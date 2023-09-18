Wales Rugby World Cup fixtures: Full schedule and route to the final

(Getty Images)

Wales will be hoping that they can build momentum at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and continue their strong record under Warren Gatland.

The New Zealander returned for a second stint in charge after compatriot Wayne Pivac paid the price for a difficult November last year.

While Gatland’s side were short of where they needed to be during the Six Nations in the spring, a crop of talented youngsters and a few veteran heads could go well at the tournament.

Australia, Fiji and Georgia are all likely to provide tough opposition in the pool stages but Wales may just fancy their chances of reaching a third semi-final in four tournaments if they can escape from their group.

Here is the World Cup schedule for Wales and their possible route to the final.

Wales pool fixtures:

Wales are in Pool C alongside Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.

Sunday 10 September: Wales 32-26 Fiji, Pool C (Stade de Bordeaux)

Saturday 16 September: Wales 28-8 Portugal, Pool C (Stade de Nice)

Sunday 24 September: Wales vs Australia, Pool C (Lyon, 8pm)

Saturday 7 October: Wales vs Georgia, Pool C (Nantes, 2pm)

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday 14 October: Quarter-Final 1 (Winner Pool C vs Runner-Up Pool D) - Marseille, 4pm

Sunday 15 October: Quarter-Final 3 (Winner Pool Dvs Runner-Up Pool C) - Marseille, 4pm

SEMI-FINALS

Friday 20 October: Semi-Final 1 (Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF2) - Paris, 8pm

Saturday 21 October: Semi-Final 2 (Winner of QF4 vs Winner of QF4) - Paris, 8pm

FINAL

Saturday 28 October: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, Paris, 8pm