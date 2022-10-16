Wales ultimately no match for Black Ferns’ power and punch

Fiona Tomas
·4 min read
Ruby Tui of New Zealand in action during the Women's Rugby World Cup Group Stage match between Wales and New Zealand at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland - ANDREW CORNAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ruby Tui of New Zealand in action during the Women's Rugby World Cup Group Stage match between Wales and New Zealand at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland - ANDREW CORNAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Wales 12 – 56 New Zealand 

This was always going to be a damage limitation exercise for Wales. It was not that they were daunted by fronting up to the world’s second-ranked team, but they were ultimately no match for the Black Ferns’ power and punch. Despite this 10-try drubbing, they can still qualify for the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed pool teams.

Wales’ scrum had New Zealand’s forwards quaking in their boots early on, but they seized up when they looked ready to pounce. It was their lack of execution - rather than their opposition’s ingenuity - that allowed the Black Ferns to stamp their authority all over the game.

Granted, Ioan Cunningham’s side, the majority of which has been training full-time since the start of the year, still showed flashes of positivity. Their set-piece looked reasonably solid against the tournament hosts, while Elinor Snowsill’s defensive kicking was clear and concise. Ffion Lewis’s try on the cusp of half time and Sioned Harries’ consolation score with minutes to spare put some respect on their name.

But the old quirks remained. Like their messy attacking-lineout deep in New Zealand’s 22 inside the first 10 minutes, which they should have grabbed with both hands to maul over and score. The missed opportunity psychologically irked them for the rest of the first half, and indeed the match, as the Black Ferns’ tenacious backline clicked into gear.

“We found ourselves five metres from their own try line and next we were under our own sticks,” said Cunningham, Wales’ head coach. “I’m proud of the team’s performance, we stuck in there and found a way to score points, so that part was pleasing. We’ve got to dust ourselves off quickly, reset, and get our energy up again for next week.”

The pick of New Zealand’s tries came from Portia Woodman, the Black Ferns’ electric winger and one of the most iconic female players in the game, who flattened Jasmine Joyce - trampling the Wales’ speedster in true Jonah Lomu style - before steamrolling Megan Webb and Kayleigh Powell to effortlessly slide over for her second and side’s fourth.

It was both frightening and a joy to behold, as Woodman became the most decorated New Zealand try scorer - male or female - in World Cup history, with 18. Defensively, she was just as sublime, even turning over Wales’ No.8 Sioned Harries on her own line. In an illustration of this one-sided affair, Wayne Smith’s side made 796 metres all game. Wales could only muster 127.

No sooner had referee Hollie Davidson blown for the start of the second half had Maia Roos crossed for New Zealand’s fifth, before the Black Ferns chewed Wales up with another five more scores, including an outstanding attacking team try finished off by their centre, Sylvia Brunt, which showcased New Zealand's slick off-loading game.

Wayne Smith’s only bugbear was his side’s penalty count, which crept up in the second-half as Wales dug deep and rallied in the latter stages. “A lot of them were avoidable,” the Black Ferns' head coach said of his side’s occasional indiscipline. “It really annoys me when I see it. We’re not going to win this thing unless we get better in a lot of areas.”

Having watched England’s 13-7 victory the previous night, Smith lavished praise on the Red Roses’ fly-half, Zoe Harrison, who he described as “probably the best kicking back in the world".

“I thought France were really good,” he added. “It was a real top quality game. I was amazed with England. They hardly give away any penalties and their ball retention is amazing - they never drop a ball - but they probably don’t make as many offloads as us.”

Match details

Scores 0-5 C Bremner try, 0-10 Woodman try, 0-15 Brunt try, 0-20 Woodman try, 0-22 Demant try, 5-22 Lewis try, 7-22 Snowsill con, 7-27 Roos try, 7-29 Demant con, 7-34 Fitzpatrick try, 7-39 Brunt, 7-44 Murray try, 7-46 Demant con, 7-51 Demant try, 7-56 Tui try.

New Zealand R Tui; R Wickliffe, S Brunt (A du Plessis 56), T Fitzpatrick (H Tubic 67), P Woodman; R Demant, A Bayler (K Cocksedge 60); A Tangen-Wainohu (K Murray 52), G Ponsonby (L Connor 52), T Kalounivale (S Taumata 46) M Roos, C Bremner ((J Ngan-Woo 65), A Bremner (S Hirini 40), K Reynolds, C McMenamin.

Booked S Hirini, McMenamin.

Wales K Powell, J Joyce, M Webb, H Jones (K Lake 58), L Neumann; E Snowsill (R Wilkins 67), F Lewis (K Bevan 58); C Hope (C Thomas 61), K Jones (K Evans 69), D Rose (S Tuipulotu 61), S Lillicrap (A Fleming 69), N John (A Callender 45), G Crabb, B Lewis, S Harries.

Ref Hollie Davidson

Latest Stories

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Calgary Flames seek to turn entertaining off-season into longer playoff run

    CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.