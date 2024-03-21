Wales v Finland LIVE: Result and final score after Euro 2024 play-off semi-final

Wales celebrate their third goal of the game (Getty Images)

Wales beat Finland tonight in the Euro 2024 play-off semi-finals as they bid to join England and Scotland in the tournament this summer. David Brooks, Neco Williams, Brennan Johnson and Dan James got on the scoresheet in a comprehensive 4-1 win.

Rob Page’s side have now qualified for a play-off final against Poland on Tuesday, also in Cardiff, after the Poles beat Estonia. The winner of that match will book their place at the Euros.

Wales qualified for both of the past two European Championships, memorably reaching the semi-finals in France in 2016 where they were beaten by eventual champions Portugal, before they were knocked out by Denmark in the round of 16 in the delayed Euro 2020. Wales also qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but failed to win a game and were knocked out in the group stage.

Follow all the latest reaction from Wales v Finland in their Euro 2024 play-off semi-final below.

Wales v Finland

Euro 2024 play-off semi-final kicked off at 7.45pm GMT in Cardiff

Match broadcast live on S4C and BBC Radio 5 live

Winner will take on Poland for one of final three spots at Euros

GOAL! Wales 1-0 Finland (Brooks, 3)

GOAL! Wales 2-0 Finland (Williams, 38)

GOAL! Wales 2-1 Finland (Pukki, 45)

GOAL! Wales 3-1 Finland (Johnson, 47)

GOAL! Wales 4-1 Finland (James, 87)

Full-time: Wales 4-1 Finland

Wales 4 - 1 Finland

Summary: Wales move within one win of Euro 2024

21:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

Substitute Dan James put the icing on the cake with a second-half solo goal as Wales thrashed Finland 4-1 in Cardiff on Thursday to set up a playoff final with Poland for a place at Euro 2024.

A leaping David Brooks got the hosts off to a dream start in the third minute when Harry Wilson’s shot was saved and rebounded to him for the knock-in.

Neco Williams made it 2-0 in the 38th when he blasted the ball into the top corner off a backheeled free kick by Wilson on the edge of the box, but Finland pulled one back with Teemu Pukki’s 40th international goal on the stroke of halftime.

Story continues

Brennan Johnson restored the two-goal cushion from close-range in the 47th, after Ethan Ampadu headed on from a free kick, and stand-in captain Ben Davies had a fourth ruled out by VAR in the 79th.

James then made it 4-1 in the 86th when he sprinted clear, dribbled around goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and slotted the ball into an open goal.

Wales will play Poland, who beat a 10-man Estonia 5-1, at the same Cardiff stadium on Tuesday.

David Brooks celebrates after scoring for Wales (Action Images via Reuters)

Neco Williams reacts to Wales win

21:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

“A great performance. We came into the night with a gameplan and it came off. It wasn’t planned or anything, it was just instinct. Happy to score for my country, it’s a special feeling.

“We’ve got a final now on Tuesday. We’ve got one huge game to go and hopefully we put on one huge performance to put us through to the Euros.”

Neco Williams celebrates scoring Wales’ second goal (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Full-time: Wales 4-1 Finland

21:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wales go through to the Euro 2024 play-off finals, and they do so in style, playing some excellent football and scoring some lovely goals too.

They will be back here on Tuesday to take on Poland, which will be a much stiffer task. The winner will go to Euro 2024.

Wales 4-1 Finland

21:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

90+4 min: Moore is booked for clattering an arm into a defender’s jaw while challenging for a high ball.

Here’s a look at that slightly bizarre fourth Wales goal:

"Dan James sends Wales into a EURO Play-Off Final!" 🎙️



The @LUFC man scores to make it 4-1 and seal the win against Finland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#EURO2024 | @Cymru pic.twitter.com/h2KcRgvSKn — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 21, 2024

Wales 4-1 Finland

21:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

90+3 min: There will be six minutes added on. Welsh fans are in good voice with a rendition of Don’t take me home.

Wales 4-1 Finland

21:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

90 min: Harry Wilson, who I suspect will be named player of the match, is replaced by Nathan Broadhead.

