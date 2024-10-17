Wales scrum-half Davies retires from internationals

Gareth Davies has scored 17 tries in 77 Wales appearances and has was an uncapped British and Irish Lions tourist [Huw Evans Agency]

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies has announced his retirement from the international stage at the age of 34.

The Scarlets half-back has won 77 Wales caps and toured twice with the British and Irish Lions in a Test career that began in 2014 in South Africa.

He helped Wales win a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2019 and the title in 2021 and scored a memorable winning try against England at Twickenham in the 2015 World Cup that contributed to the hosts exiting the tournament at the group stage.

Davies has announced his decision four days before Wales boss Warren Gatland is due to name his squad for the nation's 2024 home autumn Tests against Fiji, Australia and South Africa.

Davies' last Wales appearance came in their 36-35 win against the Queensland Reds in an uncapped fixture at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane in July where he captained the side.

Davies said on social media: "I've decided that, after 10 incredible years playing for Wales, I am retiring from international rugby.

"It was my childhood dream to represent my country and I have loved every moment in a Wales jersey.

"From winning my first cap on the summer tour back in 2014, to playing in three Rugby World Cups, winning a Six Nations championship and a Grand Slam… it really has been special.

"Thank you to my family, my wife Katy, my friends and all the fans for their support over the past decade.

"It's been an honour to represent Wales and with this exciting young group of players coming through I feel now is the right time for me to step away from international rugby.

"I still have a lot to give to the game and I'm looking forward to the last few years of my club rugby career. Diolch."

