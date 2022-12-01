The Wales’ just enjoyed the cutest throwback date night (with a cheeky spot of PDA thrown in)

Pool - Getty Images

As allegations of racism dog the Palace once more, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, touched down in America, with plans to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony which is being held in Boston tomorrow night. Whilst in Boston, the couple (who have been married for eleven years) attended a basketball game and cheered on the Boston Celtics as they battled Miami Heat.

It's been reported by some tabloid outlets that when the couple were shown on the big screen at the game, that a "smattering of boos" were heard from the audience. But, one royal reporter, Richard Palmer, tweeted that this could just be down to sports fans being rowdy in general: "Make no mistake: William and Kate got a mixed reception from Boston Celtics fans tonight. There was booing, chants of 'USA, USA' and also plenty of cheering the second time. But it looked more like a display of Boston sports fans’ reputation for rowdiness than anything else."

However, whether or not that's true, it looked as though the couple had a great time on their 'throwback' date night anyway – the couple last attended an NBA match together eight years ago, back in 2014, when they saw the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Brooklyn Nets:

Last night however, despite the ongoing allegations of racism from a royal staffer playing out back home, William and Kate appeared to be business as usual, and enthusiastic Wales fans have pointed out the sweet moment when the future king put a comforting arm around his wife's back as they headed to their seats:

A hand on her back as Prince William and Princess Catherine arrive at the Celtics game 🥺😍 pic.twitter.com/m2A5gBxqoT — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) December 1, 2022

Anyone else excited to see what the couple step out in outfit-wise tomorrow night? If it's anything like last year's green velvet blazer for Will's and magical IRL princess dress for Kate, then they're bound to look unreal.

