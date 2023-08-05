Wales stun England in first World Cup warm-up – live reaction

Wales began pulling ahead after half time - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

07:31 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Wales 20-9 England

England trying to end with a flourish on the ball in Wales’ half, earning a penalty at the breakdown.

Lineout won as they try to maul, before Malins crashes up (interesting choice). The ball goes loose, Wales hack it into touch and that’s a game!

Wales with a very deserved win after a top second half, with Jac Morgan and Wainwright excellent. England looked pretty uninventive in attack and you wondered how they would get back ahead with their box-kicks and set-piece not working.

They meet again at Twickenham next week, but it’s first blood to Wales!

07:26 PM BST

77 mins - Wales 20-9 England

From the dropout the ball ends up in touch for an England lineout. High kick (naturally) followed by Rees-Zammit knocking on after a heavy tackle from Marchant, who has probably been England’s best player.

Jac Morgan has been named player of the match and that’s well deserved.

Loose from Wales and Marchant hacks on, but Halfpenny does well to get the ball into touch.

07:22 PM BST

73 mins - Wales 20-9 England

Great strike move by Wales off the scrum (which they earned a penalty advantage for), as Tomos Williams loops to the blindside, releases Rees-Zammit who chips over the top and is in a footrace with Steward.

It looks as though the ball is going dead, but Rees-Zammit is so far he may, may, have just got there... TMO says it’s good but Berry wants to check for any initial separation. TMO agrees there was (!) so no try. England drop out.

07:18 PM BST

73 mins - Wales 20-9 England

Plumtree, the debutant in the back row, pounces for a turnover to get Wales going again, but there’s a knock-on so we’re coming back for a scrum.

07:15 PM BST

71 mins - Wales 20-9 England

Rodd on for Genge and Slade on for Malins.

Here’s the replay of Wales’ second try:

Van Poortvliet clears with a box kick, returned by Wales and taken well by Steward. Play stationed currently in the middle of the park as both sides try to kick their way into a better position.

07:10 PM BST

67 mins - Wales 20-9 England

What can England salvage from this ahead of next week? And what more in attack can Wales find after a promising 15 minutes?

Another scrum penalty to Wales! North this time packing down at flanker as Genge and Dan this time is pinged, up against Thomas. They kick into England’s 22.

07:07 PM BST

63 mins - Wales 20-9 England

England’s maul provides an escape route, earning a penalty against Morgan as Ford clears to touch.

Just realised that Grady, a back, is packing down at flanker for Wales. Which might be partly why they’ve just conceded a scrum penalty.

A message from one reader:

This England performance reflects the current state of the English Premiership; in complete disarray and in tatters.

Food for thought. Is the depth in the Premiership not as strong as we think?

07:02 PM BST

60 mins - Wales 20-9 England

So close to a third try for Wales! Some absolute filth from Tomos Williams with an offload out the back to Wainwright, who has been relentless this half, is followed by a Grady break before Steward bundles him into touch.

06:59 PM BST

TRY NORTH! Wales 20-9 England

Wales with all the ball and intent in this half, metres out from England’s line after a grubber from Biggar opens England up, hared after by Rees-Zammit and Halfpenny.

They keep possession and after 15 phases North steps his way over to score by the posts! Very good try.

06:55 PM BST

56 mins - Wales 13-9 England

Another Wales scrum penalty! This time against Sinckler, who’s on for Stuart, as Wales clear out of their half.

06:53 PM BST

The game's opening try

06:53 PM BST

54 mins - Wales 13-9 England

Van Poortvliet with a chargedown but he can’t locate the ball! Wales pinned right back on their own line and clear to Steward.

England through the phases, Smith tries to change direction to the right but knocks on, not on the same page after a Marchant break. Camera picks him up saying (I think to Steward) “it’s gone” - as in, the attack’s dead.

Anyway, scrum to Wales and Theo Dan and Tom Willis are on for their Test debuts, replacing Blamire and Dombrandt.

Biggar on as well for Willis and gets a big roar, while Tomos Williams replaces Gareth Davies.

06:48 PM BST

50 mins - Wales 13-9 England

Wales changes, as Henry Thomas comes on for his Wales debut... against England, having last been capped at Test level playing for England in 2014.

Rowlands on for Carter, Plumtree too for his Wales debut, while Nicky Smith replaces Dowachowski.