GOAL! Wales 4-1 Finland (James, 87)

21:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Well this time it does count! Dan James pounces on a terrible piece of defending, pinches the ball, dribbles around Hradecky and rolls it into an empty net.

RULED OUT! Wales 3-1 Finland

21:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Presumably there is no goal-line technology at play here, because the referee has gone with VAR’s view that the ball never fully crossed the line, after a brief check of a pitch-side monitor.

The replay isn’t perfect but does seem to suggest there might have been a fraction of the ball not fully over the goal line. It’s ruled out, much to Ben Davies’ surprise.

GOAL! Wales 4-1 Finland (Davies, 79)... or is it?

21:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ben Davies meets a corner with a solid header, which Hradecky can only push towards his left post. The goalkeeper dives across to try and prevent the ball from going over the line but he gets there late, Davies appeals and the referee gives a goal. Now VAR is checking...

Wales 3-1 Finland

21:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

78 min: Teemu Pukki is replaced after putting in a big shift for Finland tonight. The 33-year-old, who plays for Minnesota United these days, scored their goal but it doesn’t look like being nearly enough.

Wales 3-1 Finland

21:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

74 min: Mepham is booked for a bit of jostling at a corner.

Poland, by the way, are 4-0 up against Estonia. As it stands, Poland will come to Cardiff for the path A play-off final on Tuesday night.

Wales 3-1 Finland

21:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

72 min: Dan James replaces Brennan Johnson.

Wales 3-1 Finland

21:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

71 min: Moore wastes a big chance to kill off the game! Wales ping the ball about really nicely at the back before Ampadu breaks through the lines and drives forwards. He slips in Moore with a delicious outside-of-the-boot pass, who steadies himself before shooting to Hradecky’s left, but the goalkeeper sticks out a glove and somehow catches ball between wrist and hip.

Wales 3-1 Finland

21:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

68 min: Finland’s corner ends in another corner, which is safely cleared by the Welsh defence. Dan James is the next substitute preparing to come on.

Wales 3-1 Finland

21:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

65 min: Finland haven’t given up on this yet. They come forwards down the right and win a corner from Joe Rodon.

Euro play-off semi-finals

21:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here are tonight’s latest scores:

Georgia 2-0 Luxembourg – path C

Bosnia-H 1-0 Ukraine – path B

Greece 4-0 Kazakhstan – path C

Israel 1-2 Iceland – path B

Poland 2-0 Estonia – path A

Wales 3-1 Finland – path A

Wales 3-1 Finland

21:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

60 min: Rob Page makes his first change of the game: Kieffer Moore replaces the man who started the night off with that early goal, David Brooks.

Wales 3-1 Finland

21:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

A look at that Brennan Johnson goal. Credit to Ethan Ampadu, who gets up at the back post and nods the ball back into a dangerous area:

Brennan on the scoresheet with a vital goal for @Cymru! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/p73Vw0ctGz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 21, 2024

Wales 3-1 Finland

21:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

55 min: Jordan James, the brilliant Birmingham City 19-year-old, is booked for a slightly mistimed tackle. He has been excellent, otherwise.

Wales 3-1 Finland

20:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

53 min: Poland meanwhile are 2-0 up against Estonia, and it is looking increasingly like Wales and Poland will meet in the Path A final. Still plenty of time, of course.

Wales 3-1 Finland

20:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

This was basically Johnson’s goal:

GOAL! Wales 3-1 Finland (Johnson, 47)

20:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wales have a third! What a start to the second half.

Harry Wilson whips in a deep free-kick which is headed back across goal for David Brooks arriving on the penalty spot. He doesn’t make proper contact but it’s enought to direct the ball into the path of Brennan Johnson at the back post – very much like Ryan Giggs hit the ball into the path of Teddy Sheringham to score Manchester United’s equaliser against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final, if memory serves – and Johnson knocks the ball home from close range.

Kick-off! Wales 2-1 Finland

20:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Harry Wilson gets the second half under way. A reminder that the winner tonight will go through to play Estonia or Poland in one of the three play-off finals, for a place at Euro 2024.

Poland lead 1-0 and Estonia are down to 10 men, away from home, so that match may well be done and dusted.

