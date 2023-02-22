Wales v England Six Nations clash to go ahead as players call off strike threat

Wales’s Six Nations match against England in Cardiff on Saturday will go ahead after last-ditch talks produced an agreement that has averted the threat of a strike.

More than 100 players met with WRU and Professional Rugby Board officials on Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to find common ground after a week of uncertainty.

Welsh players had been demanding three key changes to the proposed six-year deal being offered by the PRB: player representation on the PRB board, a change to the policy of players requiring 60 caps to be eligible for the national team if they are based abroad, and the removal of a pay clause which would see 20% of their wages becoming performance-related.

More details to follow

