Wales may try 17-day circuit-breaker lockdown, leaked letter to transport operators says

People wear face coverings as they walk along socially distanced floor markings in Cardiff after the Welsh Government placed three more areas of Wales into local lockdown. (PA)

Welsh transport operators have been briefed to brace for a circuit-breaker lockdown expected to come into force in the country next Friday.

According to a letter leaked from the director of the Confederation of Passenger Transport Cymru to members, first published by blogger Bubble Wales, the circuit-breaker lockdown would last for 17 days and would “take us back to the situation in March”.

John Pocket wrote that “pubs, cafes, restaurants, hairdressers etc — will all be closed.

"It the lockdown covers the half term break (Friday, October 23- Monday, November 2) but some schools will reopen on November 2.”

However, the letter also stressed that the Welsh government has not yet made final decision on the details of a potential lockdown.

“Ministers have not yet determined the details on this; it seems that primary schools will reopen, but a decision on secondary schools will be made over the weekend,” Mr Pocket added in his letter.

And the Welsh government is not set to announce any lockdown details until Monday, with first minister Mark Drakeford commenting on Friday that a circuit-breaker lockdown might be the best option going forward.

“A circuit breaker is not a magic wand of any sort. It doesn’t make coronavirus disappear. What it does is buy us time to be able to manage the difficulties we face over a longer period and over a better planned way,” Mr Drakeford said.

“Our ambition is, if we do — and it’s still an if — decide on a circuit breaker, that will be sufficient to take us through to Christmas.”

Following the leaked letter, a spokesperson for the Welsh government told Sky News: “We are actively considering advice from SAGE and our TAC Group. A 'fire break' set of measures to control COVID-19, similar to that described in the SAGE papers, is under consideration in Wales.

"As the first minister set out in his press conference on Friday, we have discussed this advice with stakeholders and partners. But no decisions have been made."

