Wales v England live: score and latest updates from the Six Nations

Lawrence is ready

Ollie Lawrence looks ready and raring to go. Just 20 minutes until kick-off.

England need to be fitter

England Head Coach Steve Borthwick has admitted his side need to be conditioned better going forward but acknowledges that it will take time.

“If it was as straightforward as one thing, it would be brilliant. There are different aspects.

"The conditioning, to get conditioned to how we want to play, because it is different to how it’s been done previously.

"It’s different to players from different clubs. So I think there is a condition aspect, that is going to come with time. You can’t fix that quickly, all you can do is keep training at the intensity required, ready for the Test matches.

“I think there were some things tactically as well that we needed to adjust in both games so we have looked at those closely, to make sure we are tactically smarter and also conditioned better.

Wales arrive

After a tumultuous week for Welsh rugby, the team have arrived at the Principality ready to take on England.

England are in the house

England captain Owen Farrell leading his men into the changing rooms at the Principality for this afternoon's huge game.

An open and shut case

A reminder that Steve Borthwick has requested the Principality Stadium's roof to remain open.

Telegraph Sport revealed this week that England asked for the roof to be open while strike talks between the Welsh Rugby Union and the Wales players were ongoing at the Vale Resort on Wednesday.

After riding out that contractual storm, Warren Gatland played ball with more traditional pre-match rivalries, suggesting that England had not done their homework and that his side have a better win record when the roof is open.

"They've asked for the roof to be open so it's open. We'd have preferred for it to be closed so whether that dampens down the atmosphere a little, I'm not sure. The ironic thing is that when you look at the numbers, we've a better win record than when it's closed. I don't know if they have done their homework on that. "The crowd is massive and the focus is on starting better and keeping the crowd involved. I don’t think the roof is going to make a huge amount of difference. Obviously [England] do. If they had looked at the percentage when it is open to when it is closed, they would probably have decided to close it."

Sit back and soak it all in

While we count down to kick-off, watch some of the most iconic moments from a fixture steeped in history...

The teams

England XV: F Steward (Leicester Tigers); M Malins (Saracens), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), O Lawrence (Bath), A Watson (Leicester Tigers); O Farrell (Saracens), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers); E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears); M Itoje (Saracens), O Chessum (Leicester Tigers); L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), J Willis (Toulouse), A Dombrandt (Harlequins).

Replacements: J Walker (Harlequins), M Vunipola (Saracens), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), B Curry (Sale Sharks), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints), M Smith (Harlequins), H Arundell (London Irish).

Wales XV: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); J Adams (Cardiff), M Grady (Cardiff), J Hawkins (Ospreys), L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester); O Williams (Ospreys), T Williams (Cardiff); G Thomas (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Ospreys); A Beard (Ospreys), A Wyn Jones (Ospreys); C Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Cardiff).

Replacements: B Roberts (Dragons), R Carre (Cardiff), D Lewis (Cardiff), D Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), T Reffell (Leicester Tigers), K Hardy (Scarlets), D Biggar (Toulon), N Tompkins (Saracens).

Wales ready to put off-pitch woes to one side

Warren Gatland oversees Wales training - David Rogers/Getty Images

As preparation for a huge match goes it's fair to say Wales' build up for today's match against England has been far from perfect. That's putting it mildly, of course, as the very-real threat of a player strike over contract issues was only withdrawn on Wednesday.

Wales captain Ken Owens described the preparation as 'horrendous' and coach Warren Gatland said in his exclusive Telegraph Sport column that it had been the 'toughest week of his coaching career'.

But if anything can galvanise Wales and make them put their off-field troubles to one side it's a home match against England. And Owens hopes that, for 80 minutes at least, the side can come together as they go in search of their first win of this year's tournament.

"It has been an horrendous two weeks," said Owens. "We need to focus on getting a result to put some pride back into the shirt, and trying to finish this saga on a positive.

"There were a lot of tough conversations and meetings, everyone voiced their opinion and everyone backed the decision that the team and the squad have made," Owens added. "It has definitely galvanised us and that has shown the unity of the actions that were taken.

"It [the strike threat] was a last resort and the frustrations that have built up over a year, not just the last six weeks, brought it to this.

"The squad has come together and I'm sure you will see that on Saturday."

Such has been the run up to the match, and the fact that Wales have been far from impressive in this year's tournament so far, that few give them much of a chance of victory today.

Steve Borthwick, however, is well aware that Wales will provide a stern test of his England side.

"We know this is an incredible challenge, because Wales have got Test caps galore. We are going to have to be very, very good." the England coach said.

Regardless of the far-from-ideal build up one thing is for sure - this is a meeting of two sides who need to win today. England have won four of their past 12 Tests. Of their past 13, Wales have won three.

"For both of us, this game is absolutely massive," said Gatland, who has never lost three matches in a row in the same Six Nations. Stay here for all the pre-match build up and action from Cardiff.