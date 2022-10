Wales suffer heavy defeat to New Zealand as hosts progress to World Cup quarters

New Zealand breezed past Wales, who can still progress to the final eight (AP)

Wales took a battering from hosts New Zealand at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Sunday, losing 56-12.

The Black Ferns smashed their way through to the quarter-finals, conceding only two tries from the visitors, who managed to score only once in each half.

The hosts will play Scotland in both teams’ final group game next week but have already secured a spot in the quarter-finals having earlier won 41-17 against Australia.

Fifon Lewis and Sioned Harries were the only Welsh players to make it over the try line, while one successful conversion was scored by Elinor Snowsill.

But Ioan Cunningham’s side were dominated by New Zealand’s attack throughout, with the hosts running in 10 tries in total.

Black Ferns utility back Ruahei Demant was the game’s highest-scoring player with 11 points, having crossed for a try and kicked three conversions.

Wales now face a decisive clash with Australia next weekend to determine which side will claim Pool A’s second automatic knockout berth.