Half-time: Wales 2-1 Finland

20:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

The players are back out on the pitch for the second half.

Half-time: Wales 2-1 Finland

20:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here’s a look at that lovely Neco Williams goal:

Half-time: Wales 2-1 Finland

20:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

And that’s half-time. Wales have been the better team and scored two good goals – the second was superbly worked – but Finland had plenty of bright moments themselves and that late reply has made things interesting in the second half.

GOAL! Wales 2-1 Finland (Pukki, 45)

20:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Now then. Teemu Pukki is slipped in behind the Wales defence and he finishes typically well, passing the ball by Danny Ward and into the corner. There is a check for offside, which is very tight, but he’s a few centimetres onside.

Game on.

Wales 2-0 Finland

20:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

43 min: Brennan Johnson is penalised for a foul near the touchline inside the Welsh half. The free-kick is delivered with far too much pace, though, and ends up in the gloves of Ward.

Wales 2-0 Finland

20:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

41 min: Harry Wilson has been superb in this first half, and he’s been involved in everything good about Wales’ attacking play.

GOAL! Wales 2-0 Finland (Williams, 38)

20:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

After some pushing and shoving in the wall is dealt with by the referee, the set-piece is finally taken. Wilson steps forwards but throws everyone with a little backheel, and Neco Williams arrives to bend a beautiful finish into the top corner. Brilliantly done.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

36 min: Another chance for Wilson now though, perhaps. Johnson is fouled by Tenho on the edge of the box in a central position, and Wilson is lining up the free-kick from about 20 yards...

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

34 min: Harry Wilson collects the ball 30 yards from goal and takes a couple of touches forwards into his area of threat, before unleashing a powerful shot on target. Hradecky manages to get hands behind it and parry the ball clear.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

31 min: Wales are making themselves hard to play through in the centre of the pitch, so Finland are opting for direct balls towards Pukki. The latest is well cut out by Mepham.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

28 min: This is a fun game with plenty of half-chances at either end, though perhaps more open than Rob Page would like.

This time it’s Wales and Brennan Johnson, bursting into the box and shrugging off a defender before firing a shot at goal, but the shot is deflected wide and he’s penalised anyway for handball in the build-up. Johnson looks perplexed but the replay suggests it bounced off his hand.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

25 min: Pukki crosses for Hakans who completely miskicks the very presentable chance just inside the box. It falls for Pohjanpalo but his shot is blocked by a Welsh leg and it bounces kindly for Ward to collect.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

22 min: Finland’s Robin Lod smashes through Neco Williams and that’s the first yellow card.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

16 min: This has been an excellent start from Wales and they continue to look like the better side. Harry Wilson, so integral to the goal, is looking lively and he makes another dangerous dribble into the box, but this time lacks a little composure and gives it away with his pass.

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

A look at that David Brooks goal which has given Wales an early lead in Cardiff tonight:

David Brooks leaps on to a rebound to put Wales in front (REUTERS)

Brooks celebrates after scoring for Wales (Action Images via Reuters)

Teammates mob the goalscorer (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Wales 1-0 Finland

20:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

11 min: A couple of big chances at either end. The first falls to Teemu Pukki who latches on to a ball over the top of the Welsh defence and fires it first time at goal with his left foot, but it’s relatively straightforward for Ward to save. Then Wilson plays in Brooks at the other end, but he can’t round the goalkeeper and finish before being tackled by a retreating defender, and it’s brought back for offside anyway.

Wales 1-0 Finland

19:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

8 min: A big moment for Finland! A bouncing balls falls for Hakans in the box, but he can’t quite judge his finish and he slashes it over the bar.

Wales 1-0 Finland

19:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

5 min: Incredible stuff. Finland have finally settled into the game a little, stringing a few passes together at the back, but they look shell-shocked.

GOAL! Wales 1-0 Finland (Brooks, 3)

19:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wow! Wales’ players match the electric atmosphere with a rapid start. Harry Wilson cuts inside from the left and winds his way into the box with a brilliant dribble. His shot is saved, but the ball bounces kindly for David Brooks to knock into the half-empty net.

Kick-off! Wales v Finland

19:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

This Euro 2024 play-off semi-final is under way.

