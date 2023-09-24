Wales v Australia live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Eddie Jones' (right) Wallabies will be out of the World Cup should they lose to Wales - Getty Images/Adam Pretty

A prediction

I know you all probably know this, but the loss of Taniela Tupou and Will Skelton for Australia cannot be overestimated.

They are two of the world’s best in their respective positions. The duo scrummages on the same side, too, and was frighteningly destructive against Georgia (and France in the warm-ups).

Australia are still strong without them but there’s no doubt that the scales have (quite literally) tipped in Wales’s favour with their absence. With them, I’d be predicting a comfortable Wallaby win. Without them, it is far more even.

I am going... Australia by four. There’s slightly more at stake for them - and that might just see them home.

Think I have lost the plot? Let me know in the comments.

From our man in Lyon.

Views from the camp – Australia

Eddie Jones has accepted that his job will be on the line if the Wallabies lose to Wales and crash out of the World Cup.

“I can’t apologise any more guys. I’m really sorry we haven’t had better results,” Jones told reporters after naming his team on Friday.

“But we’re trying to create a team that creates dreams for Australian Rugby. We’re not trying to be a mediocre team, right? We want to be a really good team and to be a really good team there’s some pain and there’s some failure involved.

“At the end of the World Cup, there’s going to be a review,” he added. “And given the results we’ve had, then maybe Australian Rugby doesn’t want to keep me. That’s the reality of the job I live in.”

The arrivals in Lyon. . .

Eddie Jones

Louis Rees-Zammit

David Poreck

Warren Gatland

Pre-match reading

On the Wales side, read how Warren Gatland’s players love Dan Biggar’s fury, even when on the receiving end of it.

The fly-half was captured berating George North against Fiji, but those who are close to him say is what makes him the player he is.

And for Australia, Ben Coles reports on how Eddie Jones held a secret meeting at the end of last month with the Japanese Rugby Football Union about becoming the national side’s next head coach, despite having four years left on his contract with the Wallabies.

Today's referee

It’s England Wayne Barnes, who will be assisted by Luke Pearce and Christophe Ridley plus TMO Tom Foley.

Wayne Barnes

The fans are getting ready in Lyon

Wales and Australia fans on route to the stadium

Wales fans at the Place Bellecou

Team news

Wales

Co-captain Dewi Lake misses out on a place in Wales’ match day squad as head coach Warren Gatland names the same team that defeated Fiji 12 days ago.

Ryan Elias starts at hooker instead with Elliott Dee providing cover on the bench. Jac Morgan, who has been in fine form, captains the side, while lock Adam Beard is due to win his 50th cap.

Morgan, wing Louise Rees-Zammit and No 8 Taulupe Faletau are the only three players named who will have started all of Wales’ Pool C games so far.

Flanker Tommy Reffell, a late withdrawal due to a tight calf muscle before Wales faced Portugal last weekend, also misses out, with Taine Basham providing back-row bench cover.

Wales XV: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, H Thomas, D Jenkins, Basham, T Williams, Anscombe, Dyer.

Australia

Fly-half Carter Gordon and openside flanker Fraser McReight drop to the bench as Eddie Jones makes three changes to his starting team.

Tate McDermott returns at scrum-half after missing the loss to Fiji with concussion and will link up with Ben Donaldson, who moves from full-back to form a new half-back combination.

Andrew Kellaway, one of the more experienced backs in a young squad, slots in at full-back to make his World Cup debut, while Jones reacts to Australia losing the battle of the breakdown against Fiji by re-jigging his back row, moving Tom Hooper from blindside to openside and handing Rob Leota the No 6 shirt.

Hooker Dave Porecki lines up in an unchanged front five and again takes over captaincy duties from the injured Will Skelton.

Australia XV: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Donaldson, McDermott; Bell, Porecki (capt), Slipper, Frost, Arnold, Leota, T Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Faessler, Schoupp, Fa’amausili, Philip, McReight, White, Gordon, Vunivalu.

Tonight’s do-or-die clash in Pool C

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of tonight’s do-or-die clash in Pool C, where Australia must beat Wales to avoid being the first Wallabies team to fail to make the quarter-finals for the first time in World Cup history.



Saturday night in Paris, with Ireland’s titanic tussle with South Africa, might have been the most anticipated game of this year’s World Cup so far on paper, but for intrigue, drama and potential ramifications, look no further than tonight in Lyon.



If Australia lose without a bonus point, they will be out tonight - and, even with one, they won’t be booking a hotel beyond October 8, given it would require Fiji to lose to both Georgia and Portugal. In short, the Wallabies must win: and they must do so without their two best forwards: Taniela Tupou and skipper Will Skelton. Any win for Warren Gatland’s Wales and they are confirmed quarter-finalists.



Australia’s challenge has been heightened, too, by this morning’s breaking news, first reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, that Eddie Jones held a secret meeting at the end of last month with the Japanese Rugby Football Union about becoming the national side’s next head coach, despite having four years left on his contract with the Wallabies.



Jason Ryles, Jones’s assistant, was asked about the head coach’s future with the Wallabies on Saturday, before the Herald’s story.



”It’s one of those things where he hasn’t said anything to us, obviously,” Ryles said. “Just basically, ‘watch this space’ because there’s a big job ahead for the next four years with the Wallabies, which he’s started already and got some pretty good foundations down.



”To walk away from that would be a bit of a surprise, because there are a lot of green shoots there for the future. But I am not too sure what he will do to be honest with you.”



All the team news and confirmed line-ups is up next - as well as permutations for each possible result tonight!

