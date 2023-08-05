Wales v England, live: Score and latest updates from Principality Stadium

Today's match is the last chance for potential World Cup players to impress their boss - REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

04:31 PM BST

Come back Sam

Amazon Prime’s presenting crew - Sara Orchard, Sam Warburton and Andy Goode - are stationed about 10 rows ahead of me, with Warburton spinning his microphone to himself in his own mini warm-up drill before they go live. One of the best pundits around in fairness, as you can tell from the preparation.

Good spread of England shirts among the home supporters as the crowd filters in. Something about this fixture, given the lack of serious Six Nations or Rugby World Cup implications and it taking place in August, makes it feel like the optimum game for couples with divided loyalties to attend. I’ve even seen a half-and-half scarf. It’s all very... nice.

04:24 PM BST

Survivors from 2019

I can forgive you if you also don’t remember Wales’ 13-6 win over England in the 2019 RWC warm-up game with perfect clarity, because I certainly don’t - and I was here.

Worth remembering that back then Wales were genuinely on top of the world, with their narrow in that day in a grim game taking Warren Gatland’s side to the top of the world rankings off the back of their Grand Slam in the Six Nations earlier that year.

Interesting to note the survivors from that game, however.

Wales: Halfpenny, North (then on the wing), Gareth Davies, Wainwright, Dee and Biggar

England: Cokanasiga, Ludlam, Genge, Sinckler, Ford (who was captain)

04:10 PM BST

Last chance to change Borthwick's mind

Afternoon everybody from Cardiff, where I’m delighted to report given the wind and rain outside that the roof is shut. Although it would have made the kicking fun, so maybe that’s a shame.

What to make of today’s game then? I was here for the exact same fixture four years ago when Wales scraped a 13-6 win and let me assure you, it was no classic. Survivors from that fixture featuring today are thin on the ground, but the real question is how many of the England side turning out today in Cardiff will be in Steve Borthwick’s final 33-player squad when it’s announced on Monday (Wales’ players still have a few more weeks to impress Warren Gatland).

Some players in this England side of course are certainties to go to France - Freddie Steward, Ellis Genge and Will Stuart for example - but the real interest lies with those on the fringes of selection, namely Alex Dombrandt, David Ribbans, Guy Porter and Joe Marchant.

Match-winning performances here might be enough to change Steve Borthwick’s mind, although you sense that surely at this late stage his decision must already be made.

The Harlequins combination of Dombrandt, Danny Care and Marcus Smith are used to playing with more ball and width than we’ve seen under sides coached by Borthwick, so how they mesh that natural instinct with England’s tactics will be an area to watch.

There’s plenty of interesting calls as well in this Wales side, with Sam Costelow at fly-half and a couple of uncapped props in Corey Domachowski and Kieron Assiratti. But it’s the 6ft 5in centre Max Llewelyn who might make the biggest impression, paired in a super-sized midfield with George North.

Llewelyn, who will join Gloucester next season, was Cardiff’s players’ player of the season last year before signing for the Gallagher Premiership side.

All the build-up coming your way then over the next hour and a bit.

