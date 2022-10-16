Wales ultimately no match for Black Ferns’ power and punch

Ruby Tui of New Zealand in action during the Women's Rugby World Cup Group Stage match between Wales and New Zealand at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland - ANDREW CORNAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Wales 12 – 56 New Zealand

This was always going to be a damage limitation exercise for Wales. It was not that they were daunted by fronting up to the world’s second-ranked team, but they were ultimately no match for the Black Ferns’ power and punch. Despite this 10-try drubbing, they can still qualify for the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed pool teams.

Wales’ scrum had New Zealand’s forwards quaking in their boots early on, but they seized up when they looked ready to pounce. It was their lack of execution - rather than their opposition’s ingenuity - that allowed the Black Ferns to stamp their authority all over the game.

Granted, Ioan Cunningham’s side, the majority of which has been training full-time since the start of the year, still showed flashes of positivity. Their set-piece looked reasonably solid against the tournament hosts, while Elinor Snowsill’s defensive kicking was clear and concise. Ffion Lewis’s try on the cusp of half time and Sioned Harries’ consolation score with minutes to spare put some respect on their name.

But the old quirks remained. Like their messy attacking-lineout deep in New Zealand’s 22 inside the first 10 minutes, which they should have grabbed with both hands to maul over and score. The missed opportunity psychologically irked them for the rest of the first half, and indeed the match, as the Black Ferns’ tenacious backline clicked into gear.

“We found ourselves five metres from their own try line and next we were under our own sticks,” said Cunningham, Wales’ head coach. “I’m proud of the team’s performance, we stuck in there and found a way to score points, so that part was pleasing. We’ve got to dust ourselves off quickly, reset, and get our energy up again for next week.”

The pick of New Zealand’s tries came from Portia Woodman, the Black Ferns’ electric winger and one of the most iconic female players in the game, who flattened Jasmine Joyce - trampling the Wales’ speedster in true Jonah Lomu style - before steamrolling Megan Webb and Kayleigh Powell to effortlessly slide over for her second and side’s fourth.

It was both frightening and a joy to behold, as Woodman became the most decorated New Zealand try scorer - male or female - in World Cup history, with 18. Defensively, she was just as sublime, even turning over Wales’ No.8 Sioned Harries on her own line. In an illustration of this one-sided affair, Wayne Smith’s side made 796 metres all game. Wales could only muster 127.

No sooner had referee Hollie Davidson blown for the start of the second half had Maia Roos crossed for New Zealand’s fifth, before the Black Ferns chewed Wales up with another five more scores, including an outstanding attacking team try finished off by their centre, Sylvia Brunt, which showcased New Zealand's slick off-loading game.

Wayne Smith’s only bugbear was his side’s penalty count, which crept up in the second-half as Wales dug deep and rallied in the latter stages. “A lot of them were avoidable,” the Black Ferns' head coach said of his side’s occasional indiscipline. “It really annoys me when I see it. We’re not going to win this thing unless we get better in a lot of areas.”

Having watched England’s 13-7 victory the previous night, Smith lavished praise on the Red Roses’ fly-half, Zoe Harrison, who he described as “probably the best kicking back in the world".

“I thought France were really good,” he added. “It was a real top quality game. I was amazed with England. They hardly give away any penalties and their ball retention is amazing - they never drop a ball - but they probably don’t make as many offloads as us.”

Match details

Scores 0-5 C Bremner try, 0-10 Woodman try, 0-15 Brunt try, 0-20 Woodman try, 0-22 Demant try, 5-22 Lewis try, 7-22 Snowsill con, 7-27 Roos try, 7-29 Demant con, 7-34 Fitzpatrick try, 7-39 Brunt, 7-44 Murray try, 7-46 Demant con, 7-51 Demant try, 7-56 Tui try.

New Zealand R Tui; R Wickliffe, S Brunt (A du Plessis 56), T Fitzpatrick (H Tubic 67), P Woodman; R Demant, A Bayler (K Cocksedge 60); A Tangen-Wainohu (K Murray 52), G Ponsonby (L Connor 52), T Kalounivale (S Taumata 46) M Roos, C Bremner ((J Ngan-Woo 65), A Bremner (S Hirini 40), K Reynolds, C McMenamin.

Booked S Hirini, McMenamin.

Wales K Powell, J Joyce, M Webb, H Jones (K Lake 58), L Neumann; E Snowsill (R Wilkins 67), F Lewis (K Bevan 58); C Hope (C Thomas 61), K Jones (K Evans 69), D Rose (S Tuipulotu 61), S Lillicrap (A Fleming 69), N John (A Callender 45), G Crabb, B Lewis, S Harries.

Ref Hollie Davidson