Wales v England, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on? - David Rodgers/Getty Images

Wales and England's Six Nations rivalry is about as intense as it gets and there's sure to be a raucous atmosphere when Steve Borthwick's side appear in Cardiff in the third round of the Championship.

Last year, an otherwise poor Six Nations campaign for England was punctuated by a morale-boosting win over Wales at Twickenham.

Under then-coach, Eddie Jones, England ran out 23-19 winners, with Marcus Smith's 18 points from the tee supplementing a try from Alex Dombrandt.

There were reasons for encouragement in Borthwick's first match in charge, a 23-29 defeat against Scotland at Twickenham, although some familiar defensive frailties were evident.

Warren Gatland was given a stark reminder of the task facing him with Wales, who were brushed aside by Six Nations favourites Ireland in their opening game.

England have the chance to respond against Italy in the second round of matches. Wales travel to Scotland before they renew hostilities with England.

When and where is Wales v England?

This third-round Six Nations fixture between Wales and England will take place on Saturday, February 25, with kick-off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 4.45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v England on?

The match will be broadcast live on the BBC.

What happened in this fixture in 2022?

Like this year, the two sides met in round three of the Championship in 2022. Having lost at Murrayfield in round one, England were looking for back-to-back wins following a 33-0 over Italy in Rome in round two.

Wales were on the receiving end of a 29-7 demolition by Ireland in Cardiff to begin the 2022 Championship but got back on track by beating Scotland in Cardiff thanks to a late Dan Biggar drop goal.

In the game itself, England raced out to a 12-0 lead at the break on the back of four penalties from Marcus Smith, before Alex Dombrandt's early second-half try put them in a dominant position.

Wales then launched a ferocious fightback, with tries from Joash Adams and Nick Tompkins putting them in striking distance.

Story continues

However, England held their nerve in the closing stages despite a last-minute try from Wales' Kieran Hardy. Eddie Jones would win only three more matches as England coach after the Wales victory -- two of which came on a summer tour to Australia.

What are the odds? To win the Six Nations outright