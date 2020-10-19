Wales to go into national two-week 'firebreak' Covid lockdown

A temporary national lockdown will be imposed in Wales, the Welsh first minister, Mark Drakeford, has announced.

The Welsh government believes a two-week “firebreak” – from Friday at 6pm until Monday 9 November – is vital to help bring the virus under control.

About 2.3 million people in Wales are already living under local lockdown rules – 15 of Wales’s 22 counties plus Bangor and Llanelli.

The Labour-led Welsh government has also banned people from travelling into Wales from tier 2 and tier 3 areas in other parts of the UK. But the government believes it needs to go further. It argues that a sharp lockdown now will give it and the NHS in Wales breathing space ahead of a difficult winter.

Everyone in Wales will be required to stay at home and work from home wherever possible. Workers in critical jobs and those for whom working from home is not possible are allowed out.

Non-essential shops, tourism and hospitality businesses will have to close, except for takeaways, along with community centres, libraries and places of worship – other than for funerals and weddings.

Drakeford said children were the Welsh government’s “top priority”. He said childcare would stay open and primary and special schools would reopen as normal after half-term.

“Secondary schools will reopen after the half-term for children in years seven and eight and for those taking exams. Other pupils will continue their learning from home for an extra week,” he said.

All gatherings indoors and outdoors will be banned with people from other households. There will be an exception for people who live alone, who can continue to join one other household.

Drakeford said the virus was spreading rapidly in every part of Wales and if action was not taken it would continue to accelerate, risking overwhelming the NHS. He said: “The firebreak is the shortest we can make it, but that means it will have to be sharp and deep to have the maximum impact on the virus.”

Universities and colleges will remain open, the first minister said, and will continue to provide a blend of in-person and online learning.

“In the same way we are asking everyone to stay at home, if students have reading weeks or half-term they will also need to stay at home in their university accommodation,” Drakeford added.

Before the announcement, Plaid Cymru said it remained “steadfastly supportive” of a firebreak, arguing it was necessary to buy time to address “the weaknesses of the test, trace and isolate system”.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the party’s shadow minister for health and care, said: “I want as few restrictions as possible to be imposed, but properly enforced, and with clear support for people and businesses affected.

“But regrettably, because of the failure of policies by Welsh and UK governments to date, to reach that point we need a firebreak now to get the virus under control and to start afresh.”

Plaid has published a 14-point plan explaining how it would try to drive down infections ranging from increasing the speed of testing to cancelling GCSEs and A-levels in 2021.

The Tory leader in Wales, Paul Davies, said: “Sadly, the first minster has failed to get public support for this second Wales-wide lockdown, failing to be open and transparent about the evidence to justify this lockdown and what his actions will entail for the future.

“The Welsh government also has to be honest that this road they are taking us down is committing Wales to rolling Wales-wide lockdowns. This is not a two-week break to solve the pandemic, it is likely that we will see regular lockdowns across the rest of the year.

“However, the main concern is that this national lockdown is not proportionate. The impact on businesses in areas such as Powys, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, who have the lowest rate of Covid-19 cases in Wales, will be severe at a time when they are desperately struggling to recover from the pandemic so far this year.”

Leaders of the Welsh hospitality industry said a lockdown could put jobs at risk for almost a third of its workforce.

Meanwhile, police in Gwent, south-east Wales, said they had stopped hundreds of people suspected of breaking the Welsh government’s travel ban over the weekend.