And England change too, with Van Poortvliet on for Care.

Pearson driven back in a double tackle, pushed up into the air by Morgan, as Wales earn a scrum.

06:44 PM BST

TRY GARETH DAVIES! Wales 13-9 England

Well worked by Wales! Wainwright, waving his arms frantically on the right wing, takes a cross-field kick from Costelow, gets past Malins before finding Morgan who makes ground and offloads to send over Gareth Davies! Good score. And a welcome try!

06:43 PM BST

47 mins - Wales 6-9 England

Ribbans is off for a head injury assessment and replaced by Hill.

Scrum penalty for Wales! This time on Stuart for moving back and then down. That’s a first for the hosts and a boost for Dowachowski after a tough first half. Kicked to touch on England’s 10-metre line

06:40 PM BST

44 mins - Wales 6-9 England

Plenty of action between the 22s as both sides trade kicks. I don’t want to say it but will we see a try today? Unsure.

Care goes high again, taken by Gareth Davies. Then there’s a collectors’ item as Steward spills a high kick. Wales trying to play out fromt heir 22, Dyer getting a bit of space but he’s bundled into touch. England’s lineout maybe 30 metres out.

06:37 PM BST

Teams are back out and we're off

Early ball for England after Wales clear from the restart, with Ribbans driven back well. Bit of a rushed pass from Malins to Cokanasiga but England keep their attack alive.

Cross-field bomb tapped back by Steward as England keep pressing. Smith kicks high,.. taken well by Costelow as Wales survive.

06:33 PM BST

England's attack

So, they’re getting into the right areas more often, but no tries to show for their efforts. Mainly, you have to say, due to handling errors at critical moments.

06:27 PM BST

Amazon have snagged an England player for a half-time chat

Ben Youngs, in full kit, offering his insight alongside Warburton. I mean, he certainly knows a lot about box kicks.

06:22 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Wales 6-9 England

Last play of the half then, again the scrum gets moved with the pitch cutting up.

It’s a total mess, with Domachowski collapsing again under pressure from Stuart. Smith wants the three points and it’s a chip shot from that range, meaning England lead at half-time.

Joe Marchant on the attack for England in the first half in Cardiff - PA

06:15 PM BST

38 mins - Wales 6-6 England

More box-kicking from Care and another which England don’t win back cleanly. But somehow they go get the ball, send up a bomb through Smith, which is dropped by Costelow to give England a scrum on the edge of the Wales 22.

06:12 PM BST

35 mins - Wales 6-6 England

Loud rendition of Swing Low gets plenty of boos, but it’s England dominating at the moment as Ludlam makes a useful run from a flat pass by Marchant down the left touchline after Steward’s good kick return. It ends with a Martin knock-on but England had a penalty coming, which Smith will stick in the corner.

Marchant arguably England’s best player this half, a top dual-threat in attack with his pace and passing.

Free-kick for Wales! Berry not happy with England’s set-up and they clear.

06:08 PM BST

32 mins - Wales 6-6 England

From the lineout England send Porter on a crash ball, before Dombrandt cuts through from an inside ball. Cokanasiga given the ball out wide but it goes into touch off a Wales player.

From the lineout, Wales turn the ball over and clear.

06:05 PM BST

30 mins - Wales 6-6 England

England back on the ball in Wales’ half, after a drop by Costelow claiming a Care box-kick. England getting through plenty of phases before Smith arcs a little wider and puts Marchant through a hole. Dombrandt then does well to bounce a tackle and free Malins, who somehow keeps the ball infield while being bundled towards touch. But it’s won back by Wales who clear with a box kick.

06:01 PM BST

Leigh Halfpenny's second penalty levels the scores!

Brilliant break from Rees-Zammit, off his wing taking an inside pass, has Wales metres out from England’s line. Somehow the visitors’ defence holds firm, giving away a penalty for offside against Pearson. Halfpenny will take a shot and makes it 6-6.

Rough half for Blamire, who has knocked on in attack, been penalised for not rolling away and missed that tackle for Rees-Zammit to break clear.

05:57 PM BST

22 mins - Wales 3-6 England

Reset at the scrum but that’s better from Wales, with Rees-Zammit getting a touch off his wing. Penalty coming for Wales after England fail to roll away, Blamire penalised, as Costelow kicks to touch on England’s 22.