Wales v Finland

19:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here we go, then! The anthems are over and the match is about to get under way in a packed Cardiff City Stadium...

Preview: Wales face a third-generation problem to make it three in a row at Euro 2024

19:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

For a last bit of pre-match reading before kick-off, here’s football reporter Karl Matchett’s preview on the game:

Wales or Finland, Poland or Estonia. One of that quartet will be at Euro 2024; the other three will watch on from afar or ignore the entire tournament, too raw from getting so close and yet having no reward.

Whether they all deserve another shot is a different matter, and an irrelevant one; the crossover between Nations League and European Championship qualifying means three “paths” will effectively see three lucky losers make the finals.

If it came down to history, there would be an obvious split in the camp. Two, of course, have little heritage at major tournaments: Estonia have never reached a finals, Finland only once – Euro 2020, where they made further history with a victory.

Poland have great recent success, making four Euros finals in a row as well as two World Cups, but with a population of nearly 40m, they’d perhaps expect to do so. Wales, by contrast, have a population of a little over 3 million. They’d not reached any kind of tournament for almost half a century and yet in recent times they have continually found ways to defy the odds. Even so, this latest challenge represents a different and difficult one for them.

Full preview:

Wales face a third-generation problem to make it three in a row at Euro 2024

Wales must at their best to beat Finland in Euros play-off, says Page

19:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

“The biggest learning curve for me over the last 12 months, irrespective of who we are playing against, is we have to bring our A-game,” Page said at his pre-match press conference.

“We have to deliver the same values that gets us success, then the results will take care of themselves. Our record at home is exceptional and we’re in good form at this moment in time. Most of the squad are out playing football for their clubs, training has been excellent.

“We have gone through similar experiences with the pressure of the (World Cup) play-off situations against Austria and Ukraine, and the difficulty surrounding that. We are all quite relaxed but not underestimating the challenge. There’s everything to play for but we’re fully prepared for it.”

Rob Page speaking to the media at Hensol Castle this week (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Finland coach Markku Kanerva

19:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

“Wales came close to qualifying straight to the Euros and are a good side. They have shown that in the campaign, they beat Croatia at home and played a draw away and that tells a lot.

“Wales have very good talented individuals and a lot of Premier League players. They don’t have a big name like Gareth Bale now, but they play well as a defensive unit and have a lot of attacking power.”

Finland head coach Markku Kanerva during Wednesday’s press conference (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Finland talking points

19:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Record scorer Teemu Pukki remains Finland’s main marksman at the age of 33. The former Norwich striker now plays in Major League Soccer at Minnesota United. Other notable players include Hradecky, Leeds midfielder Glen Kamara and Middlesbrough striker Marcus Forss. Finland, like Wales, finished third in their Euro 2024 qualifying group behind Denmark and Slovenia. They completed a double over Northern Ireland but were beaten at home by Kazakhstan. Finland’s FIFA world ranking of 60 is 31 places below Wales’ 29.

Teemu Pukki remains a major threat for Finland (AP)

Wales talking points – Here we go again

19:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wales have fond play-off memories after reaching the 2022 World Cup through football’s version of the last-chance saloon. Austria and Ukraine were both beaten in Cardiff as Wales made the most of home advantage – and the Dragons have again been dealt a kind hand to qualify for Euro 2024. On those occasions, however, Gareth Bale was the difference and Wales can no longer call on their retired superstar. It is time for the post-Bale generation to stand up, with Wales on the brink of a third successive European Championship and a fourth major tournament in five.

Wales can no longer rely on the talent of Gareth Bale (Getty Images)

Rodon counting on Euros experience as Wales face off with foes Finland

19:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

Joe Rodon believes Wales can count on their tournament experience against Finland to progress in the Euro 2024 play-offs.

Rodon said: “We lost superstars like Gareth Bale and Joe Allen (after the 2022 World Cup) and it was always going to be difficult for the group in transition. I don’t think I can speak highly enough of Gaz and Joe. They are icons of Welsh football and the game as well, and it’s going to have an impact on any team.

“But we’ve got players coming up to 50 caps now who have been around quite a bit and have that experience in tournaments. It’s not new to us that we’re in situations like this. There’s a really good balance in the group and a good amount of experience.”

