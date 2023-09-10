Wales v Fiji live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

George North touches down as the outside centre restores Wales' lead over Fiji - PA/David Davies

08:54 PM BST

40 min WAL 18 FIJ 14

The power of some of these Fijian carries is truly awesome.

Radradra this time crashes into Liam WIlliams, who can only use his body as a speed bump.

Eventually the ball spills and is picked up by Liam Williams. Wales speculatively look to play from their own try-line but eventually knock-on.

That seemed unnecessarily risky with the clock in the red, and Dan Biggar is absolutely irate!

It’s half-time here. Wales lead Fiji 18-14.

08:50 PM BST

39 min WAL 18 FIJ 14

Fiji have a penalty just inside the Wales half as Adam Beard is ruled to have been in an illegal position at the ruck.

Fiji kick for the corner and have one last roll of the dice here ahead of half-time.

08:49 PM BST

37 min WAL 18 FIJ 14

Gareth Davies is now told to come off the field for a Head Injury Assessment.

It’s the right call, but it is not clear why this decision was not made straightaway given the player stayed down with a head knock.

08:48 PM BST

35 min WAL 18 FIJ 14

There’s another TMO decision to make for foul play as a Fijian arm catches the head of Davies in the tackle and the Wales player stays down.

It’s a seatbelt tackle and there is force, but Davies is falling at the time which provides mitigation.

The Fijians were not happy with Davis staying down. Lomani comes over and drags him off the floor, seemingly under the impression that Davies was simulating.

I’ll leave it you to make up your own mind, but where the Welsh player was holding his head doesn’t appear to be where contact was made...

08:44 PM BST

34 min WAL 18 FIJ 14

It looks like Mawi’s own left hand is trapped underneath the ball as he grounds it, and the ball then goes forward.

The television match official says there is no downward pressure.

But there is a follow-up check on the defensive tackle which doesn’t appear to have any arms.

Eventually, it is decided that there is no foul play, much to the disappointment of the crowd.

Wales have a goal line dropout.

Eroni Mawi dives for the line but his try is disallowed for a knock-on - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

08:41 PM BST

33 min WAL 18 FIJ 14

Biggar’s getting himself into some tricky positions here, opting to stay tall in the tackle to absorb the impact of the oncoming Fijian carriers.

But with that comes the risk of making head contact, and Wales really cannot afford to lose their starting 10.

Fiji are building great momentum as they carry up to the line with pick and goes.

Eventually, Eroni Mawi the prop goes for an acrobatic dive over the top of the grass-cutting tackles to ground the ball at the base of the post. It’s being reviewed...

08:39 PM BST

31 min WAL 18 FIJ 14

Fiji look to strike back straightaway once more.

They gather their own kick off and push up to the Wales 22 before winning a scrum.

Off the back of the scrum, Radradra slams into Biggar who goes flying. Great carry!

Wales are penalised for a deliberate slap down, and Fiji go towards the corner.

08:37 PM BST

TRY WALES! 29 min WAL 18 FIJ 14

Some massive tackles coming in here from Fiji in and around the ruck.

But Wales find the gap and go over!

It’s lovely play in the backline. Wainwright stands in at 10 and takes it right up to the line.

The Fijian defence all follow Dan Biggar who is out the back. Instead, Wainwright gives them the eyes before tipping to George North who goes straight through the gap and over the line.

It’s brave from Wainwright, who is decked by two Fijian defenders for his efforts.

Biggar kicks the conversion.

George North carves through to score - PA/David Davies

08:33 PM BST

27 min WAL 11 FIJ 14

Rees-Zammit is screaming for it on the right-wing, while Josh Adams is hugging the touchline on the left. But Wales keep it in the forwards.

Fiji are penalised for off-side in their enthusiasm to get off the line.

Wales kick for the lineout again.

08:31 PM BST

25 min WAL 11 FIJ 14

Fiji are penalised for a no-arms late tackle picked up by the TMO.

He is fortunate it’s just a penalty given the awkwardness of Liam Williams’s fall - and the way these decisions have gone so far this tournament.

Wales kick for the corner and creep forward with the driving maul. They are beneath the posts now and look to the backs.

