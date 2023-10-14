Wales v Argentina LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 build-up and team news as Biggar and Williams return

(Getty Images)

The first quarter-final of the weekend will see Wales and Argentina battle for a spot in the semi-finals at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

Wales have won eight of the recent 11 contests with Los Pumas and were the first team to qualify for the last eight after their 40-6 win over Australia.

Argentina faced Japan in a thrilling winner-takes-all contest in Nantes where a hat-trick from Mateo Carreras sealed the 39-27 win and the quarter-final place for Michael Cheika’s side. The two countries have played each other only twice before at Rugby World Cup with both matches being held in Cardiff (1991 and 1999), so this match marks their first tournament meeting outside of the Welsh capital.

Follow all the action from Marseille below, get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds right here and tips for Wales vs Argentina here

Wales vs Argentina

Warren Gatland right where he wants to be as Wales take on Argentina

14:05 , Jack Rathborn

After spending so much of the first half of this year searching for a sense of direction and calm, the feeling of contentment and confidence around Wales this week has been clear.

Warren Gatland’s side are right where they want to be. It helps, of course, that the squad have spent their days leading up to a quarter-final meeting with Argentina at a beachside idyll in charming Toulon, away from the intensity of Marseille along the French south coast.

But having begun the summer looking something of a rabble, this tournament could hardly have gone much better. Wales have settled on a starting side, are playing well and boast a four-from-four record so far in France.

Story continues

Warren Gatland right where he wants to be as Wales take on Argentina

Warren Gatland: It would be ‘huge achievement’ if Wales can reach semi-finals

13:50 , Jack Rathborn

Warren Gatland says it would be “a huge achievement” if Wales reach their third Rugby World Cup semi-final in the last four tournaments by beating Argentina on Saturday.

Gatland’s team face the Pumas in Marseille after dominating a pool that some thought they might not qualify from following a dismal Six Nations campaign last season.

Four successive wins and 19 points collected saw them leave sides like Fiji and Australia in their slipstream to set up the Pumas clash at Stade Velodrome.

Warren Gatland: It would be ‘huge achievement’ if Wales can reach semi-finals

Stuart Hogg: Ruthless and relentless Ireland can break the curse – they don’t fear the All Blacks any more

13:35 , Jack Rathborn

think it is absolutely tremendous that we’ve got four nations from the northern hemisphere in with a shot of the Rugby World Cup semi-finals. Everyone used to associate the World Cup with the southern hemisphere teams. They were the best of the best, and had been for generations. But international rugby is becoming more of a level playing field. The boys from the northern hemisphere are really starting to step up their game and show what they are about.

You always used to think that it was going to be New Zealand, South Africa or Australia who were going to win the World Cup. Now it is France and Ireland who are possibly the best teams in the competition.

We did learn a huge amount from the southern hemisphere and now it is about nullifying them, and getting better. The players in the northern hemisphere are making the game better to watch, and the Gallagher Premiership, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship (URC) have become tough leagues to play in. That is only going to make an international team stronger. It has made a massive difference over the past 10 years.

I remember being a kid and watching Super Rugby on Friday and Saturday mornings, waking up at the crack of dawn and absolutely loving it. Having played in the Premiership and what is now the URC, I truly believe that they are now the best team competitions.

Ruthless Ireland can break the curse – they don’t fear the All Blacks

Is Wales vs Argentina on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

13:20 , Jack Rathborn

When is Wales vs Argentina?

The match will kick off at 4pm BST on Saturday 14th October at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 from 3pm BST.

Registered viewers can also stream the match online for free on ITVX.

Warren Gatland names Wales team to face Argentina with Taulupe Faletau’s replacement confirmed

13:07 , Jack Rathborn

“We had a goal of making the quarter-finals which we have achieved,” Gatland said. “Now it’s about building on that momentum.

“It’s exciting to enter into the knock-out stages of the tournament and we are ready for the challenge of a quarter-final. All our preparation has been geared to getting to this spot and we’re very much relishing the opportunity.

“We’re expecting another tough encounter this weekend against a physical Argentina side. We haven’t had the perfect performance yet, but we have shown that we are a hard team to beat.

“There is a lot more growth in this squad – collectively and individually – and we can’t wait to get out there in Marseille on Saturday.”

1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Ryan Elias, 3. Tomas Francis; 4. Will Rowlands, 5. Adam Beard; 6. Jac Morgan (captain), 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Aaron Wainwright; 9. Gareth Davies, 10. Dan Biggar; 11. Josh Adams, 12. Nick Tompkins, 13. George North, 14. Louis Rees-Zammit; 15. Liam Williams.

Replacements: 16. Dewi Lake, 17. Corey Domachowski, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Dafydd Jenkins, 20. Christ Tshiunza; 21. Tomos Williams, 22. Sam Costelow, 23. Rio Dyer.

Wales vs Argentina - LIVE

Friday 13 October 2023 16:04 , The Independent

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Welcome

Thursday 12 October 2023 16:23 , Imogen Ainsworth

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of quarter-final one between Wales and Argentina in Marseille!

Stay tuned for updates as they unfold as the teams look to secure the first semi-final place at RWC2023.