of 2007, when they crashed out of the pool stages in France after defeat to Fiji.

Wales’ seismic defeat that day would lead to the feted arrival of Warren Gatland who, in his second stint as head coach of the national side, has been a figurehead of Welsh rugby for more than a decade.

Warren Gatland with his players during Wales' captain's run at la Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes on Friday - DAMIEN MEYER/Getty Images

12:38 PM BST

12:31 PM BST

'The north could dominate this World Cup'

Wales will top their pool if they defeat Georgia in Nantes today in what is turning out to be one of the most successful pool stages ever for the home nations.

For the first time in the history of the Rugby World Cup, this weekend could see the winners of all four pools coming from the northern hemisphere (even Scotland mathematically have a chance of topping Pool B if they beat high-flying Ireland...)

Here’s what Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made of the northern hemisphere’s firepower in his latest Telegraph column.

12:24 PM BST

Wales ready for revenge

Wales will be keen to exact revenge on Georgia, who pipped them to a famous 13-12 victory in Cardiff last year to secure arguably the biggest win in their history.

Fly-half Luka Matkava played just seven minutes in that game, but came on as a replacement to land the winning penalty from 45 metres out.

Georgia's Luka Matkava in action with Fiji's Selesitino Ravutaumada - SARAH MEYSSONNIER/Reuters

Georgia’s victory was made all the more impressive given that their head coach, Levan Maisashvili, who almost lost his life to Covid after the virus swept through the Georgian squad as they faced South Africa in a Lions tour curtain-raiser in 2021. Maisashvili slipped into a coma in a Johannesburg hospital but went on to make a miraculous recovery.

12:11 PM BST

How the teams line up

Warren Gatland makes six changes from the side that earned a comprehensive win over Australia in their tournament opener, with Gareth Anscombe starting at fly-half for the injured Dan Biggar, who returned to training after a chest injury suffered against the Wallabies but is left out of the matchday squad. Co-captain Dewi Lake returns in the middle of the front row, while his fellow co-captain Jac Morgan is rested after starting the first three tournament games.



Wales Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Dafydd Jenkins; Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow, Mason Grady



Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze returns after missing his side’s thrilling 17-12 defeat against Fiji through injury to win his 99th Test cap. The centre is one of five changes, with Guram Gogichashvili and Shalva Mamukashvili returning to the front row.



Georgia Lasha Khmaladze; Akaki Tabutsadze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Merab Sharikadze, Davit Niniashvili; Luka Matkava, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Guram Gogichashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Beka Gigashvili; Nodar Cheishvili, Konstantine Mikautadze; Mikheil Gachechiladze, Beka Saginadze, Tornike Jalagonia

Replacements: Vano Karkadze, Nika Abuladze, Irakli Aptsiauri, Vladimer Chachanidze, Giorgi Tsutskiridze, Gela Aprasidze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Demur Tapladze

11:59 AM BST

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to coverage of Wales’ final pool stage match against Georgia in Nantes.

The Welsh have already booked their place in the quarter-final and are full of confidence as they seek revenge on their opponents, who beat them 13-12 in their last meeting in November.

Only four players from the side that were beaten will start against today, and second row Will Rowlands believes that, almost 12 months on, they are in a much better place.

“I don’t want to reflect too much on the past but there have been some up and downs in the last few years,” he said. “But everyone in this team were confident that we are a better team than we’ve shown.

“We wanted to come this World Cup and keep getting better and deliver performances that we can be proud of and the Welsh public can be proud of.

“We are gradually getting towards that and tomorrow hopefully is another step forward.”

Under Warren Gatland, Wales are rejuvenated and keen to keep up their momentum going into the knockout stages.

“We are three out of three. We have been a tough team to beat and hopefully we’ll do that again,” Liam Williams said.

“It won’t be an easy win. They (Georgia) have been a tough team during this campaign and we’ll be expecting another (difficult) game.”

“We are pleased to be in the position we are in at the moment, progress that has been made as a group,” Gatland added. “We’re excited about where we are and we are looking forward to going deep into this tournament.”

Georgia were unlucky in their opening 35-15 loss to Australia and will be eager not to leave France without a win. When the two sides met at the World Cup four years ago in Japan, Wales had a reasonably comfortable night, winning 43-14.