Vinaya Habosi (left) is penalised for a late no-arms tackle on Liam Williams - Getty Images/Adam Pretty

08:29 PM BST

24 min WAL 11 FIJ 14

Wales win a penalty around half-way and go for the points - a judicious decision.

Biggar bisects the posts. Welsh fans will hope that keeping the scoreboard ticking over can put a pin in this Fijian momentum.

08:27 PM BST

Fiji come to life!

Wow, after a despondent opening 15 minutes, Fiji’s midfield has come to life! Semi Radradra and Waisea Nayacalevu are finding outside shoulders far too easily - and once that happens, the duo have the offloading capabilities to slice teams open. Wales have just discovered that, and now trail by six in Bordeaux.

08:25 PM BST

20 min WAL 8 FIJ 14

And time for a drinks break.

This will provide welcome respite for Wales who need to tighten up their play and get back into shape.

While Fiji are no longer purely a counter-attacking threat, they are just as potent in that department as they ever were.

Wales must look to play the territory if they are to win back some momentum.

Wales have a scrum.

08:22 PM BST

TRY FIJI! 14 min WAL 8 FIJ 14

Fiji score again through Tagitagivalu!

Fiji’s big name players have turned up to play tonight. Nayacalevu again makes the half-break and this time offloads to his centre partner Semi Radradra.

The Bristol Bears centre streaks down the middle, and then it’s like watching Sevens as Fiji offload twice to get the ball into the hands of the flanker Tagitagivalu who goes over.

Tela slots the conversion. Just as they did against England, Fiji are showing their class.

08:18 PM BST

TRY FIJI! 12 min WAL 8 FIJ 7

Fiji strike back through Nayacalevu!

The ball comes loose and is scooped up by the big Toulon centre.

He powers through the joint tackle of Biggar and Wainwright, and once he’s through the first line of the defence, there’s no catching him.

He keeps his legs pumping to round the fullback and score.

This time Tela’s kick is good, and Fiji trail by one point.

No one will catch Waisea Nayacalevu! 💨



The Fijian fans are off their feet! #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/pMGEld3F0y — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 10, 2023

08:15 PM BST

12 min WAL 8 FIJ 0

Teti Tela misses the kick, and Wales look to attack from deep.

They make good headway, but Josh Adams takes the ball with his foot in touch.

Fiji now have a lineout on the opposition 10.

08:14 PM BST

10 min WAL 8 FIJ 0

Fiji look to strike back straightaway, pushing the ball through the hands to exploit the wider channels.

Wales win the ball back after a Fiji knock-on, but North opts to go himself and ends up completely isolated.

Fiji force the penalty for holding on, and North gets an earful from Biggar for his efforts.

08:11 PM BST

WALES TRY! 6 min WAL 8 FIJ 0

George North slices through!

Rolling back the years the burly winger carves down the middle off lineout ball before offloading.

Wales are brought down about 10-metres out but recycle and quickly move the ball through the hands to Josh Adams who goes over in the corner. Brilliant running rugby from Wales.

Biggar can’t add the extras.

08:09 PM BST

5 min WAL 3 FIJ 0

Good early defence from Wales.

Miscommunication from Fiji as two men look for the offload and aren’t ready to support in the ruck.

Walees get over the ball quickly and win the penalty before clearing to half way.

08:08 PM BST

4 min WAL 3 FIJ 0

Fiji win a penalty in midfield and kick right into the corner.

They look to drive over but Wales push the maul to the touchline.

Fiji break off and pick-and-go in-field.

08:05 PM BST

2 min WAL 3 FIJ 0

Biggar makes no mistakes, and Wales lead! The perfect start for Warren Gatland’s men.

08:04 PM BST

1 min WAL 0 FIJ 0

Rowlands wins a good early penalty, getting over the ball quickly. Carley has no choice but to ping the Fijian for holding on.

Dan Bigger opts for the posts and lines on up.

08:03 PM BST

1 min WAL 0 FIJ 0

There’s a slight anticlimax as the count down finishes because the TV stations are not ready...

But we’re now off! Fiji kick right. Wales gather and drive up to their 10 before exiting with a box kick.

08:02 PM BST

We're just moments away here

Matthew Carley is hovering around the half-way line, and Wales line up to chase!

08:00 PM BST

Fiji lay down their challenge

The anthems are finished, the tracksuits are off, and it’s time for the Fijian’s to lay down their challenge with the Cibi!