05:54 PM BST

20 mins - Wales 3-6 England

As you would expect, seeing plenty of Care box kicks so far, with only a fraction of them being won back by Malins down this right wing.

Cokanasiga on the opposite wing now spills a high kick from Costelow, giving Wales a scrum just inside England’s half.

05:51 PM BST

PEN HALFPENNY! Wales 3-6 England

The first real bit of pressure from Wales, after a Care box kick ends up going into touch and Wales build from a lineout. Good, hard runs from Llewelyn and Jenkins earn a penalty, which Halfpenny converts to get Wales on the board.

05:49 PM BST

Two out of two for Marcus Smith off the tee

More scrum issues, this time for Assiratti collapsing against Genge, as Smith doubles his tally and England make it 6-0.

05:45 PM BST

11 mins - Wales 0-3 England

Pearson with a lively run after the lineout as England build phases in Wales’ 22. Good tempo for Care but then Blamire knocks on, Wales with a scrum in their 22.

05:43 PM BST

PEN SMITH! Wales 0-3 England

It has the legs and England take a deserved lead after a good start.

Restart taken again by Ludlam before Care sends a box-kick high. Tapped back in by Malins but forwards. Wales in possession but that’s a great tackle and turnover by Marchant to win a penalty and Smith will clear into Wales’ half.

05:41 PM BST

9 mins - England 0-0 Wales

Wales forced into an early change at hooker with Elliot Dee on for Ryan Elias, and then the hosts concede a scrum penalty against Domachowski for collapsing. Smith to take a shot from nearly 50 metres out.

05:40 PM BST

7 mins - England 0-0 Wales

Brighter from England, who after a good Steward run which Tshiunza didn’t seem to expect make ground through Stuart before Malins finds space out wide. But then it’s spilled by Ribbans and Wales clear. Scrum for the hosts in midfield.

05:38 PM BST

4 mins Wales 0-0 England

Carries from Cokanasiga and then Martin but the ball is knocked on. First test then for this new-look Wales front row with fresh props, against Genge and Stuart. We reset. And again.

Referee in fact moving the scrum slightly to the left due to the pitch. Solid enough from Wales who clear.

05:34 PM BST

2 mins Wales 0-0 England

Early penalty goes England’s way after a Care box-kick, with Wales pinged for obstruction by Morgan, the Wales captain. Smith to put it in the corner...

05:33 PM BST

Kick-off!

Nic Berry on the whistle, as Costelow kicks deep, taken by Ludlam. England box-kick to halfway, high Costelow bomb taken by Steward.

Expect a few of those kicks...

05:30 PM BST

Anthems done

Flames? Good! Singing? Good! Fireworks? Good!

Let’s get into it. Wales to kick off.

05:27 PM BST

Teams are out

It’s cap number 100 for Leigh Halfpenny, congratulations to him on an excellent career. With all his injury issues in recent years it’s a brilliant achievement.

There’s a warm round of applause for Clive Rowlands, the former Wales captain and coach who passed away this week at the age of 85. His contribution to Welsh rugby was immense and that’s certainly being recognised here.

05:23 PM BST

Ten minutes to go

The teams have disappeared, Navidi’s back on the decks. Wouldn’t say it’s quite full in the stands yet but there’s still time.

Predictions wise, who knows what to make of this game? A couple of mish-mash teams playing their first game together for months. England will hope their scrum can deliver against two uncapped props but from there it’s a bit of a lottery.

05:14 PM BST

Scotland win!

Great second half from Gregor Townsend’s side, who were 3-21 down at one stage and had Zander Fagerson sent off. Reaction here.

Comeback complete ✅



05:09 PM BST

The choir are underway

Enjoyed Navidi’s set but this is what a lot of punters have come for. Calon Lan, currently.

Noticed that Gareth Davies, the Wales scrum-half, has bleached his hair. England currently in a mock game drill, directed by Richard Wigglesworth, going through a couple of phases with some box kicks thrown in.

05:03 PM BST

A reminder of when we get underway

Kick-off here in Cardiff is 5.30pm. Almost there, know you’re very excited at home.

If you want to watch the game on TV, it’s being broadcast on Amazon Prime.

