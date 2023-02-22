Wales v England Six Nations match to go ahead after crunch talks

Wales players form a group huddle ahead of the Six Nations international rugby union match between Scotland and Wales at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland - Getty Images/Andy Buchanan

Wales’s Six Nations match against England this weekend is to go ahead after crunch talks reached a breakthrough at the 11th hour.

Sources close to negotiations confirmed to Telegraph Sport that this Saturday’s Test will take place as planned, with players and officials from the Welsh Rugby Union and Professional Rugby Board finally reaching a peace agreement after tense discussions throughout Wednesday afternoon.

Six Nations sources also confirmed to Telegraph Sport that the game would go ahead at the weekend.

Players had threatened to go on strike after they were proposed reduced contracts with fixed-variable pay bands, and in return had demanded an end to the national team’s 60-cap selection rule and a player representation on the PRB to have their say on the future of the game.

In response, the WRU has announced that the rule preventing any player from representing the national team unless they have 60 caps – or have signed their contract with a club before winning their first call up – will be changed to a 25-cap threshold.

The Welsh Rugby Players Association has also been granted a seat at the table to be involved in future negotiations, with players’ representative Gareth Lewis permitted to be in the room at future PRB meetings.

With the players happy with how negotiations played out on Wednesday, which has been earmarked as D-Day before strikes would kick in for training and matches, WRU interim chief executive Nigel Walker confirmed that Saturday’s encounter against England will go ahead at the Principality Stadium as scheduled.

More to follow...