Fiji players perform the Cibi - PA/David Davies

07:58 PM BST

Time for the anthems

The players have marched down the tunnel - Wales led by co-captains Dewi Lake and Jac Morgan and Fiji by Waisea Nayacalevu.

The Wales anthem reverberates around the stadium. And now it’s time for the Fijians to sing the house down.

07:56 PM BST

"My legacy is on the line"

Warren Gatland wrote in this paper that his legacy as Wales coach is on the line tonight.

For the Wales’s coach’s full breakdown of the significance of this game, and what he’s looking for from his players, go here.

07:52 PM BST

Our columnists live from Stade de Bordeaux:

07:48 PM BST

Wales look to banish ghosts of 2007

September 29, 2007 is a date that looms large in the memory of Wales rugby fans.

It was the date that Fiji unceremoniously dumped Wales out of the World Cup, leading to the sacking of legendary coach Gareth Jenkins after his fourth tournament in charge.

Tonight Warren Gatland leads Wales into his fourth World Cup as coach. Gatland has never lost to a tier-two nation, but his side are faced with a Fijian team that the coach himself described as the best he has seen.

Wales fans will hope their side can get off to a winning start tonight, and in doing so banish the ghosts of 2007.

To read more about the arrest of a player’s father that inspired that miraculous Fijian victory, check out Ben Coles’s story here.

Fiji celebrate beating Wales 38-34 at the 2007 Rugby World Cup - AFP/Patrick Kovarik

07:33 PM BST

And on Fiji

Fiji team guide

07:30 PM BST

Our experts' verdict on Wales's record and prospects

Wales team guide

07:26 PM BST

Gatland: "definitely the best Fijian team I’ve seen"

It’s the best Fijian team (we’ve played) because of the number playing in Super Rugby. We know what world-class athletes they have but they are much more consistent at the lineout and the scrum. Definitely the best Fijian team I’ve seen.

07:25 PM BST

Gatland on the stifling conditions:

The boys the other day at training said it was hot but not as hot as Turkey. I think the temperatures will cool down by the time kick-off comes and it shouldn’t be an issue for us.

07:25 PM BST

Gatland on the Wales squad:

We’ve worked incredibly hard as a group. We’ve got a balance of some youth coming in and some experience. The boys have trained well, and so we’re looking forward to tonight.

07:04 PM BST

The teams

Fiji XV: Droasese; Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu (capt), Radrada, Habosi; Tela, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi, Nasilasila, Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Mata.

Replacements: Ikanivere, Ravai, Doge, Mayanavanua, Botia, Kuruvoli, Tuisova, Maqala.

Wales XV: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).

06:56 PM BST

Wales cannot afford to slip up

Wales’ players have been told to expect “lightning bolts” when they take on Fiji in their Rugby World Cup opener tonight.

It is the fifth-successive tournament for Wales and Fiji to meet, with Warren Gatland’s team on a run of three-consecutive wins.

Fiji, though, dumped Wales out of the 2007 World Cup following a thrilling clash in Nantes, while four years ago they led by 10 points before Wales recovered to prevail 29-17.

Fiji have improved their set-piece play considerably under head coach Simon Raiwalui, but a dazzling running and off-loading game remains central to their outlook.

They are currently above Wales in the world rankings and fresh from beating England at Twickenham, with players like Semi Radradra, captain Waisea Nayacalevu and No 8 Viliame Mata posing major threats.

“I think we have got to expect lightning bolts from this team - line-breaks, off-loads, how they pick through the breakdown,” Wales assistant coach and defence specialist Mike Forshaw said.

“We have got to be really alert and alive around our defence in every area. We are expecting that kind of arm-wrestle. We have just got to stay in the game physically and mentally.

“We are going to take lightning bolts at some point, but it is about really focusing on ourselves. We’ve got to be physical, we’ve got to take some bruises tomorrow and hopefully dish them out if we can.

“Everyone is talking about this Fiji team and rightly so because I was at Twickenham a couple of weeks ago and they were mightily impressive.”

Gatland has arrived at a fourth World Cup and his record of two fourth-placed finishes and a quarter-final exit in 2015 is impressive.

And victory today would give Wales a flying start in terms of their quest to reach the knockout phase from a group that also features Australia, Georgia and Portugal.