04:56 PM BST

A name you'll know is currently DJing during the warm-ups

Josh Navidi, the Wales and Lions back-row who retired earlier this year, is also a very handy DJ and is currently providing the soundtrack as both teams warm up.

Josh Navidi on the decks for the warm-ups. pic.twitter.com/tzpA4ioBdU — Ben Coles (@bencoles_) August 5, 2023

04:52 PM BST

Lively game at Murrayfield

Where Scotland have just taken the lead against France. You can follow all the action from that on our blog.

The magician strikes again 🪄🤯



04:42 PM BST

Already working out the World Cup permutations...

Then we have just the thing for you because our Rugby World Cup predictor tool is live:

And, you can now watch Telegraph columnist make his predictions for the tournament, speaking with Charles Richardson.

04:38 PM BST

What does Tom Willis bring? Power

No 8, as you will have read multiple articles about in these pages since Steve Borthwick took charge, is still a bit of an open race. Zach Mercer and Sam Simmonds have been ditched, Billy Vunipola is on his way back from injury, and Alex Dombrandt’s place in the Rugby World Cup squad doesn’t seem certain.

Which is why Tom Willis is such an interesting prospect. The former Wasp impressed with Bordeaux-Begles after his mid-season move and is joining Saracens next season in an absolutely stacked back row group. Can he be the kind of gain-line breaker England would love to have in their artillery? Charlie Morgan has taken a closer look.

Tom Willis carrying for England in training

04:31 PM BST

Come back Sam

Amazon Prime’s presenting crew - Sara Orchard, Sam Warburton and Andy Goode - are stationed about 10 rows ahead of me, with Warburton spinning his microphone to himself in his own mini warm-up drill before they go live. One of the best pundits around in fairness, as you can tell from the preparation.

Good spread of England shirts among the home supporters as the crowd filters in. Something about this fixture, given the lack of serious Six Nations or Rugby World Cup implications and it taking place in August, makes it feel like the optimum game for couples with divided loyalties to attend. I’ve even seen a half-and-half scarf. It’s all very... nice.

04:24 PM BST

Survivors from 2019

I can forgive you if you also don’t remember Wales’ 13-6 win over England in the 2019 RWC warm-up game with perfect clarity, because I certainly don’t - and I was here.

Worth remembering that back then Wales were genuinely on top of the world, with their narrow in that day in a grim game taking Warren Gatland’s side to the top of the world rankings off the back of their Grand Slam in the Six Nations earlier that year.

Interesting to note the survivors from that game, however.

Wales: Halfpenny, North (then on the wing), Gareth Davies, Wainwright, Dee and Biggar

England: Cokanasiga, Ludlam, Genge, Sinckler, Ford (who was captain)

04:10 PM BST

Last chance to change Borthwick's mind

Afternoon everybody from Cardiff, where I’m delighted to report given the wind and rain outside that the roof is shut. Although it would have made the kicking fun, so maybe that’s a shame.

What to make of today’s game then? I was here for the exact same fixture four years ago when Wales scraped a 13-6 win and let me assure you, it was no classic. Survivors from that fixture featuring today are thin on the ground, but the real question is how many of the England side turning out today in Cardiff will be in Steve Borthwick’s final 33-player squad when it’s announced on Monday (Wales’ players still have a few more weeks to impress Warren Gatland).

Some players in this England side of course are certainties to go to France - Freddie Steward, Ellis Genge and Will Stuart for example - but the real interest lies with those on the fringes of selection, namely Alex Dombrandt, David Ribbans, Guy Porter and Joe Marchant.

Match-winning performances here might be enough to change Steve Borthwick’s mind, although you sense that surely at this late stage his decision must already be made.

The Harlequins combination of Dombrandt, Danny Care and Marcus Smith are used to playing with more ball and width than we’ve seen under sides coached by Borthwick, so how they mesh that natural instinct with England’s tactics will be an area to watch.

There’s plenty of interesting calls as well in this Wales side, with Sam Costelow at fly-half and a couple of uncapped props in Corey Domachowski and Kieron Assiratti. But it’s the 6ft 5in centre Max Llewelyn who might make the biggest impression, paired in a super-sized midfield with George North.

Llewelyn, who will join Gloucester next season, was Cardiff’s players’ player of the season last year before signing for the Gallagher Premiership side.

All the build-up coming your way then over the next hour and a bit.