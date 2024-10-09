Wales make three changes for must-win Japan game

WXV2: Wales v Japan

Venue: Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town Date: Friday, 11 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, live text on BBC Sport website & app

Wales have made three starting changes as they look to claim a first WXV2 win in their final game of the tournament against Japan in Cape Town on Friday.

Kayleigh Powell comes in at fly-half after Lleucu George suffered a knee injury in last week's defeat to Italy.

Sisilia Tuipulotu starts in the front row, with Abbie Fleming preferred to Georgia Evans at lock.

Winless after two rounds, Wales are bottom of the table with just a single bonus point.

They need to beat Japan to avoid relegation to WXV3 when the competition resumes in 2026, after next year's Rugby World Cup.

Wales can afford to draw should they secure a try bonus point and Italy lose heavily to South Africa without claiming a bonus point.

But they will be looking to bow out with a win for what has been a disappointing campaign.

Japan are also looking for a first tournament victory, but sit above Wales after picking up three bonus points in their games against South Africa and Scotland.

“We have focused on ourselves this week and what we do well and what we have to put right after the Italy game," said Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham.

"We had an honest review and the message to the players has centred around composure and calmness and finishing the opportunities we are creating.

“Test match rugby is about turning pressure into points, and we have created enough chances in both our previous Test matches, but we need to be more clinical when we get in the red zone against Japan.

“We are disappointed to lose a player of Lleucu’s calibre, but this is an exciting opportunity for Kayleigh Powell and she will pose a different threat at outside half.

"Abbie Fleming deserves this opportunity to start at second row and will bring a real physicality to the contest."

Line-ups

Wales: Jasmine Joyce; Carys Cox, Hannah Jones (capt), Hannah Bluck, Nel Metcalfe; Kayleigh Powell, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Natalia John, Abbie Fleming, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Bethan Lewis.

Replacements: Molly Reardon, Maisie Davies, Donna Rose, Georgia Evans, Kate Williams, Sian Jones, Robyn Wilkins, Courtney Keight.

Japan: TBC