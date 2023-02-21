Wales v England, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on? - Getty Images /David Rodgers

Wales and England’s Six Nations rivalry is about as intense as it gets and there is sure to be a raucous atmosphere if Steve Borthwick’s side appear in Cardiff in the third round of the Championship.

There were reasons for encouragement in Borthwick’s first match in charge, a 29-23 defeat against Scotland at Twickenham, although some familiar defensive frailties were evident. A second-round win over Italy, though, gave Borthwick his first win in charge of England.

Warren Gatland, meanwhile, has endured a chastening start to his second spell as Wales head coach having been brushed aside by Six Nations favourites Ireland in their opening game before losing their second-round match to Scotland at Murrayfield.

The fixture, however, is in doubt while an ongoing dispute between the Welsh Rugby Union and its players remains unresolved.

When and where is Wales v England?

This third-round Six Nations fixture between Wales and England will take place on Saturday, February 25, with kick-off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 4.45pm (GMT).

What TV channel is Wales v England on?

The match will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Who is the referee?

It's Frenchman Mathieu Raynal, who has taken charge of six Test matches to date. One of those was England’s memorable draw against the All Blacks during last year’s Autumn Internationals.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FFR)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

Latest team news

George Ford could make his first England appearance since last year’s tournament after being fast-tracked into Borthwick’s squad.

Courtney Lawes and Tom Curry have also been included in the 36-man squad, having recovered from injury problems, and both are likely to make swift returns to the starting line-up in what represents a major boost to head coach Borthwick

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Fraser Dingwall, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

What happened in this fixture in 2022?

Like this year, the two sides met in round three of the Championship in 2022. Having lost at Murrayfield in round one, England were looking for back-to-back wins following a 33-0 over Italy in Rome in round two.

Wales were on the receiving end of a 29-7 demolition by Ireland in Cardiff to begin the 2022 Championship but got back on track by beating Scotland in Cardiff thanks to a late Dan Biggar drop goal.

In the game itself, England raced out to a 12-0 lead at the break on the back of four penalties from Marcus Smith, before Alex Dombrandt’s early second-half try put them in a dominant position.

Wales then launched a ferocious fightback, with tries from Josh Adams and Nick Tompkins putting them in striking distance.

However, England held their nerve in the closing stages despite a last-minute try from Wales’ Kieran Hardy. Eddie Jones would win only three more matches as England coach after the Wales victory – two of which came on a summer tour to Australia.

The Six Nations 2023 table – as it stands

Best of the latest odds

To win the Six Nations outright

Wales: 1,000/1

England: 25/1

Odds correct as of February 21

What is our prediction

This one will be tight, tense and shaped by desperation. The hosts have been poor, and will surely respond after an embarrassing evening at Murrayfield. But England should – just – have enough.

Wales 16 England 21