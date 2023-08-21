Wales rugby squad LIVE: World Cup announcement reaction as Warren Gatland set to name 33-man squad

Warren Gatland prepares to name his 33-man Wales rugby squad for the Rugby World Cup in France. The announcement comes just days after his side suffered a thumping 52-16 warm-up defeat to South Africa in Cardiff.

Jac Morgan looks likely to captain the side having done so in two of their three warm-up games but Wales already have to contend with a host of injuries as they look to bounce back from a disappointing Six Nations performance.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe, winger Alex Cuthbert and No 8 Taulupe Faletau have not featured in any of the three preparation games. Dan Biggar and Liam Williams also missed the clash with South Africa while there are concerns, too, at hooker after injuries sustained by Dewi Lake and Ryan Elias against England.

Wales reached the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup - held in Japan - losing out to eventual winners South Africa in the semi-finals.

Follow all the updates and reaction below:

Wales Rugby World Cup 2023 squad

Warren Gatland is set to name his 33-man squad for the World Cup in France

The announcement is set to be at 11am BST

Wales head into the announcement after being thumped 52-16 by South Africa on Saturday

Sam Warburton convinced Jac Morgan will be named Wales captain

10:30 , Mike Jones

Former Wales Rugby captain, Sam Warburton, says he has no doubt that Jac Morgan will be named captain for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Hooker Dewi Lake is Morgan’s the main rival for the armband but is struggling with a knee injury so the way seems open for 23-year-old Morgan to take charge of the team.

“Jac will be captain - I’m fairly sure of that,” Warburton said. “And I also think Taine Basham showed up very well off the bench in the last two games and I believe he will get the nod because he can also cover six and has experience at eight for the Dragons.

“What’s going to be sad, because all the back-rowers are worthy of going, is that someone like a Dan Lydiate or a Tommy Reffell is going to miss out I feel because they’re specialists at six and seven respectively.”

Faletau and Anscombe in contention

10:22 , Mike Jones

Taulupe Faletau could make the journey to his fourth World Cup regardless of his absence from all three of Wales’ warm-up games. The No 8 is still recovering from a calf complaint, but is nearing fitness and is in the thoughts of Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

Outside-half Gareth Anscombe, who has a thumb injury that forced him to sit out the warm-ups as well is also being highlighted by Gatland who said:

“They’re in contention because of their experience. If they were young players, it would be very, very difficult to select them.

“But given the vast amount of experience, they’ll definitely be part of these discussions.”

10:22 , Mike Jones

Ex-England fly-half Danny Cipriani says English rugby is ‘digging its own grave’ following a 29-10 defeat to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Cipriani, who played 16 times for England, tore into the side on social media saying it was being led ‘by people who do not understand the art of the game.’

England conceded five tries in their World Cup warm-up game in Dublin and head coach Steve Borthwick faces further disciplinary-based disruptions this week following Billy Vunipola’s red card.

Wales left with questions after South Africa demolition

10:15 , Luke Baker

It wasn’t pretty watching for Wales fans on Saturday as South Africa cruised to a 52-16 win. It was a record victory for the Springboks in Wales and the first time Warren Gatland has seen his side concede 50+ points in either of his spells as head coach.

Here’s how the Boks brought up 50...

10:00 , Luke Baker

Warren Gatland said Wales’ record defeat to South Africa in Cardiff had made his World Cup selection task easier.

Gatland names his 33-man World Cup squad on Monday on the back of a chastening 52-16 thumping to the Springboks.

After two warm-up games against England, in which Wales won once and lost once and generally saw the reputation of their young team enhanced, Gatland’s side were dismantled by opponents boasting 659 Test caps to their 235.

South Africa’s victory – the first time Wales have conceded 50 points under Gatland – comfortably eclipsed their previous biggest win in Cardiff – a 34-12 in 2007.

Asked if the game had answered a lot of questions on his World Cup selection before next month’s tournament in France, head coach Gatland said: “I think so. We’ll go back to the hotel, sit down as coaches and hopefully finalise it.”

09:45 , Luke Baker

World champions South Africa delivered a ruthless display that bristled with pace and power to demolish Wales 52-16 at the Principality Stadium.

An inexperienced Wales line-up contained a total of only 235 caps and the Springboks showed no mercy as they cruised to a record victory over their opponents in Cardiff.

Wales’ final Rugby World Cup warm-up Test – head coach Warren Gatland will name his 33-strong squad for the tournament on Monday – proved a horribly one-sided affair.

It was the first time in either of Gatland’s reigns as head coach that Wales had conceded 50 or more points.

Centre Jesse Kriel and wing Canan Moodie each scored two tries, while hooker Malcolm Marx, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and replacement Damian Willemse also touched down, with South Africa’s tally completed by a penalty try and five Manie Libbok conversions.

09:31 , Luke Baker

Jac Morgan looks set to be named as Wales captain for the Rugby World Cup.

The 23-year-old Ospreys flanker led Wales in two of their three warm-up Tests, and undoubtedly occupies pole position.

The waiting game for Wales’ World Cup hopefuls will end just after 11am when Warren Gatland’s 33-man squad is unveiled.

If, as expected, Morgan lands the job, he would follow previous Wales skippers like Sam Warburton, Alun Wyn Jones and Gareth Thomas in captaining his country on the sport’s biggest stage.

Memories would also be evoked of Warburton being appointed as a 22-year-old for the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand, when Gatland masterminded a run to the semi-finals.

Wales rugby squad announcement

09:26 , Luke Baker

Welcome to our live coverage of Wales’ Rugby World Cup squad announcement.

Warren Gatland is set to name his 33-man group at 11am and we’ll be here with all the build-up and reaction.