Defender Joe Rodon is a key player as Wales attempt to qualify for a third successive European Championship (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Confirmed Finland team tonight

19:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Finland have some familiar faces in their starting line-up tonight, with ex-Norwich striker Teemu Pukki leading the line and Leeds United’s Glen Kamara playing in midfield. Middlesbrough’s Marcus Forss is out through injury.

Finland XI: Hradecky (C); Alho, Tenho, Ivanov, Peltola; Schuller, Kamara, Lod, Hakans; Pohjanpalo, Pukki.

Subs: Joronen, Sinisalo, R. Jensen, Hoskonen, Suhonen, F. Jensen, Soiri, Kairinen, Antman, Uronen, Kallman, Niskanen.

Ampadu has plans to make a big impression for club and country

18:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ethan Ampadu insists he has a lot more to achieve in football as he prepares to become the youngest Welshman to win 50 caps.

Ampadu is set to break Chris Gunter’s record at the tender age of 23 in Thursday’s Euro 2024 play-off semi-final against Finland in Cardiff. The versatile Leeds player, who can operate at centre-back or in midfield, will reach the 50-cap milestone at the same age as England pair Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen.

“Everyone wants to try and achieve it as quickly as they can,” said Ampadu, who made his Wales debut against France as a 17-year-old in 2017. “Whether that was by the time I was 23 or 28, just to achieve the milestone itself is a massive achievement. I’m not really too interested on how quick you can do it.”

Read more:

Ethan Ampadu has plans to make a big impression for club and country

Confirmed Wales line-up tonight

18:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aaron Ramsey is on the bench, as suspected, as he continues to recover from an injury-ravaged season. The front three is Harry Wilson, Brennan Johnson and David Brooks, with plenty of options off the bench should they be needed.

Wales XI: Ward; Rodon, Mepham, Davies (C); C Roberts, Ampadu, J James, Williams; Wilson, Johnson, Brooks.

Subs: Hennessey, King, Fox, Dasilva, Sheehan, Savage, D. James, Matondo, Broadhead, Cullen, Moore.

Page has sympathy for Danny Ward’s situation at Leicester

18:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rob Page defended Danny Ward and blamed “politics” for the out-of-favour Leicester goalkeeper not moving in the January transfer window.

Ward, Wales’ No 1, has not played for Leicester in over 12 months and finds himself third-choice goalkeeper at the Championship promotion-chasers.

Page urged several Wales players to change clubs in January in order to play more ahead of the Euro 2024 play-offs, which starts with a semi-final against Finland in Cardiff on Thursday.

Almost to a man Page’s call was heeded but Ward has remained frozen out at Leicester, drawing plenty of criticism from Wales fans on social media who feel he should have moved with ambitions of a third successive European Championship appearance.

“I’ve spoken to Danny and it wasn’t a case of him not listening to my advice,” said Page. “When you put your player head on, you get it, I understand it. I have sympathy for Danny. When I put my manager head on, no, but with my player head on, of course I understand.

“When politics are involved and you’ve got a length of time left on your contract, it is not as easy as just getting out and playing games of football. There are many aspects to that. It’s hard sometimes and not easy to just get out when there are wages, fees and all-sorts involved, it is out of your control.”

Danny Ward is Wales’ first-choice goalkeeper (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

What groups do the three teams go into?

18:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

The final draw for Euro 2024 took place in December, meaning all involved are aware of which group they will end up in should they progress.

Wales will go into Group D at Euro 2024, should they progress through the play-offs.

Group D: Path A winners, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Path B winners

Group F: Turkey, Path C winners, Portugal, Czech Republic

Take a look at the full Euro 2024 draw here:

Euro 2024 draw in full: Schedule, dates and times

How do the Euro 2024 play-offs work?

18:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

The fixtures are as follows:

Semi-finals (Thursday 21 March)

Path A: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland

Path B: Israel vs ï»¿Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Path C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan

Finals (Tuesday 26 March)

Path A: Wales/Finland vs Poland/Estonia

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina/Ukraine vs Israel/ï»¿Iceland

Path C: Georgia/Luxembourg vs Greece/Kazakhstan

How do the Euro 2024 play-offs work?

17:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

The final three places at Euro 2024 are up for grabs as 12 teams compete for a spot at the tournament.

They will look to join the 21 nations already drawn into groups for the European Championship in Germany this summer.

There have been play-offs for six of the last seven Euros in a variety of formats, with this year’s competitors decided by the results of the 2022/23 Nations League.

The 12 teams have been split into three paths, with one spot available from each.

There are four teams each in Path A, Path B, Path C, split into two semi-finals in each. These will be contested over a single leg, with the fixture progressing to extra time and penalties if required.

The six winning semi-finalists will then meet in three single-legged finals to decide who reaches Euro 2024.

Ampadu set to continue midfield role despite Leeds form

17:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ampadu has forged an outstanding centre-back partnership with Tottenham loanee Rodon at Leeds United this season, as the Championship high-fliers have stepped up their push for a return to the Premier League.

But Page has recently used Ampadu in a central midfield axis with Birmingham teenager Jordan James.

“Of course you’re going to think about it (playing Ampadu in defence), but when I’ve got a three that are playing well I don’t like making changes for the sake of it,” said Page, who has been an Elland Road regular this season.

“I do like Ethan as a centre-back because he keeps you high up the pitch. You can play a high line because he is not worried about pace in behind because of his athleticism and aggression. On the ball we’ve needed that physicality and him and JJ (James) have struck up such a strong partnership.

“It’s great to have that luxury that he can play more than one position and Joe can do the same. When Locks (Tom Lockyer) came in and played in the middle, Joe went to the right of the three and did really well. That’s given me food for thought as both of them can play a multitude of positions.

“He and Joe have struck up a good partnership keeping clean sheets, but Ethan’s just as good playing as a six in midfield as he is at the back.”

Ethan Ampadu (right) battles for possession with Latvia’s Roberts Savalnieks in Wales’ Euro 2024 qualifying win in Cardiff (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Page praises ‘future Wales captain’ Ampadu ahead of landmark cap

17:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Meanwhile, Rob Page desribed Ethan Ampadu as a future Wales captain.

Ampadu is set to win his 50th cap in tonight’s Euro 2024 play-off semi-final against Finland at the tender age of 23. Barring any future injury issues, the versatile Leeds player seems certain to break Gareth Bale’s record of 111 caps.

“He’s only 23 and it seems like he’s been around forever because of the age (17) when he got his debut,” Page said of Ampadu, who has started 42 of Leeds’ 43 games this term since making a £7m switch from Chelsea.

“He’s a future Wales captain 100 per cent because he’s already captained Leeds and that’s a big club. He’s a model pro on and off the pitch. He doesn’t get carried away with things, his attitude is first-class, and that’s why he has the Leeds armband.

“It is a big responsibility but they wouldn’t have given it to him if they didn’t think he could cope with it.”

Ethan Ampadu is set to become the youngest Welshman to win 50 caps on Thursday at the age of 23 (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Lockyer part of the Wales camp for Euro 2024 play-offs

17:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Lockyer has since been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator and conceded it is “out of his hands” if he will ever play again. But he will be part of Wales’ preparations as they bid to qualify for Euro 2024 and a third successive European Championship.

Page said: “I’ve had a good conversation with Locks and he’ll be a part of it. We don’t know what days or for how long yet. But he’s keen to come in and we’re keen to have him around the lads.

“I can only imagine how hard it was for Meps (Chris Mepham), Kieffer (Moore) and Brooksy (David Brooks) when they played that fixture and saw their mate on the floor like he was. I can only imagine how hard it would have been for them.

“They’ve had contact straight after and they’ve been in touch since, but it’ll be nice to have them all back in the group together. Forget football, just being together as good mates is powerful for them.”

Basic Life Support and AED training could help you save a life one day.



Our Cymru squad have done the training. Find out more about how you can get involved 👇@savealifecymru | #TogetherStronger — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 8, 2023

Page backs Lockyer in urging CPR education

16:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rob Page has backed Tom Lockyer’s calls for people to learn CPR after his squad acquired lifesaving skills three months before their team-mate collapsed.

Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest during Luton’s Premier League game at Bournemouth in December and his heart stopped for two minutes and 40 seconds. The 29-year-old was saved as medics rushed to perform CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and provide early defibrillation.

Wales defender Lockyer has since supported the British Heart Foundation’s campaign for people to learn CPR skills, as well as raise funds for lifesaving research.

“The medical team came in and we did the class,” Page said of his squad undertaking a CPR and defibrillator training course in September that would take on special significance three months later.

“Tom is championing it at the minute, and rightly so. It just shows that there’s more to life than football.”

Wales defender Tom Lockyer returned to the scene of his on-pitch cardiac arrest at Bournemouth on Wednesday (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

16:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ramsey was certainly the big talking point when the squad was announced. The 84-times capped Wales skipper suffered a knee injury in September and was out until February, making two substitute appearances for Cardiff before picking up a calf complaint.

Despite Ramsey playing only 72 minutes since 16 September, manager Rob Page named the 33-year-old midfielder in an intial 28-man squad as Wales seek to qualify for a third successive European Championship and fourth major tournament in five.

Ramsey, speaking to Sky Sports on Saturday about his playing return, said: “It’s coming along. Hopefully I’ll be back out on the grass next week. I’m optimistic and hopefully I’ll get back on that pitch as soon as possible.

These play-off games at home are vital. We’ve had so much success of late over the last four tournaments. The expectation is on us now to keep qualifying for these tournaments.”

Aaron Ramsey warms up at Vale Resort earlier this week (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Wales squad

16:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

A reminder of the group Rob Page has selected to steer Wales to the European Championship. Three players – Wes Burns, Ben Cabango and Joe Low – have had to pull through injury, while Aaron Ramsey was something of a controversial selection, given his ongoing fitness issues.

Goalkeepers: W Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), D Ward (Leicester), T King (Wolves),

Defenders: A Davies (Sheff Utd), B Davies (Tottenham), J Rodon (Leeds, on loan from Tottenham), C Mepham (Bournemouth), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), J Dasilva (Coventry), C Roberts (Leeds, on loan from Burnley).

Midfielders: E Ampadu (Leeds), J Sheehan (Bolton), D Levitt (Hibernian), J James (Birmingham), C Savage (Reading), A Ramsey (Cardiff, capt).

Forwards: H Wilson (Fulham), R Matondo (Rangers), D Brooks (Southampton, on loan from Bournemouth), D James (Leeds), N Broadhead (Ipswich), L Cullen (Swansea), R Colwill (Cardiff), B Johnson (Tottenham), K Moore (Ipswich, on loan from Bournemouth).

Ben Davies, left, trains at The Vale Resort in Glamorgan on Monday (Getty Images)

Finland team news

15:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Inter Miami’s Robert Taylor has pulled out of the Finland squad, but Oliver Antman should make a return to international action after missing his side’s final four qualifying games due to injury. Marcus Forss is doubtful due to an injury issue.

Finland head coach Markku Kanerva during Wednesday’s press conference (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Wales team news

15:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rob Page gave a surprise recall to captain Aaron Ramsey ahead of the play-offs, with the midfielder back available sooner than expected after injury and featuring for Cardiff City at the weekend. Wes Burns is a major doubt with a hamstring injury, and Ben Cabango and Joe Low have been forced to withdraw from Page’s squad. Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James could both win a 50th cap.

Ethan Ampadu in training this week ahead of the game against Finland (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Wales v Finland – Euro 2024 play-off semi-final

15:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wales or Finland will move to within a game of a place at Euro 2024 as the two nations contest a play-off semi-final.

Three places are still up grabs at this summer’s tournament, with the winner of this one-legged clash setting up a meeting with either Poland or Estonia to secure their spot in Germany.

Wales missed out on progressing to the Euros directly after consecutive draws to conclude their qualifying efforts in Group D.

And while Rob Page’s side will be favourites on home soil, they will be wary of a Finland side with plenty of experienced figures to call upon.

Wales winger Dan James in training this week (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Wales v Finland – Euro 2024 play-off semi-final

14:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest updates as Wales take on Finland for a spot in one of the three Euro 2024 play-off finals next week.