Welsh Government To Review Lockdown Shopping Ban On Non-Essential Items For 'Clarity'

The Welsh government is set to review its ban on supermarkets selling “non-essential” items during the country’s 17-day firebreak lockdown for “clarity”.

The restriction – which was introduced in a bid to be ‘fair’ to small businesses forced to close – has seen supermarket aisles cordoned off and plastic sheets placed over ‘banned’ products.

These include areas selling electrical goods, phones, clothes, toys and games, homewares and garden products.

The nation’s health minister Vaughan Gething said the “understanding and the clarity” of the new policy – which has received a huge amount of criticism from the public – would be reviewed with supermarkets.

Gething told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday: “We’re reviewing with supermarkets the understanding and the clarity and the policy because there’s been different application in different parts.

“We all need to step back and remember why the firebreak has been introduced, to recognise that it is hard on lots of people, but we’re in a week where we’ve already seen 61 deaths take place here in Wales.

“Just about a month ago there were only six deaths in a week so coronavirus is taking off. We are seeing more people lose their lives.”

His comments came after Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford tweeted on Saturday night that the government would be reviewing “how the weekend has gone with the supermarkets and making sure that common sense is applied”.

“Supermarkets can sell anything that can be sold in any other type of shop that isn’t required to close,” he wrote. “In the meantime, please only leave home if you need to.”

More than 55,000 people have signed a petition calling for the rule to be overturned.

On Friday, people in Wales told HuffPost UK that the restriction felt like a “punishment” – and could damage people’s mental health during lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Welsh Retail Consortium said the new rule could undermine customers’ safety in supermarkets by changing store layouts and the flow of customers through shops.

