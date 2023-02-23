Wales v England, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on? - Getty Images /David Rodgers

Wales will host England in the Six Nations in Cardiff this Saturday after Wales players and the WRU came to an agreement over a contractual dispute, eding the prospect of a strike this weekend.

Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick were able to name their sides for the crunch clash after a peace agreement was struck between Wales players and their Union, preventing the game being called off.

Nigel Walker, WRU acting chief executive, said: "I'm pleased to announce that after extensive conversations and discussions over the last week the Wales-England game will go ahead as scheduled.

"It's important going forward that we continue the dialogue over the last week or so, but not under the circumstances we've had over the last week or so. "

When and where is Wales v England?

This third-round Six Nations fixture between Wales and England will take place on Saturday, February 25, with kick-off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 4.45pm (GMT).

What TV channel is Wales v England on?

The match will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Who is the referee?

It's Frenchman Mathieu Raynal, who has taken charge of six Test matches to date. One of those was England's memorable draw against the All Blacks during last year's Autumn Internationals.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FFR)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

Latest team news

For England Anthony Watson will make his first start for England in two years after being named on the wing. He replaces the injured Ollie Hassell-Collins on the left in the only change from the team who beat Italy two weeks ago.

Former captain Courtney Lawes and Ben Curry are named on the bench, along with livewire winger Henry Arundell.

England team

F Steward (Leicester); M Malins (Saracens), H Slade (Exeter), O Lawrence (Bath), A Watson (Leicester); O Farrell (Saracens, capt), J van Poortvliet (Leicester); E Genge (Bristol), J George (Saracens), K Sinckler (Bristol), M Itoje (Saracens), O Chessum (Leicester), L Ludlam (Northampton), J Willis (Toulouse), A Dombrandt (Harlequins). Replacements: J Walker (Harlequins), M Vunipola (Saracens), D Cole (Leicester), C Lawes (Northampton), B Curry (Sale), A Mitchell (Northampton), M Smith (Harlequins), H Arundell (London Irish)

For Wales Dan Biggar has been demoted to the bench and George North dropped from the squad entirely. Owen Williams is preferred to Biggar at fly half while North is replaced at center by 20-year-old Mason Grady, who will make his international debut. As part of a heavily reshuffled backline, Leigh Halfpenny comes in for Liam Williams at full back and Louis Rees-Zammit is fit enough to return on the wing in place of Rio Dyer.

In the pack, Gatland has reverted to experience with lock Alun Wyn Jones and back-row forwards Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric all returning after being left out of the starting team for the loss at Murrayfield in Round 2. That brings nearly 350 test caps worth of experience back into the forwards.

Wales team

L Halfpenny (Scarlets); J Adams (Cardiff), M Grady (Cardiff), J Hawkins (Ospreys), L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester); O Williams (Ospreys), T Williams (Cardiff); G Thomas (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets, capt), T Francis (Ospreys), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys), C Tshiunza (Exeter), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Cardiff). Replacements: B Roberts (Dragons), R Carre (Cardiff), D Lewis (Cardiff), D Jenkins (Exeter), T Reffell (Leicester), K Hardy (Scarlets), D Biggar (Toulon), N Tompkins (Saracens)

What happened in this fixture in 2022?

Like this year, the two sides met in round three of the Championship in 2022. Having lost at Murrayfield in round one, England were looking for back-to-back wins following a 33-0 over Italy in Rome in round two.

Wales were on the receiving end of a 29-7 demolition by Ireland in Cardiff to begin the 2022 Championship but got back on track by beating Scotland in Cardiff thanks to a late Dan Biggar drop goal.

In the game itself, England raced out to a 12-0 lead at the break on the back of four penalties from Marcus Smith, before Alex Dombrandt’s early second-half try put them in a dominant position.

Wales then launched a ferocious fightback, with tries from Josh Adams and Nick Tompkins putting them in striking distance.

However, England held their nerve in the closing stages despite a last-minute try from Wales’ Kieran Hardy. Eddie Jones would win only three more matches as England coach after the Wales victory – two of which came on a summer tour to Australia.

The Six Nations 2023 table – as it stands

Best of the latest odds

England to win: 2/5

Wales to win: 9/4

Draw: 22/1

Odds correct as of February 23

What is our prediction

This one will be tight, tense and shaped by desperation. The hosts have been poor, and will surely respond after an embarrassing evening at Murrayfield. But England should – just – have enough.

Wales 16 England 21