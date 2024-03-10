Wales v France live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

France take on Wales in round four of the Six Nations (Getty Images)

Wales and France are both in need of a win as the two sides meet in round four of the Six Nations.

Warren Gatland’s hosts are winless so far but have taken encouragement from the promise shown by a clutch of youngsters as the coach rebuilds his squad.

Nonetheless, the veteran schemer may spy an opportunity to record a significant win with France some way off their best so far in this championship.

Fabien Galthie’s side were fortunate to escape their meeting with Italy with a draw and will have to be better in Cardiff.

When is Wales vs France?

Wales vs France is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 10 March at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 2.20pm GMT. A live stream will be available on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Starting centre pairing Nick Tompkins and George North are left out of the Wales side, with Owen Watkin and Joe Roberts preferred in midfield. Captain Dafydd Jenkins is shifted to the blindside for the first time in his senior playing career to accommodate Will Rowlands in the second row, and Ryan Elias replaces Elliot Dee, who is set to win a 50th cap from the bench.

After drawing with Italy, Fabien Galthie rings the changes in his French side with three debutants named in the starting fifteen. Enormous lock Emmanuel Meafou starts in the pack, where captain Gregory Alldritt is fit to return from injury and Julien Marchand is preferred to Peato Mauvaka at hooker. First-capper Nicolas Depoortere steps in for the suspended Jonathan Danty at inside centre while Matthieu Jalibert’s absence is compensated for by Thomas Ramos moving to fly half; Leo Barre is the third new face in the run-on side at full-back.

Georges-Henri Colombe also awaits a debut from the bench.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Keiron Assiratti; 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Adam Beard; 6 Dafydd Jenkins (capt.), 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Sam Costelow; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Owen Watkin, 13 Joe Roberts, 14 Josh Adams; 15 Cameron Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Mackenzie Martin, 20 Alex Mann; 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Mason Grady.

France XV: 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Emmanuel Meafou; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt (capt.); 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 10 Thomas Ramos; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Nicolas Depoortere, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Leo Barre.

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Georges-Henri Colombe, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Alexandere Roumat, 21 Paul Boudehent; 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Yoram Moefana.

Prediction

A France win. Wales 15-35 France.