Two household limit to be law in Wales amid new Christmas Covid lockdown

Fresh lockdown measures are to be imposed in Wales beginning on Christmas Eve, while the law will be changed to limit Christmas mixing to two households, the first minister, Mark Drakeford, has announced.

Amid surging cases, all non-essential shops, plus leisure and fitness centres and close-contact services, will shut at the end of trading on Thursday 24 December. Hospitality premises, including pubs and restaurants, will close from 6pm on Christmas Day.

On 28 December, tighter restrictions for household mixing, staying at home, holiday accommodation and travel will apply. This new set of “level 4” restrictions will apply to the whole of Wales.

Of the four-nations arrangements around the festive period, Drakeford said: “In the few short weeks since we made this decision, the situation has changed drastically as coronavirus has gripped.

At a press conference on Wednesday lunchtime, Drakeford said the Welsh government was advising people to limit themselves to Christmas bubbles of two households, plus one additional single person household.

Later, the government said this would be the law rather than advice – a clear divergence from other UK nations.

The government has announced that up to three households will be able to mix indoors and stay with each other overnight from 23 to 27 December under loosened coronavirus restrictions across the UK.

Can I eat out with my Christmas bubble?

No. In a blow to pubs and restaurants, and families who like to avoid the piles of washing-up, separate households in a Christmas bubble will not be able to meet up in hospitality venues. However, members of a Christmas bubble can meet at home, in places of worship and in outdoor public places including gardens. You can continue to meet people who are not in your Christmas bubble outside your home according to the rules in the tier you are staying in. If you are living in a tier 3 area in England, pubs ands restaurants will remain closed.

Is there a limit on the number of people who can meet up as part of a bubble?

There is no maximum size for a Christmas bubble, so you don’t need to worry if you and those you join with live in large households.

If I’m already in a bubble with another household, do we count as one household or two for the new Christmas rules?

Under the rules, a support bubble will count as one household when Christmas bubbles are being formed.

Can I join more than one Christmas bubble?

No, the bubbles have to be exclusive, and they cannot change over the five-day period – so pick your households carefully. This means that you can’t mix with two households on Christmas Day, and then a different two households on Boxing Day. However, children whose parents are separated will be able to move between two Christmas bubbles so they’re able to celebrate with both parents.

Do I need to socially distance from the people in my Christmas bubble?

Bubble members will not be required to social distance while they are together, so they can hug or kiss under the mistletoe. However, people are advised to exercise caution if there are vulnerable people involved in their bubble.

What about care home residents?

In England, some care home residents may be allowed to form a bubble with one other household, in agreement with the home and subject to individual risk assessments. In this case, social distancing should be maintained, with regular hand washing and ventilation to reduce risk. Care home residents should not form a three-household Christmas bubble at any point.

Can I travel to meet up with people in my Christmas bubble?

Individuals will be able to travel between coronavirus tiers and across the UK during the designated festive period (23 to 27 December). People will be able to travel to and from Northern Ireland for an extra day either side of that period, to allow for the extra time needed.

What if I live in a shared household?

In England, people living in shared households can split and join separate Christmas bubbles without breaking the three-household rule. So a group of, say, four young people living together would all be allowed to return home to their four separate families for Christmas and then come back to their shared home after the festive period.

Jessica Murray

Drakeford said more than 2,100 people – equivalent to five full general hospitals – were in Welsh hospitals with Covid symptoms. The number of people in intensive care with coronavirus was at the highest level of the second wave, at 98.

He said: “The situation we are facing is extremely serious. We must move to alert level 4 and tighten the restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus and save lives.”

Drakeford denied there was “bickering” at a meeting of representatives of the four nations about the Christmas rules on Wednesday. He said it was a “very sober reflection on the level of challenge we are facing”.

On moving to the level 4 alert, the first minister said: “We will work with local authorities and the police to strengthen the enforcement of the coronavirus regulations and guidance to make sure all the measures to keep you safe are in place and are being fully and properly observed.”

The level 4 rules allow schools and colleges to stay open. But Drakeford said: “Today is the last day of school for the majority of children in Wales before Christmas, as most schools have decided to take the last two days of term as an inset day.”

Explaining the decision to close non-essential retail businesses after the end of trading on Christmas Eve, Drakeford said: “The modelling does demonstrate that if we were to have a position in which large numbers of people come together for Boxing Day sales, then that’s another form of mixing.”

Asked why hospitality was not being shut down now given the seriousness of the situation, he said: “There’s more than one form of harm from coronavirus. We know that many people who live alone arrange their Christmas by booking a meal on Christmas Day, so that they can be in the company of other people. I wanted to be able to honour that so that those people do not face an even bleaker Christmas, even more alone than they otherwise would be with all the other harms that come from that.

“Everything we do is a balance between one form of harm and another. Allowing hospitality to continue to 6pm on Christmas Day protects the plans that people have made – particularly those who are lonely and isolated – and allows the industry itself to come to an orderly close.”

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Paul Davies, said: “The Welsh government has clearly lost control of the pandemic in Wales, where we now need a fire blanket not a firebreak to put out the flames of infection that are raging in some part of Wales.

“Over the last few weeks families would have been making the tough calls as to who they need to cut out from their Christmas, now having to rethink, whilst also having to deal with the confusion in the mixed messages from the Welsh government with guidance saying one thing, and regulations saying something else.”

The Plaid Cymru leader, Adam Price, said: “Given the mixed messaging from the prime minister and Westminster, the Welsh government need to change the rules not just the guidance on household mixing at Christmas. Otherwise, it’s simply a recipe for confusion and poor adherence to the new policy.”

